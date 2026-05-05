CoCart Docs

Search CoCart API documentation without leaving your keyboard. Browse 120+ pages of docs, read them inline, and jump to the browser when you need to.

CoCart is a headless ecommerce REST API for WooCommerce — it lets you build custom storefronts, mobile apps, and other shopping experiences decoupled from WordPress.

Features

Instant search — Find any doc page across the full CoCart API in seconds

— Find any doc page across the full CoCart API in seconds Inline detail preview — Read documentation right inside Raycast without opening a browser

— Read documentation right inside Raycast without opening a browser Filter by API version — Switch between v2 (stable) and v1 (legacy) endpoints with a dropdown

— Switch between v2 (stable) and v1 (legacy) endpoints with a dropdown Browse by category — Narrow results to Cart, Products, Sessions, Store, JWT, Plugins, and more

— Narrow results to Cart, Products, Sessions, Store, JWT, Plugins, and more Individual hook & filter lookup — Search every action hook, filter, and function by name with usage examples and copy code snippets

— Search every action hook, filter, and function by name with usage examples and copy code snippets Error code reference — Look up individual error codes by name or HTTP status, with descriptions and messages

— Look up individual error codes by name or HTTP status, with descriptions and messages Recent docs — Tracks recently opened pages across all commands with relative timestamps and source filtering

— Tracks recently opened pages across all commands with relative timestamps and source filtering Guides & references — Access getting started guides, tutorials, CLI reference, and troubleshooting articles alongside the API docs

— Access getting started guides, tutorials, CLI reference, and troubleshooting articles alongside the API docs Menu bar access — Pin recently viewed docs to your menu bar (macOS)

— Pin recently viewed docs to your menu bar (macOS) Cached for speed — Results are cached locally for one hour so repeat searches are instant. Hit Cmd+R to refresh anytime.

Commands

Command Description Search CoCart Docs Search through all CoCart API documentation Browse API Endpoints Browse endpoints by version (v2/v1) and category Search Hooks & Filters Search individual action hooks, filters, and functions with usage examples Search Error Codes Look up individual error codes filtered by HTTP status Recent CoCart Docs View recently opened docs from all commands What's New in CoCart View latest updates and breaking changes CoCart Quick Links Quick access to docs, GitHub, and resources CoCart Docs Menu Bar Pin recently viewed docs to your menu bar (macOS)

Actions