Design File Finder

Find design project files ( .prproj , .psd , .psb , .ai , .aep ) across your mounted drives, sort them by recency, and open them with one keystroke.

How it works

macOS Spotlight is not always enabled on every volume. The scanner is hybrid:

Indexed drives → Spotlight ( mdfind ) for an instant search.

→ Spotlight ( ) for an instant search. Non-indexed drives → a filesystem walk (pruned to skip system/cache dirs). The internal/root volume is walked from your home folder to stay fast.

"Recently used" sorts by the more recent of Spotlight's last-opened date (indexed drives only) and the file's modified time.

Commands

Search Design Files

Type to filter by filename or folder.

Search-bar dropdown: filter by app (All / Premiere / Photoshop / Illustrator / AE).

Sort by… action: Recently Used · Name · Folder · Type.

action: Recently Used · Name · Folder · Type. Enter opens · ⌘↵ reveals in Finder · ⌘C copies the path · ⌘O opens with · ⌘R refreshes.

opens · reveals in Finder · copies the path · opens with · refreshes. Scope the search. ⌘F Search Specific Folders — search only chosen work folders (always walked, so a partial Spotlight index can't hide files). With no folders chosen it falls back to ⌘D Configure Drives .

— search only chosen work folders (always walked, so a partial Spotlight index can't hide files). With no folders chosen it falls back to . Adobe auto-save backups are hidden by default (preference toggle).

New from Template

Create a new .psd / .ai / .aep / .prproj from a starter file.

Set Templates Folder in the command's preferences — a folder of starter files (searched recursively). Optionally set a Default Destination folder. Run the command: pick a template, type a project name, choose where it goes, and optionally wrap it in a folder / open after creating.

The template is copied (never moved) and never overwrites an existing file.