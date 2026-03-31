Raycast extension for watchkey — store and retrieve macOS Keychain secrets with Touch ID & Apple Watch.
Install watchkey:
git clone https://github.com/Etheirystech/watchkey.git
cd watchkey
sudo make install
|Command
|Description
|Set Key
|Store a secret via a secure password field
|Get Key
|Retrieve a secret and copy to clipboard
|Delete Key
|Delete a secret (with confirmation)
|Import Key
|Import an existing keychain item into watchkey
All commands trigger Touch ID / Apple Watch authentication via watchkey.
git clone https://github.com/Etheirystech/raycast-watchkey.git
cd raycast-watchkey
npm install
npm run dev
Press
Ctrl+C to stop dev mode — the extension stays installed in Raycast.