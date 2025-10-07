NEAR Rewards - Raycast Extension

A comprehensive Raycast extension for monitoring NEAR Protocol accounts, including balances, staking rewards, lockup contracts, and historical data comparison.

Features

🔍 Comprehensive Account Information

Native Balance : View your NEAR account's native balance with USD conversion (formatted to exactly 2 decimal places)

: View your NEAR account's native balance with USD conversion (formatted to exactly 2 decimal places) Staking Data : Check staked, unstaked, and reward balances from staking pools

: Check staked, unstaked, and reward balances from staking pools Lockup Contracts : Monitor locked amounts and liquid balances for lockup accounts

: Monitor locked amounts and liquid balances for lockup accounts Historical Comparison : Track reward changes by comparing current data with previous epochs

: Track reward changes by comparing current data with previous epochs Token Balances: Display USDT and USDC balances for staking accounts

💰 Real-time USD Conversion

Live NEAR price fetching from Binance API

USD value display for all balance types with consistent 2-decimal formatting

Formatted currency display with proper localization

📊 Advanced Staking Insights

Staking pool information and withdrawal status

Epoch-based reward tracking with visual progress indicators

Historical reward comparison with positive/negative indicators

Current epoch progress with visual progress bar

🔧 Technical Features

Intelligent Account Detection : Automatically detects lockup contracts and staking pools

: Automatically detects lockup contracts and staking pools Dynamic Epoch Length : Fetches current epoch length from protocol configuration (currently 43,200 blocks ≈ 12 hours)

: Fetches current epoch length from protocol configuration (currently 43,200 blocks ≈ 12 hours) Failover RPC Setup : Multiple endpoints for maximum reliability

: Multiple endpoints for maximum reliability Precise Calculations : BigInt-based calculations for exact balance precision

: BigInt-based calculations for exact balance precision Official NEAR SDK : Uses @near-js/tokens for native formatting and conversions

: Uses for native formatting and conversions Clean Architecture: Modular component structure with focused render functions

Installation

Install Raycast on your macOS or Windows device Install the NEAR Rewards extension from the Raycast Store Launch the extension using cmd + space and search for "Near Rewards"

Usage

Two Usage Modes

Auto-Detection Mode (Recommended)

Launch Extension: Open Raycast and search for "Near Rewards" Enter Account ID: Input any NEAR account ID (e.g., alice.near , bf44d3aea9d6406d68e7888a435771822e974313.lockup.near ) Automatic Detection: Extension automatically detects: Regular accounts → Shows native balance only

Lockup contracts → Shows native, liquid, locked amounts, and staking info

Staking delegation → Displays complete staking information

Explicit Staking Pool Mode (Advanced)

Provide both account ID and specific staking pool Forces full data collection including token balances (USDT/USDC) Useful for complex staking setups or troubleshooting

Display Information

Native Balance : Account's actual NEAR balance (always shown, formatted to 2 decimals)

: Account's actual NEAR balance (always shown, formatted to 2 decimals) Liquid Balance : Unlocked funds in lockup contracts (shown only if > 0)

: Unlocked funds in lockup contracts (shown only if > 0) Staked/Unstaked Balances : Delegation information with USD values

: Delegation information with USD values Rewards Tracking : Current epoch rewards with +/- indicators

: Current epoch rewards with +/- indicators Token Balances : USDT/USDC holdings for advanced accounts

: USDT/USDC holdings for advanced accounts Epoch Progress : Visual progress bar showing epoch completion (based on dynamic epoch length from protocol config)

: Visual progress bar showing epoch completion (based on dynamic epoch length from protocol config) Protocol Information: Current block height, epoch start height, and real-time epoch progress

Account Types Supported

Regular Accounts : Standard NEAR accounts with native balance

: Standard NEAR accounts with native balance Lockup Contracts : Accounts with locked funds and staking delegation

: Accounts with locked funds and staking delegation Staking Pool Accounts: Validator pool accounts with delegation info

API Reference

Core Classes

NearRewardsClient

Main client for interacting with NEAR blockchain:

// Initialize client with failover RPC providers const client = new NearRewardsClient (); // Get native balance at specific block const balance = await client. getNativeBalance (accountId, blockHeight); // Check if account is a contract const isContract = await client. isContract (accountId); // Get lockup contract information with block height const lockedAmount = await client. getLockedAmount (accountId, blockHeight); const liquidBalance = await client. getLiquidOwnersBalance (accountId); // Get current epoch length from protocol configuration const epochLength = await client. getEpochLength ();

NearRewardsService

Service layer for comprehensive data collection:

// Collect account data at specific block const accountData = await service. collectAccountData (accountId, blockHeight, stakingPool?); // Get complete account rewards with historical comparison const rewardsData = await service. getAccountRewardsData (accountId, stakingPool?);

Utility Functions

Balance Formatting (New Approach)

// Get formatted NEAR amount with USD value const { amount, amountUSD } = getNearAmount (yoctoBalance, nearPrice); // Format USD values with consistent decimals const usdValue = formatUSD (nearAmount, nearPrice); // Use official NEAR SDK for precise formatting const formatted = NEAR . toDecimal (amount, 2 ); // Always 2 decimals

Price & Epoch Information

// Get current NEAR price const price = await fetchNearPrice (); // Get dynamic epoch length from protocol config const epochLength = await client. getEpochLength (); // Calculate epoch progress const progress = calculateCurrentPositionInEpoch (epochStart, currentHeight);

Technical Architecture

Dependencies

@near-js/accounts : Account management and balance queries

: Account management and balance queries @near-js/providers : RPC provider with failover support

