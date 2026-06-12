AniMe Raycast Extension

Discover anime with AniList GraphQL directly from Raycast.

AniMe does not use platform-specific APIs, so it is intended to work across Raycast's available platforms.

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/fdf11146-0949-4d5d-ac57-9b5a779e4508

First Run

AniMe asks two quick questions on first use:

Whether you use Crunchyroll.

Whether you prefer Gallery or List view. Gallery is the default and recommended option.

If Crunchyroll is enabled, AniMe opens Crunchyroll first when AniList provides a matching streaming link. AniList remains the fallback.

Commands

Search Anime : Search anime by title, filter by streaming platform, and view details, cover art, airing status, episode counts, release date, next episode, studios, genres, score, and external links.

: Search anime by title, filter by streaming platform, and view details, cover art, airing status, episode counts, release date, next episode, studios, genres, score, and external links. Current Season : Browse anime currently airing in the local season and year, grouped by the weekday of their next episode, with streaming platform filters.

: Browse anime currently airing in the local season and year, grouped by the weekday of their next episode, with streaming platform filters. Today's Episodes : See episodes airing today using AniList airing schedules and local day timestamps, with streaming platform filters.

: See episodes airing today using AniList airing schedules and local day timestamps, with streaming platform filters. Last 7 Days : See episodes that aired during the last seven days, grouped by air date, with streaming platform filters.

: See episodes that aired during the last seven days, grouped by air date, with streaming platform filters. Watchlist: View, filter, and remove anime saved locally with Raycast LocalStorage.

Every anime item includes streaming actions when AniList provides external links, plus a feedback action addressed to esteban@damascuss.io .

Time Zones

AniList airing schedules return Unix timestamps. AniMe displays them using the machine's local time zone.