Disk Usage
Analyze disk space usage and identify large files and folders in your home directory. This extension helps you quickly find what's taking up space on your Mac.
Features
- Disk Space Analysis: Scan your home directory to identify large files and folders
- Visual Size Indicators: See file sizes with visual usage bars
- Navigate Folders: Browse through directories to find space-consuming files
- Delete Files: Move files and folders to Trash directly from the extension
- Bulk Selection: Select multiple items for batch deletion
- Size Updates: Automatically recalculates folder sizes when files are deleted
Requirements
- macOS: This extension requires macOS and uses the
du command
- Full Disk Access: The extension needs Full Disk Access permissions to scan your home directory
Granting Full Disk Access
- Open System Settings (or System Preferences on older macOS versions)
- Go to Privacy & Security → Full Disk Access
- Click the + button to add an application
- Navigate to
/Applications/Raycast.app and add it
- Make sure the checkbox next to Raycast is enabled
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for "Disk Usage"
- The extension will automatically scan your home directory
- Browse through folders by selecting them
- Use ⌘S to select files for bulk deletion
- Use ⇧⌫ (Shift+Delete) to delete individual files
- Navigate back using ⌘[ or the back button
Permissions
This extension requires Full Disk Access to scan your home directory. Without this permission, the scan will not show full usage or fail with an error message.