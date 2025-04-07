StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Mistral

An unofficial extension to use Mistral AI from Raycast
AvatarColin Lienard
Mistral Logo

Mistral Raycast Extension

An unofficial extension to use Mistral AI from Raycast

screenshot

Features

  • Ask questions to Mistral
  • Browse your past conversations
  • Choose between Mistral Small and Mistral Large

Setup API Key

Go to the Mistral AI console website, create an account if you don't have one, and create a new API key (you might have to wait one minute before the API key is ready).

License

MIT © Colin Lienard

