🧠 Liquipedia Matches – Raycast Extension

Get live and upcoming Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) matches directly from Liquipedia.net – right in Raycast.

⚡ Features

🔥 See live & upcoming CS2 matches

🕒 Match start times in your local timezone

🎮 Stream links (Twitch, YouTube, Kick, etc.)

🧠 Team logos and event info

🌍 Attribution per Liquipedia’s licensing

🔧 Preferences

To comply with Liquipedia's API Terms:

You must provide an email address in the extension preferences

This is used in the API User-Agent header for identification

📧 You can change your email later via Raycast → Extensions → Liquipedia Matches → Preferences

🛠 Development