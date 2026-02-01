StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Yandex Smart Home

Control Yandex Smart Home devices and run scenarios from Raycast.
Alexey Elizarov
Overview

Yandex Smart Home — Raycast Extension

Extension icon

Raycast Store License PRs welcome

Commands

  • Devices — List all smart home devices; turn on/off, set brightness where supported.
  • Scenarios — List active scenarios and run them.

Setup

1. Create a Yandex OAuth app

  1. Open Yandex OAuth and sign in.

  2. Create a new application (or use an existing one).

  3. Platform: choose Для доступа к API или отладки.

  4. Permissions: enable iot:view and iot:control (Smart Home).

  5. Callback URL: set exactly
    https://oauth.yandex.ru/verification_code
    (Yandex will show a 7-digit code on this page instead of redirecting.)

  6. Save and copy the Client ID.

2. Configure the extension

  1. In Raycast: ExtensionsYandex Smart HomePreferences (gear icon).
  2. Paste your Yandex OAuth Client ID into Yandex OAuth Client ID.
  3. Leave Callback URL as https://oauth.yandex.ru/verification_code unless your Yandex app uses another.

3. Connect

  1. Run Devices or Scenarios.
  2. If you’re not connected, you’ll see a form:
    • Click Open Yandex — the browser opens; log in and allow access.
    • On the Yandex page you’ll see a 7-digit code. Copy it.
    • Paste the code into the form and press Connect.
  3. After that, devices and scenarios will load; you can turn devices on/off and run scenarios.

Development

npm install
npm run dev

Then run the extension from Raycast. Use Debug Logs in preferences to see API and auth details in the Raycast development console.

API

The extension uses the Yandex Smart Home API for user applications:

  • Host: https://api.iot.yandex.net
  • Auth: OAuth 2.0 Bearer token (PKCE, verification code flow)
  • Scopes: iot:view, iot:control

License

MIT

  macOS
  Windows
Productivity
