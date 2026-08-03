A universal, open-source now-playing monitor and audio device switcher for macOS, living in the Raycast menu bar.
Screenshot: TBD — menu bar and details view screenshots will be added once the extension is submitted to the Raycast Store.
List.Item.Detail view with large artwork, full
metadata, and every active source at once (not just whichever app the menu bar
happened to pick).
Get Now Playing and
Control Playback, usable from Raycast AI /
Quick AI once the extension is installed.
|Command
|Mode
|Description
|Now Playing
|Menu bar (background refresh, ~1 min effective)
|Current media in the menu bar
|Media Details
|View
|Rich view of all active media sources
|Audio Devices
|View
|List and switch audio input/output devices
|Next Track
|No-view
|Skip to the next track on the active media source
|Previous Track
|No-view
|Go back to the previous track on the active media source
|Play/Pause
|No-view
|Toggle play/pause on the active media source
Raycast Store listing: TBD.
For local development:
npm install
npm run dev
npm run dev runs
ray develop and hot-reloads the extension in Raycast.
media-control
brew install media-control
MediaFlow's primary detection engine shells out to the
media-control CLI
(ungive/mediaremote-adapter), which
covers any app registered with the macOS Now Playing service — Music, Spotify,
TIDAL, Deezer, Amazon Music, VLC, browsers, and most podcast apps — in one shot,
including artwork.
It is optional but strongly recommended. Without it, MediaFlow degrades
gracefully to AppleScript-only coverage (Music.app and Spotify, plus a Safari/Chrome
tab-title fallback) and shows an install hint in the menu. Direct use of Apple's
MediaRemote API has been entitlement-gated since macOS 15.4, which is why
media-control — not a bundled/private API call — is the supported path. See
docs/ARCHITECTURE.md for the full detection-engine
writeup.
The menu bar icon shows the current track's artwork (falling back to a music-note
icon when nothing is playing or no artwork is available). With the default "Icon
and Title" style, the title text next to it shows
Title – Artist, truncated to
maxTitleLength characters (30 by default); switch to "Icon Only" to hide the
title. The footer's "Hide/Show Title in Menu Bar" item lets you toggle the title
on and off for the current session without leaving the menu, but the permanent
setting is the Menu Bar Style preference, one click away via the "Open Extension
Preferences" item just below it.
Click the icon to open the menu:
Next Track, Previous Track, and Play/Pause are
no-view commands, so each can
be run straight from Raycast's root search — type the command name and hit
Enter — without opening the menu bar dropdown. Since these are meant for
repeated use, assign each one a hotkey: Raycast → Extensions → MediaFlow →
(select the command) → Hotkey. Each command shows a HUD confirming the
action and then best-effort refreshes the Now Playing menu bar, so its icon and
menu reflect the change immediately instead of waiting out the next poll.
While the menu bar item is idle (menu closed), it follows changes made outside Raycast — switching tracks in Spotify, for example — via Raycast's background refresh. In practice Raycast schedules these runs about once per minute (measured), regardless of the manifest's shorter interval, so an app-side track change can take up to ~1 minute to appear. Controls that go through MediaFlow (menu items, the Next/Previous/Play-Pause commands) refresh the menu bar immediately. While the menu is open, a 10s timer re-polls and live-updates position/progress; it stops the moment the menu closes.
Ask "What's playing?" in Raycast AI chat / Quick AI to read the current
track(s) via the
Get Now Playing tool, or ask it to play, pause, or skip via
the
Control Playback tool.
Set these under Raycast → Extensions → MediaFlow → Preferences:
menuBarStyle) — show icon with track title, or icon
only (default: Icon and Title)
showWhenStopped) — keep the menu bar icon visible when
nothing is playing (default: on)
maxTitleLength) — truncate the menu bar title after
this many characters (default: 30)
|App
|Detection
|Control
|Artwork
|Music.app
media-control + AppleScript
|Yes (AppleScript)
|Via
media-control
|Spotify
media-control + AppleScript
|Yes (AppleScript)
|Via
media-control
|VLC
media-control only — AppleScript offers transport-only control, but no VLC provider is implemented
|Via
media-control
|Via
media-control
|TIDAL
media-control only — no AppleScript dictionary
|Via
media-control
|Via
media-control
|Deezer
media-control only — no AppleScript dictionary
|Via
media-control
|Via
media-control
|Amazon Music
media-control only — no AppleScript dictionary
|Via
media-control
|Via
media-control
|Firefox
media-control only — no AppleScript support
|Via
media-control
|Via
media-control
|Podcast apps (generic)
media-control only
|Via
media-control
|Via
media-control
|Safari
media-control where the tab registers Now Playing, plus a tab-title fallback provider (YouTube-title heuristic)
|No
|No (tab-title fallback has no artwork)
|Chrome
media-control where the tab registers Now Playing, plus a tab-title fallback provider (YouTube-title heuristic)
|No
|No (tab-title fallback has no artwork)
Coverage without
media-control installed shrinks to the two AppleScript-covered
rows above (Music, Spotify) plus the Safari/Chrome tab-title fallback — every other
row in this table depends on
media-control being installed.
See
docs/CONTRIBUTING.md. Adding support for a new app?
Start with
docs/ADDING_NEW_SOURCE.md.
MIT — see
LICENSE.