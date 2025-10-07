StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Near Rewards

Checks balance of NEAR account and its reward from staking
AvatarDmytro Sheleh
New
Install Extension
Overview

NEAR Rewards - Raycast Extension

A comprehensive Raycast extension for monitoring NEAR Protocol accounts, including balances, staking rewards, lockup contracts, and historical data comparison.

Features

🔍 Comprehensive Account Information

  • Native Balance: View your NEAR account's native balance with USD conversion (formatted to exactly 2 decimal places)
  • Staking Data: Check staked, unstaked, and reward balances from staking pools
  • Lockup Contracts: Monitor locked amounts and liquid balances for lockup accounts
  • Historical Comparison: Track reward changes by comparing current data with previous epochs
  • Token Balances: Display USDT and USDC balances for staking accounts

💰 Real-time USD Conversion

  • Live NEAR price fetching from Binance API
  • USD value display for all balance types with consistent 2-decimal formatting
  • Formatted currency display with proper localization

📊 Advanced Staking Insights

  • Staking pool information and withdrawal status
  • Epoch-based reward tracking with visual progress indicators
  • Historical reward comparison with positive/negative indicators
  • Current epoch progress with visual progress bar

🔧 Technical Features

  • Intelligent Account Detection: Automatically detects lockup contracts and staking pools
  • Dynamic Epoch Length: Fetches current epoch length from protocol configuration (currently 43,200 blocks ≈ 12 hours)
  • Failover RPC Setup: Multiple endpoints for maximum reliability
  • Precise Calculations: BigInt-based calculations for exact balance precision
  • Official NEAR SDK: Uses @near-js/tokens for native formatting and conversions
  • Clean Architecture: Modular component structure with focused render functions

Installation

  1. Install Raycast on your macOS or Windows device
  2. Install the NEAR Rewards extension from the Raycast Store
  3. Launch the extension using cmd + space and search for "Near Rewards"

Usage

Two Usage Modes

Auto-Detection Mode (Recommended)

  1. Launch Extension: Open Raycast and search for "Near Rewards"
  2. Enter Account ID: Input any NEAR account ID (e.g., alice.near, bf44d3aea9d6406d68e7888a435771822e974313.lockup.near)
  3. Automatic Detection: Extension automatically detects:
    • Regular accounts → Shows native balance only
    • Lockup contracts → Shows native, liquid, locked amounts, and staking info
    • Staking delegation → Displays complete staking information

Explicit Staking Pool Mode (Advanced)

  1. Provide both account ID and specific staking pool
  2. Forces full data collection including token balances (USDT/USDC)
  3. Useful for complex staking setups or troubleshooting

Display Information

  • Native Balance: Account's actual NEAR balance (always shown, formatted to 2 decimals)
  • Liquid Balance: Unlocked funds in lockup contracts (shown only if > 0)
  • Staked/Unstaked Balances: Delegation information with USD values
  • Rewards Tracking: Current epoch rewards with +/- indicators
  • Token Balances: USDT/USDC holdings for advanced accounts
  • Epoch Progress: Visual progress bar showing epoch completion (based on dynamic epoch length from protocol config)
  • Protocol Information: Current block height, epoch start height, and real-time epoch progress

Account Types Supported

  • Regular Accounts: Standard NEAR accounts with native balance
  • Lockup Contracts: Accounts with locked funds and staking delegation
  • Staking Pool Accounts: Validator pool accounts with delegation info

API Reference

Core Classes

NearRewardsClient

Main client for interacting with NEAR blockchain:

// Initialize client with failover RPC providers
const client = new NearRewardsClient();

// Get native balance at specific block
const balance = await client.getNativeBalance(accountId, blockHeight);

// Check if account is a contract
const isContract = await client.isContract(accountId);

// Get lockup contract information with block height
const lockedAmount = await client.getLockedAmount(accountId, blockHeight);
const liquidBalance = await client.getLiquidOwnersBalance(accountId);

// Get current epoch length from protocol configuration
const epochLength = await client.getEpochLength();

NearRewardsService

Service layer for comprehensive data collection:

// Collect account data at specific block
const accountData = await service.collectAccountData(accountId, blockHeight, stakingPool?);

// Get complete account rewards with historical comparison
const rewardsData = await service.getAccountRewardsData(accountId, stakingPool?);

Utility Functions

Balance Formatting (New Approach)

// Get formatted NEAR amount with USD value
const { amount, amountUSD } = getNearAmount(yoctoBalance, nearPrice);

// Format USD values with consistent decimals
const usdValue = formatUSD(nearAmount, nearPrice);

// Use official NEAR SDK for precise formatting
const formatted = NEAR.toDecimal(amount, 2); // Always 2 decimals

Price & Epoch Information

// Get current NEAR price
const price = await fetchNearPrice();

// Get dynamic epoch length from protocol config
const epochLength = await client.getEpochLength();

