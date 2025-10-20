Fathom for Raycast
Search, manage, and review your Fathom meetings and recordings. Use the
@fathom AI extension to ask questions about your meetings, or trigger other AI tasks, for example:
summarize my last meeting in @fathom and create tasks in @todoist
Getting started
To use this extension, you'll need a Fathom API key:
- Visit Fathom Settings
- Navigate to the API Access section
- Click Add to generate a new API key
- Copy the generated API key
- Open Raycast preferences for the Fathom extension and paste your API key
Fathom Commands
- Search Meetings - Browse and search your Fathom meetings, view summaries and transcripts, copy meeting links, or export content as Markdown
- Search Team Members - View and search your Fathom team members with their contact information and team affiliations
AI Tools
- List Meetings - Search and list Fathom meetings with full-text search across titles, summaries, and transcripts, plus filters for participants, date ranges, topics, and meeting types
- Get Meeting Details - Retrieve detailed information about a specific Fathom meeting including summary, transcript, action items, participants, and duration
- List Team Members - Get team member information including names, emails, and team affiliations
Features
- Smart Caching - Intelligent caching system reduces API calls and improves performance
- Full-text Search - Search across meeting titles, summaries, and transcripts
- Advanced Filtering - Filter meetings by participants, date ranges, topics, and meeting types
- Action Items - View and manage action items from your meetings
- Export Options - Export meeting summaries and transcripts as Markdown
- Cross-platform Support - Works on both macOS and Windows
Privacy
This extension communicates directly with the Fathom API using your API key. All data is fetched securely from Fathom's servers and cached locally for performance. No data is collected or shared with third parties.
Support
This extension is an independent project and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected to Fathom Video, Inc. All trademarks and copyrights related to Fathom are the property of their respective owners.