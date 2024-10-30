Not Diamond

Call the right model at the right time with the world's most powerful AI model router.

Features

Use your favourite models

Add your favourite models to your Raycast extension and call them with a single command.

Get best results based on your question

Set trade-offs between speed, cost, and quality to get the best results for your question.

How to use

In order to use this extension you will to generate an API Key from Not Diamond. Then add API Keys for your favourite providers and then you're all set up. Choose your models and you're ready to go.

Warning In order to benefit from the best results, make sure to select at least 2 models. All API Keys are optional, but you need to have at least 1 to use Not Diamond Raycast Extension.