Quickly save or copy an app's icon in multiple sizes and formats.
The command lists all installed macOS applications (sorted alphabetically) in a list or grid view.
Icons are extracted using macOS
NSWorkspace, which resolves the correct icon for every app — including those using Asset Catalogs — just like Finder does.
Each app gets its own folder under the configured output path, with format-specific subdirectories (PNG, JPEG, ICNS).
⌘G /
⌘L.
~/Downloads/.
.icns file). Multiple formats can be enabled at once.
⌘E): Exports all enabled sizes to the app's folder in the configured formats.
⌘⇧E): Exports every size (16–1024) regardless of preferences, as a one-off.
⌘⇧C): Copies the app icon at the largest enabled size to the clipboard as an image. You can paste it directly into design tools, documents, or chat apps.
⌘.): Copies the full path to the
.app bundle.
⌘⇧.): Copies the app's display name.
com.apple.Safari).
⌘G) / View as List (
⌘L): Toggle between list and grid views. Your choice is remembered across sessions.
⌘↩): Reveals the app in Finder.
⌘I): Opens the Finder info window for the app.
⌘F): Opens the app's export folder in Finder (if icons have been exported).
Assets.car) instead of traditional
.icns files. PNG and JPEG export works for all apps, but ICNS export requires the original
.icns file to be present in the app bundle.