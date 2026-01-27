StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Digger

Like dig but for the web. Comprehensive website intelligence and metadata extraction.
AvatarChris Messina
Digger

Like dig, but for the web. Comprehensive website intelligence and metadata extraction for Raycast.

Digger icon

Digger surfaces contextual information about any website without needing to open developer tools. Enter a URL and instantly see metadata, SEO signals, security info, DNS records, and more.

Features

Overview

  • Page title, description, and language
  • Character encoding detection
  • Bot protection/WAF detection (Cloudflare, Akamai, AWS WAF, etc.)

Metadata & Semantics

  • Open Graph tags for social sharing
  • Twitter Card metadata
  • JSON-LD structured data
  • All meta tags at a glance

Discoverability

  • Robots meta directives
  • Canonical URL
  • Sitemap detection and viewer
  • robots.txt and llms.txt detection
  • Alternate/hreflang links

Resources & Assets

  • Stylesheets and scripts
  • Favicon, Apple Touch Icons, and Open Graph images
  • Font detection (Google Fonts, Adobe Fonts, Bunny Fonts, Fontshare, Fonts.com, Font Awesome, custom)
  • Theme color

HTTP Headers

  • View all response headers
  • Security headers audit (CSP, HSTS, X-Frame-Options, etc.)
  • Server identification
  • HTTP status code

DNS & Certificates

  • A, AAAA, MX, TXT, NS, and CNAME records
  • TLS certificate chain information
  • Certificate expiration dates

Wayback Machine

  • Total snapshot count
  • First and last capture dates
  • Quick link to Internet Archive
  • Integration with Wayback Machine extension

Data Feeds & API

  • RSS, Atom, and JSON feed detection
  • JSON-LD structured data viewer
  • Host metadata discovery (RFC 6415 XRD/JRD)

Installation

  1. Install Raycast

  2. Open Raycast and search for "Digger"

  3. Click Install

Or install directly: Install Digger

Usage

  1. Open Raycast (⌘ Space by default)

  2. Type "Digger" and press Enter

  3. Enter a URL (e.g., raycast.com or https://example.com)

  4. Browse the results in the organized sections

Quick Input Options

Configure these in Raycast preferences (⌘ ,):

OptionDescription
Auto Load from ClipboardAutomatically analyze URLs copied to clipboard
Auto Load from Selected TextAnalyze highlighted URLs in any app
Browser Extension SupportAnalyze the current browser tab (requires Raycast Browser Extension)

Keyboard Shortcuts

ShortcutAction
/ Navigate between sections
⌘ RRefresh data
⌘ CCopy URL
⌘ ⇧ JCopy as JSON
⌘ ⇧ MCopy as Markdown
⌘ OOpen in browser

Examples

Digger is useful for:

  • SEO audits — Check meta tags, canonical URLs, and structured data
  • Competitive analysis — See what technologies competitors use
  • Debugging — Inspect headers, redirects, and DNS records
  • Security research — View certificate chains and security headers
  • Content discovery — Find RSS feeds, sitemaps, and API endpoints

Preferences

PreferenceDescriptionDefault
Auto Load from ClipboardLoad URLs from clipboard automaticallyOff
Auto Load from Selected TextLoad URLs from selected textOff
Browser Extension SupportLoad URL from active browser tabOff
Debug LoggingEnable verbose logging for troubleshootingOff

Requirements

  • macOS 12.0+ or Windows 10+
  • Raycast 1.50.0+
  • Internet connection

Privacy

Digger fetches websites directly from your machine. No data is sent to third-party servers except:

  • Wayback Machine API — To retrieve archive history
  • DNS lookups — Standard system DNS resolution

No analytics or tracking is included.

Troubleshooting

"Failed to fetch website"

  • Check your internet connection
  • Verify the URL is accessible in a browser
  • Some sites block automated requests — try again later

Bot protection detected

Some websites use Cloudflare, Akamai, or similar services that may block or challenge automated requests. Digger will indicate when this happens.

Slow loading

  • Large websites may take longer to analyze
  • Wayback Machine API can be slow or rate-limited during peak times

Debug mode

Enable "Debug Logging" in preferences to see detailed logs in the Raycast console (⌘ , → Extensions → Digger).

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please:

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch
  3. Submit a pull request

For bugs or feature requests, open an issue.

Credits

Built by Chris Messina.

Uses:

License

MIT License — see LICENSE for details.

If you find Digger helpful, consider supporting development:

