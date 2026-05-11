Sidecar Connect

Connect, disconnect, and manage Sidecar from Raycast without opening Control Center or digging through System Settings.

Sidecar Connect is built for people who already use Sidecar and want a faster workflow in Raycast. It gives you quick commands to connect to your iPad, disconnect active sessions, toggle the current state, and manage favorite or recently used devices.

Commands

Manage Sidecar : Browse connected, available, and recently used devices. Connect, disconnect, favorite devices, remove history entries, refresh discovery, and open Display Settings.

: Browse connected, available, and recently used devices. Connect, disconnect, favorite devices, remove history entries, refresh discovery, and open Display Settings. Quick Connect Sidecar : Instantly connect to your default or favorite iPad.

: Instantly connect to your default or favorite iPad. Toggle Sidecar : Connect if Sidecar is off, or disconnect if the selected device is already connected.

: Connect if Sidecar is off, or disconnect if the selected device is already connected. Disconnect Sidecar: Disconnect all active Sidecar sessions.

Why It Feels Fast

Uses a bundled native Swift helper for local Sidecar discovery and connection

No UI scripting, no Control Center clicks, and no System Settings automation

Remembers favorites and recently used devices for quicker reconnects

Requirements

Raycast on macOS

A Mac and iPad that support Sidecar

The same Apple Account on both devices

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Handoff enabled on both devices

For Apple's device and OS compatibility list, see Sidecar system requirements.

Setup

Install the extension. Open Manage Sidecar and confirm that your iPad appears. Connect once and optionally mark the device as a favorite. Optionally set Default Device in the extension preferences. Use Quick Connect Sidecar or Toggle Sidecar for everyday use.

No additional downloads are required for the store version of this extension.

Preferences

Preference Description Default Device The iPad name to prefer for Toggle Sidecar and Quick Connect Sidecar. If empty, the extension falls back to your favorite device, then another available device.

Privacy

All device discovery and connection actions run locally on your Mac. This extension does not send Sidecar device information to any third-party service.

Troubleshooting