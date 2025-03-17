Team Time
A Raycast extension that allows you to see what time it is in different cities and countries around the world. Easily track multiple time zones for your distributed team.
Features
- Add cities from around the world to track their current time
- Time updates every minute automatically
- Customize how time zones are displayed in the menu bar
- Choose between 12-hour or 24-hour time format
- Group cities that share the same current time
Usage Tips
Time Synchronization
When you install the extension, the interval timer starts at the exact time of installation. For example, if you install at 1:30:30 PM, the next update will happen at 1:31:30 PM (not at 1:31:00 PM).
To synchronize with exact minutes:
- Run the "Team Time" command manually at the beginning of a minute (e.g., exactly at 1:31:00)
- This will reset the timing interval to align with the clock
Managing Time Zones
- Use the "Manage Time Zones" command to add or remove cities
- Use the "Edit Label" command to customize how time zones appear in the menu bar
Preferences
- Time Format: Choose between 12-hour (e.g., 3:45 PM) or 24-hour format (e.g., 15:45)