Sidecar Connect
Connect, disconnect, and manage Sidecar from Raycast without opening Control Center or digging through System Settings.
Sidecar Connect is built for people who already use Sidecar and want a faster workflow in Raycast. It gives you quick commands to connect to your iPad, disconnect active sessions, toggle the current state, and manage favorite or recently used devices.
Commands
- Manage Sidecar: Browse connected, available, and recently used devices. Connect, disconnect, favorite devices, remove history entries, refresh discovery, and open Display Settings.
- Quick Connect Sidecar: Instantly connect to your default or favorite iPad.
- Toggle Sidecar: Connect if Sidecar is off, or disconnect if the selected device is already connected.
- Disconnect Sidecar: Disconnect all active Sidecar sessions.
Why It Feels Fast
- Uses a bundled native Swift helper for local Sidecar discovery and connection
- No UI scripting, no Control Center clicks, and no System Settings automation
- Remembers favorites and recently used devices for quicker reconnects
Requirements
- Raycast on macOS
- A Mac and iPad that support Sidecar
- The same Apple Account on both devices
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Handoff enabled on both devices
For Apple's device and OS compatibility list, see Sidecar system requirements.
Setup
- Install the extension.
- Open Manage Sidecar and confirm that your iPad appears.
- Connect once and optionally mark the device as a favorite.
- Optionally set Default Device in the extension preferences.
- Use Quick Connect Sidecar or Toggle Sidecar for everyday use.
No additional downloads are required for the store version of this extension.
Preferences
|Preference
|Description
|Default Device
|The iPad name to prefer for Toggle Sidecar and Quick Connect Sidecar. If empty, the extension falls back to your favorite device, then another available device.
Privacy
All device discovery and connection actions run locally on your Mac. This extension does not send Sidecar device information to any third-party service.
Troubleshooting
- No devices found: Make sure both devices support Sidecar, are signed in to the same Apple Account, and have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Handoff enabled.
- Connection fails: Confirm that Sidecar works from macOS Display Settings first, then retry in Raycast. If needed, toggle Bluetooth, reconnect the USB cable, or restart the iPad.
- Quick Connect chose the wrong device: Set Default Device in preferences or mark one iPad as a favorite from Manage Sidecar.
- Device name mismatch: Check the exact device name on your iPad in Settings > General > About.
- It stopped working after a macOS update: Major macOS releases can change Sidecar behavior. Check for an extension update and verify that Sidecar still works in Display Settings.