Digger
Like
dig, but for the web. Comprehensive website intelligence and metadata extraction for Raycast.
Digger surfaces contextual information about any website without needing to open developer tools. Enter a URL and instantly see metadata, SEO signals, security info, DNS records, and more.
Features
Overview
- Page title, description, and language
- Character encoding detection
- Bot protection/WAF detection (Cloudflare, Akamai, AWS WAF, etc.)
Metadata & Semantics
- Open Graph tags for social sharing
- Twitter Card metadata
- JSON-LD structured data
- All meta tags at a glance
Discoverability
- Robots meta directives
- Canonical URL
- Sitemap detection and viewer
- robots.txt and llms.txt detection
- Alternate/hreflang links
Resources & Assets
- Stylesheets and scripts
- Favicon, Apple Touch Icons, and Open Graph images
- Font detection (Google Fonts, Adobe Fonts, Bunny Fonts, Fontshare, Fonts.com, Font Awesome, custom)
- Theme color
HTTP Headers
- View all response headers
- Security headers audit (CSP, HSTS, X-Frame-Options, etc.)
- Server identification
- HTTP status code
DNS & Certificates
- A, AAAA, MX, TXT, NS, and CNAME records
- TLS certificate chain information
- Certificate expiration dates
Wayback Machine
Data Feeds & API
- RSS, Atom, and JSON feed detection
- JSON-LD structured data viewer
- Host metadata discovery (RFC 6415 XRD/JRD)
Installation
-
Install Raycast
-
Open Raycast and search for "Digger"
-
Click Install
Or install directly: Install Digger
Usage
-
Open Raycast (
⌘ Space by default)
-
Type "Digger" and press Enter
-
Enter a URL (e.g.,
raycast.com or
https://example.com)
-
Browse the results in the organized sections
Quick Input Options
Configure these in Raycast preferences (
⌘ ,):
|Option
|Description
|Auto Load from Clipboard
|Automatically analyze URLs copied to clipboard
|Auto Load from Selected Text
|Analyze highlighted URLs in any app
|Browser Extension Support
|Analyze the current browser tab (requires Raycast Browser Extension)
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Shortcut
|Action
↑ /
↓
|Navigate between sections
⌘ R
|Refresh data
⌘ C
|Copy URL
⌘ ⇧ J
|Copy as JSON
⌘ ⇧ M
|Copy as Markdown
⌘ O
|Open in browser
Examples
Digger is useful for:
- SEO audits — Check meta tags, canonical URLs, and structured data
- Competitive analysis — See what technologies competitors use
- Debugging — Inspect headers, redirects, and DNS records
- Security research — View certificate chains and security headers
- Content discovery — Find RSS feeds, sitemaps, and API endpoints
Preferences
|Preference
|Description
|Default
|Auto Load from Clipboard
|Load URLs from clipboard automatically
|Off
|Auto Load from Selected Text
|Load URLs from selected text
|Off
|Browser Extension Support
|Load URL from active browser tab
|Off
|Debug Logging
|Enable verbose logging for troubleshooting
|Off
Requirements
- macOS 12.0+ or Windows 10+
- Raycast 1.50.0+
- Internet connection
Privacy
Digger fetches websites directly from your machine. No data is sent to third-party servers except:
- Wayback Machine API — To retrieve archive history
- DNS lookups — Standard system DNS resolution
No analytics or tracking is included.
Troubleshooting
"Failed to fetch website"
- Check your internet connection
- Verify the URL is accessible in a browser
- Some sites block automated requests — try again later
Bot protection detected
Some websites use Cloudflare, Akamai, or similar services that may block or challenge automated requests. Digger will indicate when this happens.
Slow loading
- Large websites may take longer to analyze
- Wayback Machine API can be slow or rate-limited during peak times
Debug mode
Enable "Debug Logging" in preferences to see detailed logs in the Raycast console (
⌘ , → Extensions → Digger).
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please:
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch
- Submit a pull request
For bugs or feature requests, open an issue.
Credits
Built by Chris Messina.
Uses:
License
MIT License — see LICENSE for details.
If you find Digger helpful, consider supporting development: