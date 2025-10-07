NEAR Rewards - Raycast Extension
A comprehensive Raycast extension for monitoring NEAR Protocol accounts, including balances, staking rewards, lockup contracts, and historical data comparison.
Features
🔍 Comprehensive Account Information
- Native Balance: View your NEAR account's native balance with USD conversion (formatted to exactly 2 decimal places)
- Staking Data: Check staked, unstaked, and reward balances from staking pools
- Lockup Contracts: Monitor locked amounts and liquid balances for lockup accounts
- Historical Comparison: Track reward changes by comparing current data with previous epochs
- Token Balances: Display USDT and USDC balances for staking accounts
💰 Real-time USD Conversion
- Live NEAR price fetching from Binance API
- USD value display for all balance types with consistent 2-decimal formatting
- Formatted currency display with proper localization
📊 Advanced Staking Insights
- Staking pool information and withdrawal status
- Epoch-based reward tracking with visual progress indicators
- Historical reward comparison with positive/negative indicators
- Current epoch progress with visual progress bar
🔧 Technical Features
- Intelligent Account Detection: Automatically detects lockup contracts and staking pools
- Dynamic Epoch Length: Fetches current epoch length from protocol configuration (currently 43,200 blocks ≈ 12 hours)
- Failover RPC Setup: Multiple endpoints for maximum reliability
- Precise Calculations: BigInt-based calculations for exact balance precision
- Official NEAR SDK: Uses
@near-js/tokens for native formatting and conversions
- Clean Architecture: Modular component structure with focused render functions
Installation
- Install Raycast on your macOS or Windows device
- Install the NEAR Rewards extension from the Raycast Store
- Launch the extension using
cmd + space and search for "Near Rewards"
Usage
Two Usage Modes
Auto-Detection Mode (Recommended)
- Launch Extension: Open Raycast and search for "Near Rewards"
- Enter Account ID: Input any NEAR account ID (e.g.,
alice.near,
bf44d3aea9d6406d68e7888a435771822e974313.lockup.near)
- Automatic Detection: Extension automatically detects:
- Regular accounts → Shows native balance only
- Lockup contracts → Shows native, liquid, locked amounts, and staking info
- Staking delegation → Displays complete staking information
Explicit Staking Pool Mode (Advanced)
- Provide both account ID and specific staking pool
- Forces full data collection including token balances (USDT/USDC)
- Useful for complex staking setups or troubleshooting
Display Information
- Native Balance: Account's actual NEAR balance (always shown, formatted to 2 decimals)
- Liquid Balance: Unlocked funds in lockup contracts (shown only if > 0)
- Staked/Unstaked Balances: Delegation information with USD values
- Rewards Tracking: Current epoch rewards with +/- indicators
- Token Balances: USDT/USDC holdings for advanced accounts
- Epoch Progress: Visual progress bar showing epoch completion (based on dynamic epoch length from protocol config)
- Protocol Information: Current block height, epoch start height, and real-time epoch progress
Account Types Supported
- Regular Accounts: Standard NEAR accounts with native balance
- Lockup Contracts: Accounts with locked funds and staking delegation
- Staking Pool Accounts: Validator pool accounts with delegation info
API Reference
Core Classes
NearRewardsClient
Main client for interacting with NEAR blockchain:
// Initialize client with failover RPC providers
const client = new NearRewardsClient();
// Get native balance at specific block
const balance = await client.getNativeBalance(accountId, blockHeight);
// Check if account is a contract
const isContract = await client.isContract(accountId);
// Get lockup contract information with block height
const lockedAmount = await client.getLockedAmount(accountId, blockHeight);
const liquidBalance = await client.getLiquidOwnersBalance(accountId);
// Get current epoch length from protocol configuration
const epochLength = await client.getEpochLength();
NearRewardsService
Service layer for comprehensive data collection:
// Collect account data at specific block
const accountData = await service.collectAccountData(accountId, blockHeight, stakingPool?);
// Get complete account rewards with historical comparison
const rewardsData = await service.getAccountRewardsData(accountId, stakingPool?);
Utility Functions
Balance Formatting (New Approach)
// Get formatted NEAR amount with USD value
const { amount, amountUSD } = getNearAmount(yoctoBalance, nearPrice);
// Format USD values with consistent decimals
const usdValue = formatUSD(nearAmount, nearPrice);
// Use official NEAR SDK for precise formatting
const formatted = NEAR.toDecimal(amount, 2); // Always 2 decimals
Price & Epoch Information
// Get current NEAR price
const price = await fetchNearPrice();
// Get dynamic epoch length from protocol config
const epochLength = await client.getEpochLength();
// Calculate epoch progress
const progress = calculateCurrentPositionInEpoch(epochStart, currentHeight);
Technical Architecture
Dependencies