// Calculate epoch progress
const progress = calculateCurrentPositionInEpoch(epochStart, currentHeight);

Technical Architecture

Dependencies

  • @near-js/accounts: Account management and balance queries
  • @near-js/providers: RPC provider with failover support
  • @near-js/tokens: Official NEAR token utilities for precise formatting (NEAR.toDecimal)
  • @near-js/types: TypeScript type definitions for blockchain data
  • @raycast/api: Raycast extension framework

Key Improvements

  • Precise Formatting: All NEAR amounts displayed with exactly 2 decimal places
  • Official SDK Integration: Uses NEAR.toDecimal() for consistent formatting
  • Block-Height Queries: All balance queries require specific block heights for accuracy
  • Modular UI: Render functions separated for better maintainability
  • Smart Conditionals: Sections only appear when relevant (e.g., liquid balance only if > 0)

RPC Endpoints

The extension uses multiple RPC endpoints for reliability:

  • https://free.rpc.fastnear.com (Primary)
  • https://rpc.mainnet.near.org (Fallback)
  • https://1rpc.io/near (Fallback)
  • https://near.lava.build (Fallback)

Error Handling

  • Graceful handling of contract method calls on regular accounts
  • Automatic fallback between RPC providers
  • User-friendly error messages for invalid accounts

Epoch Management

The extension dynamically fetches epoch configuration from the NEAR Protocol:

  • Dynamic Epoch Length: Uses the provider.experimental_protocolConfig() method to get current epoch length
  • Protocol Accuracy: Both testnet and mainnet use 43,200 blocks per epoch (≈12 hours)
  • Real-time Progress: Calculates exact epoch progress based on current block height vs epoch start
  • Documentation: See NEAR Epoch Documentation for details

The epoch length is fetched using the provider method:

const result = await this.provider.experimental_protocolConfig({ finality: "final" });
const epochLength = result.epoch_length;

This ensures the extension adapts to any future protocol changes in epoch duration.

Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js 22+
  • TypeScript
  • Raycast CLI

Setup

# Clone the repository
git clone git@github.com:shelegdmitriy/near_rewards.raycast.git
cd near_rewards.raycast

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development mode
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint and format
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

src/
├── near-api-client.ts      # Core NEAR blockchain client with utility functions
├── rewards-service.ts      # Service layer for data collection and reward calculations
├── DetailedAccountView.tsx # Main UI component with modular render functions
├── near-rewards.tsx        # Entry point and account input interface
└── types.ts               # TypeScript interfaces using official NEAR types

Code Architecture Highlights

Modular UI Components

The DetailedAccountView is organized into focused render functions:

  • renderBalanceSection() - Native and liquid balances
  • renderTokenSection() - USDT/USDC token balances
  • renderEpochSection() - Blockchain and epoch information
  • renderMarketSection() - NEAR price information
  • renderStakingSection() - Staking pool and delegation data
  • renderRewardsSection() - Reward tracking and historical comparison
  • renderLockupSection() - Lockup contract information

Data Flow

  1. Auto-Detection: Service automatically detects account type and capabilities
  2. Block-Height Consistency: All queries use specific block heights for temporal accuracy
  3. Pre-calculated Formatting: Reward differences calculated during data fetch, not render
  4. Conditional Display: UI sections only render when data is available and relevant

Recent Updates & Improvements

🎯 Precision & Formatting

  • Exact 2-Decimal Display: All NEAR amounts now show exactly 2 decimal places (e.g., 46.14 NEAR instead of 46.1400000001 NEAR)
  • Official SDK Integration: Migrated from custom formatting to NEAR.toDecimal() for consistency
  • USD Formatting: Consistent currency formatting with proper locale support

🏗️ Architecture Improvements

  • Modular UI Structure: Extracted 7 focused render functions for better maintainability
  • Simplified Logic: Two clear paths - auto-detection vs explicit staking pool mode
  • Pre-calculated Data: Reward differences calculated during fetch, not during render
  • Block-Height Accuracy: All balance queries now require specific block heights

🔧 API Enhancements

  • Dynamic Epoch Detection: Uses provider.experimental_protocolConfig() method to fetch current epoch length
  • Required Parameters: getNativeBalance() now requires blockHeight parameter for accuracy
  • Lockup Support: Enhanced getLockedAmount() with block-height support
  • Pool Queries: getAccountInPool() supports historical block queries
  • Smart Conditionals: Liquid balance only shown when actually available (> 0)

📊 Data Accuracy Fixes

  • Balance Precision: Fixed discrepancies like showing correct 3.50 NEAR instead of 0.04 NEAR for lockup accounts
  • Conditional Rendering: Sections only appear when relevant data exists
  • Error Handling: Improved contract detection to prevent "Cannot find contract code" errors
  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Support

For issues, feature requests, or questions:

Acknowledgments

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Applications
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.