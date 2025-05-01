BarCuts Companion

This is the official Raycast extension for BarCuts, the contextual macOS Shortcuts workflows launcher.

BarCuts is a macOS menu bar app that surfaces your relevant Shortcuts workflows when you need them. "Tag" workflows to an application, and when that app is in front, BarCuts will show its tagged workflows in a menu, ready for you to access. This extension allows you to access and run those workflows from Raycast.

Please note: This extension requires the BarCuts app to be installed and set up on your Mac. You can download it from its website.