Log food with AI and browse your diary — all from Raycast.
Caaals is an AI-powered calorie tracker. This extension lets you quickly log meals by describing them in plain text and review your recent diary entries without leaving Raycast.
https://caaals.onrender.com).
Describe what you ate in plain text (e.g. "200g chicken breast with rice and salad"). The AI analyzes the food, shows you the nutritional breakdown, and lets you log it to your diary with one action.
View your diary entries from the past 7 days grouped by date. You can see full nutritional details for any entry, copy nutrition info, or delete entries you no longer want.