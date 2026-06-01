Pivot

Bulk-change the default macOS app for many file extensions at once.

macOS makes you change default apps one extension at a time through Get Info. Pivot does the whole batch in a single confirmation: pick the extensions, pick the app, done.

Commands

Pivot Apps — Pick extensions (individually or via a saved preset), pick an app, confirm. Every selected extension is rebound to that app.

Manage Presets — Create, edit, rename, duplicate, or delete reusable extension groups. One preset ships built in: Code & text (every common source, markup, config, and shell extension).

Undo Last Pivot — Restore the previous default handler for every extension touched by the most recent pivot.

Notes