: RPC provider with failover support @near-js/tokens : Official NEAR token utilities for precise formatting ( NEAR.toDecimal )

: Official NEAR token utilities for precise formatting ( ) @near-js/types : TypeScript type definitions for blockchain data

: TypeScript type definitions for blockchain data @raycast/api: Raycast extension framework

Key Improvements

Precise Formatting : All NEAR amounts displayed with exactly 2 decimal places

: All NEAR amounts displayed with exactly 2 decimal places Official SDK Integration : Uses NEAR.toDecimal() for consistent formatting

: Uses for consistent formatting Block-Height Queries : All balance queries require specific block heights for accuracy

: All balance queries require specific block heights for accuracy Modular UI : Render functions separated for better maintainability

: Render functions separated for better maintainability Smart Conditionals: Sections only appear when relevant (e.g., liquid balance only if > 0)

RPC Endpoints

The extension uses multiple RPC endpoints for reliability:

https://free.rpc.fastnear.com (Primary)

(Primary) https://rpc.mainnet.near.org (Fallback)

(Fallback) https://1rpc.io/near (Fallback)

(Fallback) https://near.lava.build (Fallback)

Error Handling

Graceful handling of contract method calls on regular accounts

Automatic fallback between RPC providers

User-friendly error messages for invalid accounts

Epoch Management

The extension dynamically fetches epoch configuration from the NEAR Protocol:

Dynamic Epoch Length : Uses the provider.experimental_protocolConfig() method to get current epoch length

: Uses the method to get current epoch length Protocol Accuracy : Both testnet and mainnet use 43,200 blocks per epoch (≈12 hours)

: Both testnet and mainnet use 43,200 blocks per epoch (≈12 hours) Real-time Progress : Calculates exact epoch progress based on current block height vs epoch start

: Calculates exact epoch progress based on current block height vs epoch start Documentation: See NEAR Epoch Documentation for details

The epoch length is fetched using the provider method:

const result = await this . provider . experimental_protocolConfig ({ finality : "final" }); const epochLength = result. epoch_length ;

This ensures the extension adapts to any future protocol changes in epoch duration.

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js 22+

TypeScript

Raycast CLI

Setup

# Clone the repository git clone git@github.com:shelegdmitriy/near_rewards.raycast.git cd near_rewards.raycast # Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint and format npm run lint npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

src/ ├── near-api-client.ts # Core NEAR blockchain client with utility functions ├── rewards-service.ts # Service layer for data collection and reward calculations ├── DetailedAccountView.tsx # Main UI component with modular render functions ├── near-rewards.tsx # Entry point and account input interface └── types.ts # TypeScript interfaces using official NEAR types

Code Architecture Highlights

Modular UI Components

The DetailedAccountView is organized into focused render functions:

renderBalanceSection() - Native and liquid balances

- Native and liquid balances renderTokenSection() - USDT/USDC token balances

- USDT/USDC token balances renderEpochSection() - Blockchain and epoch information

- Blockchain and epoch information renderMarketSection() - NEAR price information

- NEAR price information renderStakingSection() - Staking pool and delegation data

- Staking pool and delegation data renderRewardsSection() - Reward tracking and historical comparison

- Reward tracking and historical comparison renderLockupSection() - Lockup contract information

Data Flow

Auto-Detection: Service automatically detects account type and capabilities Block-Height Consistency: All queries use specific block heights for temporal accuracy Pre-calculated Formatting: Reward differences calculated during data fetch, not render Conditional Display: UI sections only render when data is available and relevant

Recent Updates & Improvements

🎯 Precision & Formatting

Exact 2-Decimal Display : All NEAR amounts now show exactly 2 decimal places (e.g., 46.14 NEAR instead of 46.1400000001 NEAR )

: All NEAR amounts now show exactly 2 decimal places (e.g., instead of ) Official SDK Integration : Migrated from custom formatting to NEAR.toDecimal() for consistency

: Migrated from custom formatting to for consistency USD Formatting: Consistent currency formatting with proper locale support

🏗️ Architecture Improvements

Modular UI Structure : Extracted 7 focused render functions for better maintainability

: Extracted 7 focused render functions for better maintainability Simplified Logic : Two clear paths - auto-detection vs explicit staking pool mode

: Two clear paths - auto-detection vs explicit staking pool mode Pre-calculated Data : Reward differences calculated during fetch, not during render

: Reward differences calculated during fetch, not during render Block-Height Accuracy: All balance queries now require specific block heights

🔧 API Enhancements

Dynamic Epoch Detection : Uses provider.experimental_protocolConfig() method to fetch current epoch length

: Uses method to fetch current epoch length Required Parameters : getNativeBalance() now requires blockHeight parameter for accuracy

: now requires parameter for accuracy Lockup Support : Enhanced getLockedAmount() with block-height support

: Enhanced with block-height support Pool Queries : getAccountInPool() supports historical block queries

: supports historical block queries Smart Conditionals: Liquid balance only shown when actually available (> 0)

📊 Data Accuracy Fixes

Balance Precision : Fixed discrepancies like showing correct 3.50 NEAR instead of 0.04 NEAR for lockup accounts

: Fixed discrepancies like showing correct instead of for lockup accounts Conditional Rendering : Sections only appear when relevant data exists

: Sections only appear when relevant data exists Error Handling: Improved contract detection to prevent "Cannot find contract code" errors

Fork the repository Create a feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add amazing feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/amazing-feature ) Open a Pull Request

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Support

For issues, feature requests, or questions:

Create an issue on GitHub

Contact: dmytro_sheleh

Acknowledgments