Caaals Food Tracker

Log food with AI and browse your diary — all from Raycast.

Caaals is an AI-powered calorie tracker. This extension lets you quickly log meals by describing them in plain text and review your recent diary entries without leaving Raycast.

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store. Generate an API token from Settings > Integrations in the Caaals mobile or web app. Open any command — Raycast will prompt you to fill in your preferences: API URL — The base URL of your Caaals instance (defaults to https://caaals.onrender.com ).

— The base URL of your Caaals instance (defaults to ). API Token — The personal API token you generated in step 2. You're all set.

Commands

Log Food

Describe what you ate in plain text (e.g. "200g chicken breast with rice and salad"). The AI analyzes the food, shows you the nutritional breakdown, and lets you log it to your diary with one action.

Browse Diary

View your diary entries from the past 7 days grouped by date. You can see full nutritional details for any entry, copy nutrition info, or delete entries you no longer want.