MediaFlow

A universal, open-source now-playing monitor and audio device switcher for macOS, living in the Raycast menu bar.

Screenshot: TBD — menu bar and details view screenshots will be added once the extension is submitted to the Raycast Store.

Features

Now Playing menu bar — artwork, title/artist, live progress, play/pause/skip, and quick device/volume switching without leaving the menu bar.

— artwork, title/artist, live progress, play/pause/skip, and quick device/volume switching without leaving the menu bar. Device switching — list and switch audio input/output devices, wireless badge, per-device volume where the hardware supports it.

— list and switch audio input/output devices, wireless badge, per-device volume where the hardware supports it. Media details view — a rich List.Item.Detail view with large artwork, full metadata, and every active source at once (not just whichever app the menu bar happened to pick).

— a rich view with large artwork, full metadata, and every active source at once (not just whichever app the menu bar happened to pick). AI tools — Get Now Playing and Control Playback , usable from Raycast AI / Quick AI once the extension is installed.

Commands

Command Mode Description Now Playing Menu bar (background refresh, ~1 min effective) Current media in the menu bar Media Details View Rich view of all active media sources Audio Devices View List and switch audio input/output devices Next Track No-view Skip to the next track on the active media source Previous Track No-view Go back to the previous track on the active media source Play/Pause No-view Toggle play/pause on the active media source

Install

Raycast Store listing: TBD.

For local development:

npm install npm run dev

npm run dev runs ray develop and hot-reloads the extension in Raycast.

Optional dependency: media-control

brew install media-control

MediaFlow's primary detection engine shells out to the media-control CLI (ungive/mediaremote-adapter), which covers any app registered with the macOS Now Playing service — Music, Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, Amazon Music, VLC, browsers, and most podcast apps — in one shot, including artwork.

It is optional but strongly recommended. Without it, MediaFlow degrades gracefully to AppleScript-only coverage (Music.app and Spotify, plus a Safari/Chrome tab-title fallback) and shows an install hint in the menu. Direct use of Apple's MediaRemote API has been entitlement-gated since macOS 15.4, which is why media-control — not a bundled/private API call — is the supported path. See docs/ARCHITECTURE.md for the full detection-engine writeup.

Usage

Menu bar

The menu bar icon shows the current track's artwork (falling back to a music-note icon when nothing is playing or no artwork is available). With the default "Icon and Title" style, the title text next to it shows Title – Artist , truncated to maxTitleLength characters (30 by default); switch to "Icon Only" to hide the title. The footer's "Hide/Show Title in Menu Bar" item lets you toggle the title on and off for the current session without leaving the menu, but the permanent setting is the Menu Bar Style preference, one click away via the "Open Extension Preferences" item just below it.

Click the icon to open the menu:

Now Playing — one item per active source (playing sources and the pinned source listed first). Clicking a track opens its app. Play/Pause Next Track — hold ⌥ (Option) to reveal Previous Track in its place A "More" submenu with Copy "Title — Artist", Copy URL (when the source has one), and Pin/Unpin

— one item per active source (playing sources and the pinned source listed first). Clicking a track opens its app. Audio An Output submenu to switch the default output device A Volume submenu with Mute, 25/50/75/100% presets, and Louder (⌘↑) / Quieter (⌘↓) items that step the system volume by 10%

Details… — opens Media Details, plus an "Updated " item that doubles as a manual refresh

Instant control

Next Track, Previous Track, and Play/Pause are no-view commands, so each can be run straight from Raycast's root search — type the command name and hit Enter — without opening the menu bar dropdown. Since these are meant for repeated use, assign each one a hotkey: Raycast → Extensions → MediaFlow → (select the command) → Hotkey. Each command shows a HUD confirming the action and then best-effort refreshes the Now Playing menu bar, so its icon and menu reflect the change immediately instead of waiting out the next poll.

Refresh behavior

While the menu bar item is idle (menu closed), it follows changes made outside Raycast — switching tracks in Spotify, for example — via Raycast's background refresh. In practice Raycast schedules these runs about once per minute (measured), regardless of the manifest's shorter interval, so an app-side track change can take up to ~1 minute to appear. Controls that go through MediaFlow (menu items, the Next/Previous/Play-Pause commands) refresh the menu bar immediately. While the menu is open, a 10s timer re-polls and live-updates position/progress; it stops the moment the menu closes.

AI

Ask "What's playing?" in Raycast AI chat / Quick AI to read the current track(s) via the Get Now Playing tool, or ask it to play, pause, or skip via the Control Playback tool.

Preferences

Set these under Raycast → Extensions → MediaFlow → Preferences:

Menu Bar Style ( menuBarStyle ) — show icon with track title, or icon only (default: Icon and Title)

( ) — show icon with track title, or icon only (default: Icon and Title) Visibility ( showWhenStopped ) — keep the menu bar icon visible when nothing is playing (default: on)

( ) — keep the menu bar icon visible when nothing is playing (default: on) Max Title Length ( maxTitleLength ) — truncate the menu bar title after this many characters (default: 30)

Supported apps

App Detection Control Artwork Music.app media-control + AppleScript Yes (AppleScript) Via media-control Spotify media-control + AppleScript Yes (AppleScript) Via media-control VLC media-control only — AppleScript offers transport-only control, but no VLC provider is implemented Via media-control Via media-control TIDAL media-control only — no AppleScript dictionary Via media-control Via media-control Deezer media-control only — no AppleScript dictionary Via media-control Via media-control Amazon Music media-control only — no AppleScript dictionary Via media-control Via media-control Firefox media-control only — no AppleScript support Via media-control Via media-control Podcast apps (generic) media-control only Via media-control Via media-control Safari media-control where the tab registers Now Playing, plus a tab-title fallback provider (YouTube-title heuristic) No No (tab-title fallback has no artwork) Chrome media-control where the tab registers Now Playing, plus a tab-title fallback provider (YouTube-title heuristic) No No (tab-title fallback has no artwork)

Coverage without media-control installed shrinks to the two AppleScript-covered rows above (Music, Spotify) plus the Safari/Chrome tab-title fallback — every other row in this table depends on media-control being installed.

Contributing

See docs/CONTRIBUTING.md . Adding support for a new app? Start with docs/ADDING_NEW_SOURCE.md .

License