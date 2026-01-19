StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Tabby

Control Tabby terminal with Raycast
Overview

Tabby

Control Tabby terminal with Raycast.

Features

  • Open Tabby Profile: Browse and open your Tabby profiles directly from Raycast

Requirements

  • Tabby must be installed on your Mac
  • Profiles must be configured in Tabby's settings

Configuration

Tabby stores its configuration in ~/Library/Application Support/tabby/config.yaml. The extension reads profiles from this file automatically.

Compatibility
  • macOS
ApplicationsDeveloper ToolsProductivitySystem
