Mistral Raycast Extension An unofficial extension to use Mistral AI from Raycast

Features

Ask questions to Mistral

Browse your past conversations

Choose between Mistral Small and Mistral Large

Setup API Key

Go to the Mistral AI console website, create an account if you don't have one, and create a new API key (you might have to wait one minute before the API key is ready).

