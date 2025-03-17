StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Team Time

Allows you to see what time it is in different cities/countries
DN
David Nakhapetian
New
Install Extension
Overview

Team Time

A Raycast extension that allows you to see what time it is in different cities and countries around the world. Easily track multiple time zones for your distributed team.

Features

  • Add cities from around the world to track their current time
  • Time updates every minute automatically
  • Customize how time zones are displayed in the menu bar
  • Choose between 12-hour or 24-hour time format
  • Group cities that share the same current time

Usage Tips

Time Synchronization

When you install the extension, the interval timer starts at the exact time of installation. For example, if you install at 1:30:30 PM, the next update will happen at 1:31:30 PM (not at 1:31:00 PM).

To synchronize with exact minutes:

  • Run the "Team Time" command manually at the beginning of a minute (e.g., exactly at 1:31:00)
  • This will reset the timing interval to align with the clock

Managing Time Zones

  1. Use the "Manage Time Zones" command to add or remove cities
  2. Use the "Edit Label" command to customize how time zones appear in the menu bar

Preferences

  • Time Format: Choose between 12-hour (e.g., 3:45 PM) or 24-hour format (e.g., 15:45)
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.