Get App Icon

Quickly save or copy an app's icon in multiple sizes and formats.

How It Works

The command lists all installed macOS applications (sorted alphabetically) in a list or grid view.

Icons are extracted using macOS NSWorkspace , which resolves the correct icon for every app — including those using Asset Catalogs — just like Finder does.

Each app gets its own folder under the configured output path, with format-specific subdirectories (PNG, JPEG, ICNS).

Preferences

Default View : Choose whether to display applications as a list or grid. You can also toggle views on the fly with ⌘G / ⌘L .

: Choose whether to display applications as a list or grid. You can also toggle views on the fly with / . Output Folder : Base folder to store exported icons. Defaults to ~/Downloads/ .

: Base folder to store exported icons. Defaults to . Export Formats : Choose between PNG (default), JPEG, or ICNS (original .icns file). Multiple formats can be enabled at once.

: Choose between PNG (default), JPEG, or ICNS (original file). Multiple formats can be enabled at once. Export Icon Sizes: Enable the sizes you want exported (16, 32, 48, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024 px). If none are selected, 512px is used.

Actions

Export

Export Icons ( ⌘E ): Exports all enabled sizes to the app's folder in the configured formats.

( ): Exports all enabled sizes to the app's folder in the configured formats. Export All Sizes ( ⌘⇧E ): Exports every size (16–1024) regardless of preferences, as a one-off.

Copy

Copy Icon ( ⌘⇧C ): Copies the app icon at the largest enabled size to the clipboard as an image. You can paste it directly into design tools, documents, or chat apps.

( ): Copies the app icon at the largest enabled size to the clipboard as an image. You can paste it directly into design tools, documents, or chat apps. Copy Icon Size… : Opens a submenu to pick a specific size, then copies that icon to the clipboard.

: Opens a submenu to pick a specific size, then copies that icon to the clipboard. Copy App Path ( ⌘. ): Copies the full path to the .app bundle.

( ): Copies the full path to the bundle. Copy App Name ( ⌘⇧. ): Copies the app's display name.

( ): Copies the app's display name. Copy Bundle Identifier: Copies the app's bundle ID (e.g. com.apple.Safari ).

View

View as Grid ( ⌘G ) / View as List ( ⌘L ): Toggle between list and grid views. Your choice is remembered across sessions.

App

Show in Finder ( ⌘↩ ): Reveals the app in Finder.

( ): Reveals the app in Finder. Show Info in Finder ( ⌘I ): Opens the Finder info window for the app.

( ): Opens the Finder info window for the app. Show Export Folder in Finder ( ⌘F ): Opens the app's export folder in Finder (if icons have been exported).

Limitations