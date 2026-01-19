Control Tabby terminal with Raycast.
Tabby stores its configuration in ~/Library/Application Support/tabby/config.yaml. The extension reads profiles from this file automatically.
~/Library/Application Support/tabby/config.yaml
Browser Bookmarks
Integrate bookmarks from Brave, ChatGPT Atlas, Chrome, Dia, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Arc, Vivaldi, Zen, Whale, or Helium.
Transmit
Displays a list of servers bookmarked in Transmit for quick connecting.
Keyboard Shortcut Sequences
Configure, save, and run sequences of keyboard shortcuts
