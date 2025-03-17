Team Time

A Raycast extension that allows you to see what time it is in different cities and countries around the world. Easily track multiple time zones for your distributed team.

Features

Add cities from around the world to track their current time

Time updates every minute automatically

Customize how time zones are displayed in the menu bar

Choose between 12-hour or 24-hour time format

Group cities that share the same current time

Usage Tips

Time Synchronization

When you install the extension, the interval timer starts at the exact time of installation. For example, if you install at 1:30:30 PM, the next update will happen at 1:31:30 PM (not at 1:31:00 PM).

To synchronize with exact minutes:

Run the "Team Time" command manually at the beginning of a minute (e.g., exactly at 1:31:00)

This will reset the timing interval to align with the clock

Managing Time Zones

Use the "Manage Time Zones" command to add or remove cities Use the "Edit Label" command to customize how time zones appear in the menu bar

Preferences