Find design project files (
.prproj,
.psd,
.psb,
.ai,
.aep) across your
mounted drives, sort them by recency, and open them with one keystroke.
macOS Spotlight is not always enabled on every volume. The scanner is hybrid:
mdfind) for an instant search.
"Recently used" sorts by the more recent of Spotlight's last-opened date (indexed drives only) and the file's modified time.
Sort by… action: Recently Used · Name · Folder · Type.
Enter opens ·
⌘↵ reveals in Finder ·
⌘C copies the path ·
⌘O opens with ·
⌘R refreshes.
⌘F Search Specific Folders — search only chosen work
folders (always walked, so a partial Spotlight index can't hide files). With no
folders chosen it falls back to
⌘D Configure Drives.
Create a new
.psd /
.ai /
.aep /
.prproj from a starter file.
The template is copied (never moved) and never overwrites an existing file.