Cloudflare AI

Interact with Cloudflare AI models directly in Raycast with conversation history and follow-up messages.

Features

Query Cloudflare AI models (Llama, Mistral, Qwen, GPT-OSS, and more)

Conversation history with persistent storage

Follow-up questions with full context

Pin important conversations

Support for 19+ AI models

Setup

1. Get Cloudflare Credentials

Go to Cloudflare Dashboard Select Use REST API.

Get your API Token:

Click Create a Workers AI API Token. Review the prefilled information. Click Create API Token. Click Copy API Token and save it for future use.

Get your Account ID:

Copy the value for Account ID and save it for future use.

2. Install Extension

npm install npm run dev

3. Configure in Raycast

Open Raycast Search for "Query Cloudflare AI" You'll be prompted to enter: Account ID : Your Cloudflare account ID

: Your Cloudflare account ID API Token : The token you created

: The token you created Default Model (optional): Choose your preferred AI model

Usage

Start a New Conversation

Open Raycast Run "Query Cloudflare AI" Type your question Select a model from the dropdown Press Enter

Continue a Conversation

After receiving a response, type your follow-up question in the search bar Press Enter to send The AI will have full context of your previous messages

View Conversation History

Open Raycast Run "View Conversations" Click on any conversation to continue it Pin important conversations to keep them at the top

Available Models

Llama 3.3 70B, Llama 3.1 (70B, 8B), Llama 3 8B, Llama 2 7B

Mistral 7B, Mistral Nemo 12B

Qwen 1.5 (7B, 14B)

GPT OSS 120B

Gemma 7B

Granite 8B Code Instruct

DeepSeek Coder, DeepSeek Math

And more...

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ C - Copy answer

- Copy answer ⌘ ⇧ C - Copy question & answer

- Copy question & answer ⌘ ⇧ P - Pin/unpin conversation

- Pin/unpin conversation ⌘ D - Delete conversation

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build extension npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint

License

MIT