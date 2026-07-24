Search your Claude Code artifacts from Raycast, and open the right one in one keystroke.
You're juggling ten projects. A Claude Code agent finishes an overnight build and hands you an artifact to review. Two days later you need it again — and it's buried somewhere in forty browser tabs, or your browser archived the tab, and now the only way to find it is to scroll the artifacts gallery on claude.ai and hope you recognize the title.
Artifacts are easy to make and weirdly hard to find again. This extension makes them searchable from where you already start every task.
There is already an excellent Claude extension for Raycast. This is deliberately separate, for one reason:
That extension authenticates with an Anthropic API key. Artifacts are not reachable with an Anthropic API key.
Artifacts live behind your claude.ai account session — a completely different credential from the API key that powers the Messages API. If an Artifacts command lived inside the API-key extension, Raycast would prompt you for your API key, the artifacts would load anyway (via a different mechanism entirely), and you'd have false evidence the key was doing something. The first time the list broke, you'd go debug the wrong credential.
One extension, one honest dependency.
There is no artifacts API available to individual users, so this extension doesn't call one. Instead:
~/.claude/artifacts.json.
That's the whole architecture. It's a local file and a list.
1. Install the recording hook (one time)
Copy the hook script and make it executable:
mkdir -p ~/.claude/hooks
cp scripts/record-artifact.sh ~/.claude/hooks/
chmod +x ~/.claude/hooks/record-artifact.sh
scripts/record-artifact.sh is the only thing that writes the index. It lives in the repo rather than inside the extension bundle so you can read exactly what runs on your machine before you install it — it makes no network calls and touches nothing but the index and its own log.
Then register it in
~/.claude/settings.json. If a
hooks.PostToolUse array already exists, append this entry rather than replacing the array:
{
"hooks": {
"PostToolUse": [
{
"matcher": "Artifact",
"hooks": [{ "type": "command", "command": "$HOME/.claude/hooks/record-artifact.sh", "timeout": 10 }],
},
],
},
}
$HOME expands here — verified on macOS, 2026-07-25, by publishing an artifact and confirming the hook recorded it. (Claude Code's hooks reference documents only
${CLAUDE_PROJECT_DIR},
${CLAUDE_PLUGIN_ROOT}, and
${CLAUDE_PLUGIN_DATA} as placeholders it expands, so this relies on shell expansion rather than documented behavior. If the index never grows, substitute your real absolute path — that always works.)
The hook requires
jq (
brew install jq) and
perl (preinstalled on macOS). If either is missing it exits quietly rather than failing your Claude Code turn —
perl provides the
flock(2) lock that keeps concurrent publishes from losing rows.
Registration takes effect in a new Claude Code session — restart it before expecting the index to update.
2. Seed the index with your existing artifacts (one time, optional)
The hook only records artifacts published after you install it. To backfill, ask Claude Code in an interactive session:
List my artifacts and write them to
~/.claude/artifacts.jsonusing the schema in this repo's README.
3. Search
Open Raycast → Search Artifacts. Sorted most-recent-first, because the one you want is almost always the one you just made.
~/.claude/artifacts.json. Only
id,
title, and
url are required; the rest are optional, because shared artifacts carry no date and seeded rows have no project.
{
"version": 1,
"artifacts": [
{
"id": "68ae915e-d201-4fc2-afb5-007449818f0c",
"title": "Offline Fans — Universal Import Flow Map",
"url": "https://claude.ai/code/artifact/68ae915e-d201-4fc2-afb5-007449818f0c",
"updated": "2026-07-24", // optional — absent on shared artifacts
"owner": "mine", // "mine" | "shared"
"project": "offline-fans", // optional — basename of the publishing directory
"cwd": "/Users/you/dev/offline-fans", // optional — powers "Open Project Folder"
},
],
}
The reader is deliberately forgiving: it accepts a bare array, skips unusable rows rather than blanking the list, de-dupes by
id (last write wins), and sorts undated artifacts last.
Claude Code documents the hook config contract, but the
Artifact tool's response shape is undocumented. It was verified empirically on 2026-07-25 (see
docs/hook-payload.md for the captured payload), and
record-artifact.sh is written against what was observed — with fallbacks, including a regex sweep of the whole payload, in case the shape changes.
