Watchkey for Raycast

Raycast extension for watchkey — store and retrieve macOS Keychain secrets with Touch ID & Apple Watch.

Prerequisites

Install watchkey:

git clone https://github.com/Etheirystech/watchkey.git cd watchkey sudo make install

Commands

Command Description Set Key Store a secret via a secure password field Get Key Retrieve a secret and copy to clipboard Delete Key Delete a secret (with confirmation) Import Key Import an existing keychain item into watchkey

All commands trigger Touch ID / Apple Watch authentication via watchkey.

Install

git clone https://github.com/Etheirystech/raycast-watchkey.git cd raycast-watchkey npm install npm run dev