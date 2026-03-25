Emoji Kitchen for Raycast
High-impact emoji mashups for the Mac. Stop using boring stickers.
The Pitch
Google's Emoji Kitchen, but actually fast and native. Cook up 100,000+ combinations and paste the actual image file directly into Slack, iMessage, or Discord.
Why it works
- Zero Latency: Sharded data architecture. It's instant.
- Human Logic: Grouped and sorted by popularity. Find what you need in seconds.
- Chef Mode: Combine two emojis manually to see what happens.
- Copy-to-Paste: Press Enter. It downloads and copies the image file. No URL links.
How to use
- Search for a base emoji.
- Select it to see mashups (Explore) or select a second one to mix (Combine).
- Enter to copy the image to your clipboard.
- Cmd + R if you're feeling lucky.
Requires Raycast. Built for people who value their time.