Shottr Extension User Guide

TLDR;

1. Open Shottr 1.8 2. Go to the Settings 3. Go to Advanced Tab 4. Turn on URL Schema API

Shottr is a tiny and fast mac screenshot tool with annotations, beautiful backgrounds, scrolling screenshots and cloud upload capabilities. Built with love and optimized for Apple silicon. This user guide provides detailed instructions on how to use the Shottr Extension for Raycast.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Shottr offers a variety of features including capturing screenshots, annotating them, and quick editing. Integrated with Raycast, it provides an enhanced user experience with streamlined access and added functionality.

Installation and Setup

Before using the Shottr Extension:

Make sure Raycast is installed on your system. Download and install Shottr. Enable the URL Schema API in Shottr settings. Install the Shottr Extension for Raycast from the Raycast store. Once installed, you will find various commands under the Shottr Extension in Raycast.

Using Shottr

Screen Capture Features

Open History: Access your screenshots history.

Capture Fullscreen/Area/Repeat Previous Area/Window: Various modes for capturing your screen.

Scrolling Capture: Capture content beyond the screen view.

Capture Text (OCR): Use OCR to capture text from your screen.

Load Image from clipboard

Uploads

Troubleshooting

If you encounter issues: