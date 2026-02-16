Mobile Provisions

A Raycast extension that helps you manage and inspect Apple mobile provisioning profiles installed on your system. View detailed information about certificates, entitlements, provisioned devices, and more.

Show Mobile Provisions

This command displays a comprehensive list of all installed .mobileprovision files from your ~/Library/MobileDevice/Provisioning Profiles directory. The profiles are sorted by creation date, with the most recent ones appearing first.

Key Actions:

Show Details - Toggle between list view and detailed view with entitlements, certificates, team id, and more attributes

Dump Provision Profile

This command allows you to inspect a specific .mobileprovision file by providing its file path. It's useful for analyzing provisioning profiles that aren't installed in the standard location.

Key Actions:

Features