Simple Draw

Annotate images already on your clipboard with freehand drawing and text labels — fully on your Mac, with no external app or web service.

Features

Clipboard-first — paste a screenshot or copied image, run the command, and start annotating immediately

— paste a screenshot or copied image, run the command, and start annotating immediately Draw & text — smooth freehand strokes plus draggable, resizable text badges

— smooth freehand strokes plus draggable, resizable text badges Export — copy the result back to the clipboard or save as PNG from the viewer

— copy the result back to the clipboard or save as PNG from the viewer Undo & clear — step back through strokes or reset to the original image

Why Simple Draw

Works offline — annotation runs locally; nothing is uploaded to a third-party website

— annotation runs locally; nothing is uploaded to a third-party website No extra apps — does not require a paid screenshot or annotation tool to be installed

— does not require a paid screenshot or annotation tool to be installed Annotates what you copied — works on an existing clipboard image, not a new screen capture

— works on an existing clipboard image, not a new screen capture Self-contained viewer — Raycast opens a native window (Swift + WebKit) with an HTML5 canvas; no browser tab or account

— Raycast opens a native window (Swift + WebKit) with an HTML5 canvas; no browser tab or account Swift bridge — ray build and ray develop compile the macOS helper automatically

Usage

Copy an image to your clipboard (screenshot, Copy Image, or a copied image file path). Run Simple Draw from Raycast. Draw or add text, then use Copy to Clipboard or Save as PNG in the toolbar.

Keyboard shortcuts in the viewer: ⌘Z undo, ⌘S save, D draw tool, T text tool.

How it works

The command reads image bytes from the clipboard (file path when available, otherwise PNG/TIFF via Swift). TypeScript generates a single HTML page with your image embedded and an HTML5 canvas UI. A Swift helper opens that page in a native WKWebView window and handles copy/save back to the pasteboard or disk.

Requirements

macOS only (macOS 12+)

only (macOS 12+) Xcode or Xcode Command Line Tools (for the Swift package build on first run)

Development