Lightdash Navigator

A Raycast extension to quickly search and open Lightdash dashboards, charts, and spaces.

Features

Fast Search - Find dashboards and charts by name, space, or description

- Find dashboards and charts by name, space, or description Quick Access - Open items in browser or copy links to clipboard

- Open items in browser or copy links to clipboard Secure Authentication - Uses Personal Access Tokens

Setup

Prerequisites

Access to a Lightdash instance (Cloud or self-hosted)

A Personal Access Token

Your project UUID

Creating a Personal Access Token

Log in to your Lightdash instance Click your avatar (bottom-left) and go to Settings Navigate to Personal access tokens Click Generate new token Give it a descriptive name and (optionally) set an expiration date Click Create Copy the token immediately - it won't be shown again

Finding Your Project UUID

The project UUID can be found in the URL when you're viewing any page in your project:

https://app.lightdash.cloud/projects/xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx/... ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ This is your Project UUID

Configuring the Extension

In the extension preferences, enter:

Setting Description Lightdash Instance URL Your Lightdash URL (e.g., https://app.lightdash.cloud ) Personal Access Token The token you created above Project UUID The UUID from your project URL

Usage

Open Raycast and type "Search Lightdash" Start typing to filter dashboards and charts Press Enter to open in browser, or Cmd+Shift+C to copy the URL Press Cmd+R to refresh results

Troubleshooting

Issue Solution Authentication Error Verify your Personal Access Token is correct and hasn't expired Project Not Found Check that the Project UUID is correct and you have access No Results Ensure the project has dashboards or charts Connection Error Check the instance URL includes https://

Privacy & Security