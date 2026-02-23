Cloudflare AI
Interact with Cloudflare AI models directly in Raycast with conversation history and follow-up messages.
Features
- Query Cloudflare AI models (Llama, Mistral, Qwen, GPT-OSS, and more)
- Conversation history with persistent storage
- Follow-up questions with full context
- Pin important conversations
- Support for 19+ AI models
Setup
1. Get Cloudflare Credentials
- Go to Cloudflare Dashboard
- Select Use REST API.
Get your API Token:
- Click Create a Workers AI API Token.
- Review the prefilled information.
- Click Create API Token.
- Click Copy API Token and save it for future use.
Get your Account ID:
- Copy the value for Account ID and save it for future use.
2. Install Extension
npm install
npm run dev
3. Configure in Raycast
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Query Cloudflare AI"
- You'll be prompted to enter:
- Account ID: Your Cloudflare account ID
- API Token: The token you created
- Default Model (optional): Choose your preferred AI model
Usage
Start a New Conversation
- Open Raycast
- Run "Query Cloudflare AI"
- Type your question
- Select a model from the dropdown
- Press Enter
Continue a Conversation
- After receiving a response, type your follow-up question in the search bar
- Press Enter to send
- The AI will have full context of your previous messages
View Conversation History
- Open Raycast
- Run "View Conversations"
- Click on any conversation to continue it
- Pin important conversations to keep them at the top
Available Models
- Llama 3.3 70B, Llama 3.1 (70B, 8B), Llama 3 8B, Llama 2 7B
- Mistral 7B, Mistral Nemo 12B
- Qwen 1.5 (7B, 14B)
- GPT OSS 120B
- Gemma 7B
- Granite 8B Code Instruct
- DeepSeek Coder, DeepSeek Math
- And more...
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ C - Copy answer
-
⌘ ⇧ C - Copy question & answer
-
⌘ ⇧ P - Pin/unpin conversation
-
⌘ D - Delete conversation
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build extension
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
License
MIT