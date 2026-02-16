Mobile Provisions
A Raycast extension that helps you manage and inspect Apple mobile provisioning profiles installed on your system. View detailed information about certificates, entitlements, provisioned devices, and more.
Show Mobile Provisions
This command displays a comprehensive list of all installed .mobileprovision files from your
~/Library/MobileDevice/Provisioning Profiles directory. The profiles are sorted by creation date, with the most recent ones appearing first.
Key Actions:
- Show Details - Toggle between list view and detailed view with entitlements, certificates, team id, and more attributes
- Show Devices - View list of all provisioned devices (if any devices are included in the profile)
- Remove All Expired Provisions - Delete all expired profiles at once
Dump Provision Profile
This command allows you to inspect a specific .mobileprovision file by providing its file path. It's useful for analyzing provisioning profiles that aren't installed in the standard location.
Key Actions:
- Show Devices - View list of all provisioned devices (if any devices are included in the profile)
Features
- Smart Filtering - Search through profiles by name, team, app ID, UUID, and provisioned devices
- Expiration Tracking - Expired profiles are clearly marked with a red "Expired" tag
- Profile Type Indicators - Visual color coding for different profile types (Development, Ad Hoc, App Store, Enterprise)
- Platform Support - Shows which platforms (iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS) the profile supports
- Certificate Details - View developer certificates with expiration dates
- Entitlements Inspector - Examine all entitlements in JSON format
- Device Management - Browse and copy UDIDs of provisioned devices