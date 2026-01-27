Digger

Like dig , but for the web. Comprehensive website intelligence and metadata extraction for Raycast.

Digger surfaces contextual information about any website without needing to open developer tools. Enter a URL and instantly see metadata, SEO signals, security info, DNS records, and more.

Features

Overview

Page title, description, and language

Character encoding detection

Bot protection/WAF detection (Cloudflare, Akamai, AWS WAF, etc.)

Metadata & Semantics

Open Graph tags for social sharing

Twitter Card metadata

JSON-LD structured data

All meta tags at a glance

Discoverability

Robots meta directives

Canonical URL

Sitemap detection and viewer

robots.txt and llms.txt detection

Alternate/hreflang links

Resources & Assets

Stylesheets and scripts

Favicon, Apple Touch Icons, and Open Graph images

Font detection (Google Fonts, Adobe Fonts, Bunny Fonts, Fontshare, Fonts.com, Font Awesome, custom)

Theme color

HTTP Headers

View all response headers

Security headers audit (CSP, HSTS, X-Frame-Options, etc.)

Server identification

HTTP status code

DNS & Certificates

A, AAAA, MX, TXT, NS, and CNAME records

TLS certificate chain information

Certificate expiration dates

Wayback Machine

Total snapshot count

First and last capture dates

Quick link to Internet Archive

Integration with Wayback Machine extension

Data Feeds & API

RSS, Atom, and JSON feed detection

JSON-LD structured data viewer

Host metadata discovery (RFC 6415 XRD/JRD)

Installation

Install Raycast Open Raycast and search for "Digger" Click Install

Or install directly: Install Digger

Usage

Open Raycast ( ⌘ Space by default) Type "Digger" and press Enter Enter a URL (e.g., raycast.com or https://example.com ) Browse the results in the organized sections

Quick Input Options

Configure these in Raycast preferences ( ⌘ , ):

Option Description Auto Load from Clipboard Automatically analyze URLs copied to clipboard Auto Load from Selected Text Analyze highlighted URLs in any app Browser Extension Support Analyze the current browser tab (requires Raycast Browser Extension)

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action ↑ / ↓ Navigate between sections ⌘ R Refresh data ⌘ C Copy URL ⌘ ⇧ J Copy as JSON ⌘ ⇧ M Copy as Markdown ⌘ O Open in browser

Examples

Digger is useful for:

SEO audits — Check meta tags, canonical URLs, and structured data

— Check meta tags, canonical URLs, and structured data Competitive analysis — See what technologies competitors use

— See what technologies competitors use Debugging — Inspect headers, redirects, and DNS records

— Inspect headers, redirects, and DNS records Security research — View certificate chains and security headers

— View certificate chains and security headers Content discovery — Find RSS feeds, sitemaps, and API endpoints

Preferences

Preference Description Default Auto Load from Clipboard Load URLs from clipboard automatically Off Auto Load from Selected Text Load URLs from selected text Off Browser Extension Support Load URL from active browser tab Off Debug Logging Enable verbose logging for troubleshooting Off

Requirements

macOS 12.0+ or Windows 10+

Raycast 1.50.0+

Internet connection

Privacy

Digger fetches websites directly from your machine. No data is sent to third-party servers except:

Wayback Machine API — To retrieve archive history

— To retrieve archive history DNS lookups — Standard system DNS resolution

No analytics or tracking is included.

Troubleshooting

"Failed to fetch website"

Check your internet connection

Verify the URL is accessible in a browser

Some sites block automated requests — try again later

Bot protection detected

Some websites use Cloudflare, Akamai, or similar services that may block or challenge automated requests. Digger will indicate when this happens.

Slow loading

Large websites may take longer to analyze

Wayback Machine API can be slow or rate-limited during peak times

Debug mode

Enable "Debug Logging" in preferences to see detailed logs in the Raycast console ( ⌘ , → Extensions → Digger).

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please:

Fork the repository Create a feature branch Submit a pull request

For bugs or feature requests, open an issue.

Credits

Built by Chris Messina.

Uses:

Cheerio for HTML parsing

Wayback Machine API for archive data

License

MIT License — see LICENSE for details.