Extension Icon

Not Diamond

Not Diamond is an AI model router that automatically determines which LLM is best-suited to respond to any query, improving LLM output quality by combining multiple LLMs into a meta-model that learns when to call each LLM. This extension answers always with the best model depending on the prompt.
AvatarDragos Nedelcu
New
Install Extension
Overview

Not Diamond

Call the right model at the right time with the world's most powerful AI model router.

Not Diamond

Features

Use your favourite models

Add your favourite models to your Raycast extension and call them with a single command.

Favourite models

Get best results based on your question

Set trade-offs between speed, cost, and quality to get the best results for your question.

Set trade-offs

How to use

In order to use this extension you will to generate an API Key from Not Diamond. Then add API Keys for your favourite providers and then you're all set up. Choose your models and you're ready to go.

Warning

In order to benefit from the best results, make sure to select at least 2 models. All API Keys are optional, but you need to have at least 1 to use Not Diamond Raycast Extension.

All the preferences value will be stored locally using Preferences API

Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
