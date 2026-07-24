Claude Artifacts

Search your Claude Code artifacts from Raycast, and open the right one in one keystroke.

The problem

You're juggling ten projects. A Claude Code agent finishes an overnight build and hands you an artifact to review. Two days later you need it again — and it's buried somewhere in forty browser tabs, or your browser archived the tab, and now the only way to find it is to scroll the artifacts gallery on claude.ai and hope you recognize the title.

Artifacts are easy to make and weirdly hard to find again. This extension makes them searchable from where you already start every task.

Why this isn't part of the existing Claude extension

There is already an excellent Claude extension for Raycast. This is deliberately separate, for one reason:

That extension authenticates with an Anthropic API key. Artifacts are not reachable with an Anthropic API key.

Artifacts live behind your claude.ai account session — a completely different credential from the API key that powers the Messages API. If an Artifacts command lived inside the API-key extension, Raycast would prompt you for your API key, the artifacts would load anyway (via a different mechanism entirely), and you'd have false evidence the key was doing something. The first time the list broke, you'd go debug the wrong credential.

One extension, one honest dependency.

How it works

There is no artifacts API available to individual users, so this extension doesn't call one. Instead:

A Claude Code hook watches for artifacts as they're published and appends each one to a local index at ~/.claude/artifacts.json . The Raycast command reads that file — instantly, offline, no network call.

That's the whole architecture. It's a local file and a list.

Setup

1. Install the recording hook (one time)

Copy the hook script and make it executable:

mkdir -p ~/.claude/hooks cp scripts/record-artifact.sh ~/.claude/hooks/ chmod +x ~/.claude/hooks/record-artifact.sh

scripts/record-artifact.sh is the only thing that writes the index. It lives in the repo rather than inside the extension bundle so you can read exactly what runs on your machine before you install it — it makes no network calls and touches nothing but the index and its own log.

Then register it in ~/.claude/settings.json . If a hooks.PostToolUse array already exists, append this entry rather than replacing the array:

{ "hooks" : { "PostToolUse" : [ { "matcher" : "Artifact" , "hooks" : [ { "type" : "command" , "command" : "$HOME/.claude/hooks/record-artifact.sh" , "timeout" : 10 } ] , } , ] , } , }

$HOME expands here — verified on macOS, 2026-07-25, by publishing an artifact and confirming the hook recorded it. (Claude Code's hooks reference documents only ${CLAUDE_PROJECT_DIR} , ${CLAUDE_PLUGIN_ROOT} , and ${CLAUDE_PLUGIN_DATA} as placeholders it expands, so this relies on shell expansion rather than documented behavior. If the index never grows, substitute your real absolute path — that always works.)

The hook requires jq ( brew install jq ) and perl (preinstalled on macOS). If either is missing it exits quietly rather than failing your Claude Code turn — perl provides the flock(2) lock that keeps concurrent publishes from losing rows.

Registration takes effect in a new Claude Code session — restart it before expecting the index to update.

2. Seed the index with your existing artifacts (one time, optional)

The hook only records artifacts published after you install it. To backfill, ask Claude Code in an interactive session:

List my artifacts and write them to ~/.claude/artifacts.json using the schema in this repo's README.

3. Search

Open Raycast → Search Artifacts. Sorted most-recent-first, because the one you want is almost always the one you just made.

Index format

~/.claude/artifacts.json . Only id , title , and url are required; the rest are optional, because shared artifacts carry no date and seeded rows have no project.

{ "version" : 1 , "artifacts" : [ { "id" : "68ae915e-d201-4fc2-afb5-007449818f0c" , "title" : "Offline Fans — Universal Import Flow Map" , "url" : "https://claude.ai/code/artifact/68ae915e-d201-4fc2-afb5-007449818f0c" , "updated" : "2026-07-24" , // optional — absent on shared artifacts "owner" : "mine" , // "mine" | "shared" "project" : "offline-fans" , // optional — basename of the publishing directory "cwd" : "/Users/you/dev/offline-fans" , // optional — powers "Open Project Folder" } , ] , }

The reader is deliberately forgiving: it accepts a bare array, skips unusable rows rather than blanking the list, de-dupes by id (last write wins), and sorts undated artifacts last.

Verifying the hook yourself

Claude Code documents the hook config contract, but the Artifact tool's response shape is undocumented. It was verified empirically on 2026-07-25 (see docs/hook-payload.md for the captured payload), and record-artifact.sh is written against what was observed — with fallbacks, including a regex sweep of the whole payload, in case the shape changes.

Since it can change, scripts/probe-artifact-hook.sh is included so you can re-check it yourself rather than trusting this README. Install it the same way as the recording hook, publish an artifact, then:

scripts/probe-artifact-hook.sh --report

It prints the top-level keys, the tool_response type, any artifact URLs found, and the most recent payload pretty-printed. It only appends to ~/.claude/artifact-probe.jsonl , owner-readable — no network calls, no writes to the index, no config changes — and it's safe to delete once you're satisfied. (The capture holds session ids and transcript paths, which is why it isn't written to a shared location like /tmp .)

This is also the honest answer to "how do you know this works?": the probe is how you check, and it's included so the answer isn't just this README's word for it.

