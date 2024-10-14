StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Shottr

Capture and record your screen using shottr!
AvatarFernando Barrios
New
Install Extension
Overview

Shottr Extension User Guide

TLDR;

1.	Open Shottr 1.8
2.  Go to the Settings
3.	Go to Advanced Tab
4.	Turn on URL Schema API

Shottr is a tiny and fast mac screenshot tool with annotations, beautiful backgrounds, scrolling screenshots and cloud upload capabilities. Built with love and optimized for Apple silicon. This user guide provides detailed instructions on how to use the Shottr Extension for Raycast.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Shottr offers a variety of features including capturing screenshots, annotating them, and quick editing. Integrated with Raycast, it provides an enhanced user experience with streamlined access and added functionality.

Installation and Setup

Before using the Shottr Extension:

  1. Make sure Raycast is installed on your system.
  2. Download and install Shottr.
  3. Enable the URL Schema API in Shottr settings.
  4. Install the Shottr Extension for Raycast from the Raycast store.
  5. Once installed, you will find various commands under the Shottr Extension in Raycast.

Using Shottr

Screen Capture Features

  • Open History: Access your screenshots history.
  • Capture Fullscreen/Area/Repeat Previous Area/Window: Various modes for capturing your screen.
  • Scrolling Capture: Capture content beyond the screen view.
  • Capture Text (OCR): Use OCR to capture text from your screen.
  • Load Image from clipboard
  • Uploads

Troubleshooting

If you encounter issues:

  1. Check for updates to Shottr and the Raycast Extension.
  2. Restart Raycast or your computer if the extension is not responding.
  3. Create an issue and reach out via the Raycast Slack.
Categories
Applications
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Apple Notes logo

Apple Notes

Search and create notes within the Apple Notes application.

Brew logo

Brew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

System Monitor logo

System Monitor

Show information and usage related to CPU , Memory , Power and Network

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.