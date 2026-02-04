Reader Mode

Commands

Command Description Default Open in Reader Mode Main command - opens a URL in reader mode Enabled Open Clipboard in Reader Mode Opens URL from clipboard directly Disabled Open Current Tab in Reader Mode Opens the current browser tab in reader mode Disabled

The clipboard and current tab commands are disabled by default to reduce command clutter. Enable them in Raycast Settings → Extensions → Reader Mode if you prefer dedicated commands over the main command's auto-detection.

Architecture

Content Extraction

Reader Mode uses a multi-layered approach to extract clean article content:

Site-Specific Extractors ( src/extractors/ ) - Custom extraction logic for complex sites Site Configuration ( src/utils/site-config.ts ) - Selector-based configuration for simpler sites Mozilla Readability - Fallback for all other sites

Extractors vs Site Config

Approach Use Case Examples Extractors Sites needing custom DOM traversal and content transformation Hacker News, GitHub, Reddit Site Config Sites needing only CSS selector adjustments Medium, Substack, news sites Readability Standard article pages Most blogs and news articles

Adding Support for New Sites

For simple sites (just need different selectors), add to src/utils/site-config.ts :

[ /^example\.com$/i , { name : "Example" , articleSelector : ".article-body" , removeSelectors : [ ".ads" , ".sidebar" ], }, ],

For complex sites (need custom extraction logic), create a new extractor:

Create src/extractors/mysite.ts extending BaseExtractor Implement canExtract() , extract() , and get siteName() Register in src/extractors/index.ts

export class MySiteExtractor extends BaseExtractor { get siteName (): string { return "My Site" ; } canExtract (): boolean { return !! this . querySelector ( ".my-content" ); } extract (): ExtractorResult { // Custom extraction logic return { content, textContent, metadata }; } }

Summary Configuration

The extension uses a modular configuration system located in src/config/ :

AI Model Configuration ( ai.ts )

Controls which AI model and creativity level is used for each summary style. This allows fine-tuning performance per summary type.

export const AI_SUMMARY_CONFIG : Record < SummaryStyle , AIStyleConfig > = { overview : { model : AI . Model [ "OpenAI_GPT-5_nano" ], creativity : "low" }, "opposite-sides" : { model : AI . Model [ "OpenAI_GPT-5_nano" ], creativity : "low" }, // ... };

Prompt Templates ( prompts.ts )

Contains all summary prompt templates in one place for easy comparison and editing.

export const SUMMARY_PROMPTS : Record < SummaryStyle , PromptConfig > = { overview : { label : "Overview" , buildPrompt : ( context ) => ` ${context}



Summarize this article...` , }, // ... };

Each prompt config includes:

label - Human-readable name shown in the UI

- Human-readable name shown in the UI buildPrompt - Function that generates the full prompt from article context

Summary Styles

Style Description Overview One-liner summary + 3 key bullet points At a Glance Summary + Key Takeaways in a concise format Comprehensive Fact-filled bullet points from the author's POV Opposing Sides Two contrasting viewpoints from the article The 5 Ws Who, What, Where, When, Why breakdown Explain Like I'm 5 Simplified explanation using simple language People, Places & Things Key entities extracted with context

Summary Output Language

All summary styles can be generated in your preferred language. Set the Summary Output Language preference to choose from 21 supported languages including English (default), Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, and more. When a non-English language is selected, summaries will be generated in that language regardless of the article's original language.

Browser Extension Integration

Reader Mode integrates with the Raycast browser extension to handle blocked pages and access authenticated content.

Handling Blocked Pages

Some websites (like Politico, Bloomberg, etc.) use bot detection that prevents direct content fetching. When this happens, Reader Mode automatically offers a browser extension fallback:

How It Works:

Detection - When a 403 "Access Denied" error occurs, Reader Mode checks if you have the Raycast browser extension installed Instructions - Shows a friendly message with clear steps to access the content Browser Fallback - You can open the page in your browser and fetch content via the extension

Usage:

Press Enter to open the URL in your browser Wait for the page to fully load Press ⌘ + R to fetch the content via the Raycast browser extension The article loads normally with full content

Re-importing Member-Only Content

For paywalled or member-only articles (like Medium member stories), you can re-import content from an authenticated browser session:

When to Use:

Medium member-only articles

Paywalled content from news sites

Any article requiring authentication to view full content

How It Works:

Open the article in Reader Mode (you'll see a truncated or blocked version) Press ⌘ + ⇧ + R to trigger "Import from Browser Tab" Reader Mode finds the matching browser tab using the article's canonical URL If the tab is inactive, you'll be prompted to focus it first Content is re-imported with your authenticated session, showing the full article

Requirements:

Raycast browser extension must be installed

The article must be open in a browser tab

You must be logged in to the site in your browser

The browser tab must be active (focused) when importing

Inspiration: Defuddle

This extension's content extraction architecture was inspired by Defuddle, a content extraction library by @kepano. We initially attempted to use Defuddle directly, but found it wasn't well-suited for Raycast's environment:

DOM Environment : Defuddle expects a browser DOM, while Raycast extensions run in Node.js with linkedom

: Defuddle expects a browser DOM, while Raycast extensions run in Node.js with Bundle Size : Defuddle's full feature set added unnecessary weight for our use case

: Defuddle's full feature set added unnecessary weight for our use case Output Format: We needed tighter integration with our metadata extraction and markdown conversion pipeline

Instead, we adopted Defuddle's excellent patterns:

Site-specific extractors with a clean base class architecture

with a clean base class architecture Schema.org JSON-LD parsing for rich metadata extraction

for rich metadata extraction Fallback chains for metadata (Schema.org → Open Graph → Twitter Cards → meta tags)

for metadata (Schema.org → Open Graph → Twitter Cards → meta tags) Comprehensive cleanup selectors for removing ads, navigation, and other distractions

This hybrid approach gives us the best of both worlds: Defuddle's battle-tested extraction patterns with tight Raycast integration.

Known Issues

Bracket Rendering

Square brackets [text] that appear in article content (such as editorial insertions in quotes) are automatically converted to parentheses (text) to prevent Raycast's markdown renderer from interpreting them as LaTeX math notation. This is a workaround for a rendering limitation and means the displayed text may differ slightly from the original source material.

Image Rendering

Image alt text and title attributes are automatically stripped to ensure proper rendering in Raycast. Images are displayed as ![](url) without descriptive text. This prevents rendering issues where long alt text or title attributes (especially those containing quotes) can break the markdown image syntax.

Additionally, relative image URLs (e.g., /image.jpg ) are automatically converted to absolute URLs using the page's base URL to ensure images load properly.

References