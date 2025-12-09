Disk Usage

Analyze disk space usage and identify large files and folders in your home directory. This extension helps you quickly find what's taking up space on your Mac.

Features

Disk Space Analysis : Scan your home directory to identify large files and folders

Visual Size Indicators : See file sizes with visual usage bars

Navigate Folders : Browse through directories to find space-consuming files

Delete Files : Move files and folders to Trash directly from the extension

Bulk Selection : Select multiple items for batch deletion

: Select multiple items for batch deletion Size Updates: Automatically recalculates folder sizes when files are deleted

Requirements

macOS : This extension requires macOS and uses the du command

Full Disk Access: The extension needs Full Disk Access permissions to scan your home directory

Granting Full Disk Access

Open System Settings (or System Preferences on older macOS versions) Go to Privacy & Security → Full Disk Access Click the + button to add an application Navigate to /Applications/Raycast.app and add it Make sure the checkbox next to Raycast is enabled

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "Disk Usage" The extension will automatically scan your home directory Browse through folders by selecting them Use ⌘S to select files for bulk deletion Use ⇧⌫ (Shift+Delete) to delete individual files Navigate back using ⌘[ or the back button

Permissions

This extension requires Full Disk Access to scan your home directory. Without this permission, the scan will not show full usage or fail with an error message.