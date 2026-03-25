Emoji Kitchen for Raycast

High-impact emoji mashups for the Mac. Stop using boring stickers.

The Pitch

Google's Emoji Kitchen, but actually fast and native. Cook up 100,000+ combinations and paste the actual image file directly into Slack, iMessage, or Discord.

Why it works

Zero Latency: Sharded data architecture. It's instant.

Sharded data architecture. It's instant. Human Logic: Grouped and sorted by popularity. Find what you need in seconds.

Grouped and sorted by popularity. Find what you need in seconds. Chef Mode: Combine two emojis manually to see what happens.

Combine two emojis manually to see what happens. Copy-to-Paste: Press Enter. It downloads and copies the image file. No URL links.

How to use

Search for a base emoji. Select it to see mashups (Explore) or select a second one to mix (Combine). Enter to copy the image to your clipboard. Cmd + R if you're feeling lucky.

Requires Raycast. Built for people who value their time.