Requirements

macOS — see Windows support below

— see Windows support below Claude Code , logged in to a Claude account (Pro, Max, Team, or Enterprise)

, logged in to a Claude account (Pro, Max, Team, or Enterprise) jq ( brew install jq ) for the recording hook

( ) for the recording hook Artifacts enabled for your account

Limitations — please read before installing

This extension maintains a local mirror, not a live view. Be clear-eyed about what that means:

It only records artifacts published after you install the hook , from machines where the hook is installed. The one-time seed backfills your history up to setup; the hook covers everything after.

, from The one-time seed backfills your history up to setup; the hook covers everything after. Renames and deletions don't propagate. If you rename an artifact on claude.ai, the index keeps the old title until that artifact is republished. Over months, the index will drift from reality.

If you rename an artifact on claude.ai, the index keeps the old title until that artifact is republished. Over months, the index will drift from reality. Artifacts created outside Claude Code — in the Claude desktop app or on claude.ai directly — won't be captured by the hook.

— in the Claude desktop app or on claude.ai directly — won't be captured by the hook. Chat artifacts are not supported. Claude has two separate artifact systems; this covers Claude Code artifacts ( claude.ai/code/artifact/… ). Chat artifacts have no sanctioned programmatic access at all.

Claude has two separate artifact systems; this covers Claude Code artifacts ( ). Chat artifacts have no sanctioned programmatic access at all. Rename, Share, Delete, and Version history are not available here. Those exist on the artifact's page on claude.ai, but they're backed by session-cookie web endpoints, not by anything the Artifact tool exposes — it offers only publish and list. Automating them would mean driving claude.ai with your session cookie, which Anthropic's Consumer Terms prohibit (§3, automated access) and which no Store extension could ship. Open Artifact (⏎) takes you to the page where those controls live; that's the honest boundary.

Why not just call an API?

Because there isn't one you're allowed to use. This was researched thoroughly:

Approach Why it doesn't work Anthropic Messages API Stateless. Has no access to your account's artifacts or conversations. Compliance API Genuinely the right endpoint — real, documented, paginated JSON. But it requires an Enterprise Compliance Access Key from claude.ai admin settings, and it's scoped to an entire organization (everyone's artifacts), not your personal gallery. Unavailable on Pro/Max. Headless claude -p The artifact-listing tool is an interactive-only tool. Verified: it is not exposed to headless mode. claude.ai internal endpoints Would require your session cookie. This violates Anthropic's Consumer Terms, which prohibit automated access outside of an API key. Not implemented, and never will be. Reading local app data The Claude desktop app stores no artifact index on disk — only evictable browser cache. An MCP server None exists. The feature request was closed as not planned.

The hook approach is the one that's both sanctioned and actually works. If Anthropic ships a personal-scope artifacts API, this extension should be rewritten to use it — the local index is versioned so that migration stays cheap.

Windows support

This extension is currently macOS-only. That is a deliberate choice because the mechanism that populates the Artifacts index is not available on Windows.

The command reads ~/.claude/artifacts.json via os.homedir() , which resolves correctly on Windows. Nothing in the UI is Mac-specific.

reads via , which resolves correctly on Windows. Nothing in the UI is Mac-specific. The recording hook ( scripts/record-artifact.sh ) is bash + jq . Claude Code spawns it as a subprocess, so on Windows it would need a PowerShell equivalent.

Shipping platforms: ["macOS", "Windows"] without that would be a UI lying about its state: a Windows user installs the extension, the command loads fine, and the list stays permanently empty with no indication why.

What adding it would take

scripts/record-artifact.ps1 — a PowerShell port of the hook. The logic is small but the hard parts are not the syntax: it needs the same upsert by id (republishing reuses the URL, so appending duplicates), the same atomic write, and the same kernel-backed cross-process lock. That last one is where the bash version lost two rounds: a lockfile-plus-age-based-reaper design silently drops rows under burst publishing and cannot be fixed by tuning the threshold — see docs/hook-payload.md . On Windows the equivalent is an exclusive FileStream ( [System.IO.FileShare]::None ), which the OS releases on process death; do not reimplement the reaper. platforms: ["macOS", "Windows"] in package.json , plus restoring the platform-explicit form on the one custom shortcut ( { macOS: …, Windows: … } on "Reveal Index File" — a bare cmd binding does not exist on Windows). Verifying $HOME expansion, or substituting $env:USERPROFILE , in the hook's command field on Windows. This is unverified there; on macOS it works (see docs/hook-payload.md ). Confirming the payload shape is identical on Windows — run scripts/probe-artifact-hook.sh 's PowerShell equivalent and compare against the captured macOS payload.

There's a plausible better path than a second script: a "Setup Hook" command inside the extension that writes the correct hook for the host platform, using runPowerShellScript on Windows. That would improve the setup story on macOS too, which today is "copy a file and hand-edit JSON." Notes in docs/shelf.md .

Want it? Help test it

I don't run Windows, so I can't verify any of the above — and shipping an untested platform claim is worse than declaring macOS-only. If you use Claude Code on Windows and want this, request Windows support in the Raycast extensions repo.

A capture from the probe (step 4) is genuinely the most useful thing you could attach: it answers whether the payload shape holds on Windows, which is the one fact the port depends on and the one I cannot get myself.

License

MIT