Search CoCart API documentation without leaving your keyboard. Browse 120+ pages of docs, read them inline, and jump to the browser when you need to.
CoCart is a headless ecommerce REST API for WooCommerce — it lets you build custom storefronts, mobile apps, and other shopping experiences decoupled from WordPress.
Cmd+R to refresh anytime.
|Command
|Description
|Search CoCart Docs
|Search through all CoCart API documentation
|Browse API Endpoints
|Browse endpoints by version (v2/v1) and category
|Search Hooks & Filters
|Search individual action hooks, filters, and functions with usage examples
|Search Error Codes
|Look up individual error codes filtered by HTTP status
|Recent CoCart Docs
|View recently opened docs from all commands
|What's New in CoCart
|View latest updates and breaking changes
|CoCart Quick Links
|Quick access to docs, GitHub, and resources
|CoCart Docs Menu Bar
|Pin recently viewed docs to your menu bar (macOS)
|Action
|Shortcut
|Description
|Open in Browser
Enter
|Open the doc page in your browser
|Copy URL
Cmd+Shift+C
|Copy the page URL to clipboard
|Copy Title
Cmd+Shift+T
|Copy the page title to clipboard
|Copy Code
Cmd+Shift+C
|Copy the code snippet (hooks & filters)
|Copy Hook Name
Cmd+Shift+N
|Copy the hook or filter name
|Copy Error Code
Cmd+Shift+C
|Copy the error code string
|Copy Error Message
Cmd+Shift+M
|Copy the error message
|Refresh Cache
Cmd+R
|Clear cache and fetch the latest docs