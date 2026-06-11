Simple Draw
Annotate images already on your clipboard with freehand drawing and text labels — fully on your Mac, with no external app or web service.
Features
- Clipboard-first — paste a screenshot or copied image, run the command, and start annotating immediately
- Draw & text — smooth freehand strokes plus draggable, resizable text badges
- Export — copy the result back to the clipboard or save as PNG from the viewer
- Undo & clear — step back through strokes or reset to the original image
Why Simple Draw
- Works offline — annotation runs locally; nothing is uploaded to a third-party website
- No extra apps — does not require a paid screenshot or annotation tool to be installed
- Annotates what you copied — works on an existing clipboard image, not a new screen capture
- Self-contained viewer — Raycast opens a native window (Swift + WebKit) with an HTML5 canvas; no browser tab or account
- Swift bridge —
ray build and
ray develop compile the macOS helper automatically
Usage
- Copy an image to your clipboard (screenshot, Copy Image, or a copied image file path).
- Run Simple Draw from Raycast.
- Draw or add text, then use Copy to Clipboard or Save as PNG in the toolbar.
Keyboard shortcuts in the viewer: ⌘Z undo, ⌘S save, D draw tool, T text tool.
How it works
- The command reads image bytes from the clipboard (file path when available, otherwise PNG/TIFF via Swift).
- TypeScript generates a single HTML page with your image embedded and an HTML5 canvas UI.
- A Swift helper opens that page in a native WKWebView window and handles copy/save back to the pasteboard or disk.
Requirements
- macOS only (macOS 12+)
- Xcode or Xcode Command Line Tools (for the Swift package build on first run)
Development
npm install
npm run dev