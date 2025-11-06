Accordance Bible Extension
A Raycast extension that interfaces with Accordance Bible Software to retrieve and display scripture verses.
⚠️ Requirements
This extension requires Accordance Bible Software to be installed on your Mac.
- Download Accordance: Visit AccordanceBible.com to purchase and download Accordance Bible Software
- macOS: This extension only works on macOS
- Accessibility Permissions: Grant accessibility permissions for AppleScript execution when prompted
Without Accordance installed, this extension will not function.
Features
- Search Bar Input: Type scripture references directly in the Raycast search bar (e.g., "John 3:16")
- Module Selection: Dropdown to choose from available Accordance text modules
- List View Display: View formatted verse text in Raycast's list interface
- Quick Actions: Copy verse text, view full details, and copy references
- Automatic Launch: Accordance launches automatically if not running
- Sequential Reading: Read through Bible verses chapter by chapter
- Advanced Search: Access Accordance's powerful search tools
- Workspace Management: Open saved Accordance workspaces
Usage
- Ensure Accordance Bible Software is installed and running
- Use the dropdown in the search bar to select your preferred Bible text module
- Type a scripture reference in the Raycast search bar (e.g., "Genesis 1:1", "Psalm 23", "Matthew 5:1-10")
- Press ⌘↵ (Command + Enter) or use the "Get Verse" action to retrieve the verse
- View the full verse text in the detail pane on the right
- Use actions to copy text or copy just the reference
System Requirements
- macOS (required for Accordance compatibility)
- Accordance Bible Software (see requirements section above)
- Accessibility permissions for AppleScript execution (granted automatically when needed)
Development
npm run dev # Start development mode
npm run build # Build for production
npm run lint # Check code style
npm run publish # Publish to Raycast Store