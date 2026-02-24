Lightdash Navigator
A Raycast extension to quickly search and open Lightdash dashboards, charts, and spaces.
Features
- Fast Search - Find dashboards and charts by name, space, or description
- Quick Access - Open items in browser or copy links to clipboard
- Secure Authentication - Uses Personal Access Tokens
Setup
Prerequisites
- Access to a Lightdash instance (Cloud or self-hosted)
- A Personal Access Token
- Your project UUID
Creating a Personal Access Token
- Log in to your Lightdash instance
- Click your avatar (bottom-left) and go to Settings
- Navigate to Personal access tokens
- Click Generate new token
- Give it a descriptive name and (optionally) set an expiration date
- Click Create
- Copy the token immediately - it won't be shown again
Finding Your Project UUID
The project UUID can be found in the URL when you're viewing any page in your project:
https://app.lightdash.cloud/projects/xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx/...
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
This is your Project UUID
Configuring the Extension
In the extension preferences, enter:
|Setting
|Description
|Lightdash Instance URL
|Your Lightdash URL (e.g.,
https://app.lightdash.cloud)
|Personal Access Token
|The token you created above
|Project UUID
|The UUID from your project URL
Usage
- Open Raycast and type "Search Lightdash"
- Start typing to filter dashboards and charts
- Press Enter to open in browser, or Cmd+Shift+C to copy the URL
- Press Cmd+R to refresh results
Troubleshooting
|Issue
|Solution
|Authentication Error
|Verify your Personal Access Token is correct and hasn't expired
|Project Not Found
|Check that the Project UUID is correct and you have access
|No Results
|Ensure the project has dashboards or charts
|Connection Error
|Check the instance URL includes
https://
Privacy & Security
- Credentials are stored locally in Raycast's secure preferences
- The extension only connects to your specified Lightdash instance
- No data is sent to any third party