Add your favourite models to your Raycast extension and call them with a single command.
Set trade-offs between speed, cost, and quality to get the best results for your question.
In order to use this extension you will to generate an API Key from Not Diamond. Then add API Keys for your favourite providers and then you're all set up. Choose your models and you're ready to go.
Warning
In order to benefit from the best results, make sure to select at least 2 models. All API Keys are optional, but you need to have at least 1 to use Not Diamond Raycast Extension.
All the preferences value will be stored locally using Preferences API