Control Yandex Smart Home devices and run scenarios from Raycast.
Open Yandex OAuth and sign in.
Create a new application (or use an existing one).
Platform: choose Для доступа к API или отладки.
Permissions: enable iot:view and iot:control (Smart Home).
Callback URL: set exactly
https://oauth.yandex.ru/verification_code
(Yandex will show a 7-digit code on this page instead of redirecting.)
Save and copy the Client ID.
npm install
npm run dev
Then run the extension from Raycast. Use Debug Logs in preferences to see API and auth details in the Raycast development console.
The extension uses the Yandex Smart Home API for user applications:
https://api.iot.yandex.net
iot:view,
iot:control