- @near-js/accounts: Account management and balance queries
- @near-js/providers: RPC provider with failover support
- @near-js/tokens: Official NEAR token utilities for precise formatting (
NEAR.toDecimal)
- @near-js/types: TypeScript type definitions for blockchain data
- @raycast/api: Raycast extension framework
Key Improvements
- Precise Formatting: All NEAR amounts displayed with exactly 2 decimal places
- Official SDK Integration: Uses
NEAR.toDecimal() for consistent formatting
- Block-Height Queries: All balance queries require specific block heights for accuracy
- Modular UI: Render functions separated for better maintainability
- Smart Conditionals: Sections only appear when relevant (e.g., liquid balance only if > 0)
RPC Endpoints
The extension uses multiple RPC endpoints for reliability:
-
https://free.rpc.fastnear.com (Primary)
-
https://rpc.mainnet.near.org (Fallback)
-
https://1rpc.io/near (Fallback)
-
https://near.lava.build (Fallback)
Error Handling
- Graceful handling of contract method calls on regular accounts
- Automatic fallback between RPC providers
- User-friendly error messages for invalid accounts
Epoch Management
The extension dynamically fetches epoch configuration from the NEAR Protocol:
- Dynamic Epoch Length: Uses the
provider.experimental_protocolConfig() method to get current epoch length
- Protocol Accuracy: Both testnet and mainnet use 43,200 blocks per epoch (≈12 hours)
- Real-time Progress: Calculates exact epoch progress based on current block height vs epoch start
- Documentation: See NEAR Epoch Documentation for details
The epoch length is fetched using the provider method:
const result = await this.provider.experimental_protocolConfig({ finality: "final" });
const epochLength = result.epoch_length;
This ensures the extension adapts to any future protocol changes in epoch duration.
Development
Prerequisites
- Node.js 22+
- TypeScript
- Raycast CLI
Setup
# Clone the repository
git clone git@github.com:shelegdmitriy/near_rewards.raycast.git
cd near_rewards.raycast
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint and format
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint
Project Structure
src/
├── near-api-client.ts # Core NEAR blockchain client with utility functions
├── rewards-service.ts # Service layer for data collection and reward calculations
├── DetailedAccountView.tsx # Main UI component with modular render functions
├── near-rewards.tsx # Entry point and account input interface
└── types.ts # TypeScript interfaces using official NEAR types
Code Architecture Highlights
Modular UI Components
The
DetailedAccountView is organized into focused render functions:
-
renderBalanceSection() - Native and liquid balances
-
renderTokenSection() - USDT/USDC token balances
-
renderEpochSection() - Blockchain and epoch information
-
renderMarketSection() - NEAR price information
-
renderStakingSection() - Staking pool and delegation data
-
renderRewardsSection() - Reward tracking and historical comparison
-
renderLockupSection() - Lockup contract information
Data Flow
- Auto-Detection: Service automatically detects account type and capabilities
- Block-Height Consistency: All queries use specific block heights for temporal accuracy
- Pre-calculated Formatting: Reward differences calculated during data fetch, not render
- Conditional Display: UI sections only render when data is available and relevant
Recent Updates & Improvements
🎯 Precision & Formatting
- Exact 2-Decimal Display: All NEAR amounts now show exactly 2 decimal places (e.g.,
46.14 NEAR instead of
46.1400000001 NEAR)
- Official SDK Integration: Migrated from custom formatting to
NEAR.toDecimal() for consistency
- USD Formatting: Consistent currency formatting with proper locale support
🏗️ Architecture Improvements
- Modular UI Structure: Extracted 7 focused render functions for better maintainability
- Simplified Logic: Two clear paths - auto-detection vs explicit staking pool mode
- Pre-calculated Data: Reward differences calculated during fetch, not during render
- Block-Height Accuracy: All balance queries now require specific block heights
🔧 API Enhancements
- Dynamic Epoch Detection: Uses
provider.experimental_protocolConfig() method to fetch current epoch length
- Required Parameters:
getNativeBalance() now requires
blockHeight parameter for accuracy
- Lockup Support: Enhanced
getLockedAmount() with block-height support
- Pool Queries:
getAccountInPool() supports historical block queries
- Smart Conditionals: Liquid balance only shown when actually available (> 0)
📊 Data Accuracy Fixes
- Balance Precision: Fixed discrepancies like showing correct
3.50 NEAR instead of
0.04 NEAR for lockup accounts
- Conditional Rendering: Sections only appear when relevant data exists
- Error Handling: Improved contract detection to prevent "Cannot find contract code" errors
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch (
git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
- Push to the branch (
git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
- Open a Pull Request
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
Support
For issues, feature requests, or questions:
Acknowledgments