Since it can change,
scripts/probe-artifact-hook.sh is included so you can re-check it yourself rather than trusting this README. Install it the same way as the recording hook, publish an artifact, then:
scripts/probe-artifact-hook.sh --report
It prints the top-level keys, the
tool_response type, any artifact URLs found, and the most recent payload pretty-printed. It only appends to
~/.claude/artifact-probe.jsonl, owner-readable — no network calls, no writes to the index, no config changes — and it's safe to delete once you're satisfied. (The capture holds session ids and transcript paths, which is why it isn't written to a shared location like
/tmp.)
This is also the honest answer to "how do you know this works?": the probe is how you check, and it's included so the answer isn't just this README's word for it.
jq (
brew install jq) for the recording hook
This extension maintains a local mirror, not a live view. Be clear-eyed about what that means:
claude.ai/code/artifact/…). Chat artifacts have no sanctioned programmatic access at all.
Artifact tool exposes — it offers only publish and list. Automating them would mean driving claude.ai with your session cookie, which Anthropic's Consumer Terms prohibit (§3, automated access) and which no Store extension could ship. Open Artifact (⏎) takes you to the page where those controls live; that's the honest boundary.
Because there isn't one you're allowed to use. This was researched thoroughly:
|Approach
|Why it doesn't work
|Anthropic Messages API
|Stateless. Has no access to your account's artifacts or conversations.
|Compliance API
|Genuinely the right endpoint — real, documented, paginated JSON. But it requires an Enterprise Compliance Access Key from claude.ai admin settings, and it's scoped to an entire organization (everyone's artifacts), not your personal gallery. Unavailable on Pro/Max.
|Headless
claude -p
|The artifact-listing tool is an interactive-only tool. Verified: it is not exposed to headless mode.
|claude.ai internal endpoints
|Would require your session cookie. This violates Anthropic's Consumer Terms, which prohibit automated access outside of an API key. Not implemented, and never will be.
|Reading local app data
|The Claude desktop app stores no artifact index on disk — only evictable browser cache.
|An MCP server
|None exists. The feature request was closed as not planned.
The hook approach is the one that's both sanctioned and actually works. If Anthropic ships a personal-scope artifacts API, this extension should be rewritten to use it — the local index is versioned so that migration stays cheap.
This extension is currently macOS-only. That is a deliberate choice because the mechanism that populates the Artifacts index is not available on Windows.
~/.claude/artifacts.json via
os.homedir(), which resolves correctly on Windows. Nothing in the UI is Mac-specific.
scripts/record-artifact.sh) is
bash +
jq. Claude Code spawns it as a subprocess, so on Windows it would need a PowerShell equivalent.
Shipping
platforms: ["macOS", "Windows"] without that would be a UI lying about its state: a Windows user installs the extension, the command loads fine, and the list stays permanently empty with no indication why.
scripts/record-artifact.ps1 — a PowerShell port of the hook. The logic is small but the hard parts are not the syntax: it needs the same upsert by
id (republishing reuses the URL, so appending duplicates), the same atomic write, and the same kernel-backed cross-process lock. That last one is where the bash version lost two rounds: a lockfile-plus-age-based-reaper design silently drops rows under burst publishing and cannot be fixed by tuning the threshold — see
docs/hook-payload.md. On Windows the equivalent is an exclusive
FileStream (
[System.IO.FileShare]::None), which the OS releases on process death; do not reimplement the reaper.
platforms: ["macOS", "Windows"] in
package.json, plus restoring the platform-explicit form on the one custom shortcut (
{ macOS: …, Windows: … } on "Reveal Index File" — a bare
cmd binding does not exist on Windows).
$HOME expansion, or substituting
$env:USERPROFILE, in the hook's
command field on Windows. This is unverified there; on macOS it works (see
docs/hook-payload.md).
scripts/probe-artifact-hook.sh's PowerShell equivalent and compare against the captured macOS payload.
There's a plausible better path than a second script: a "Setup Hook" command inside the extension that writes the correct hook for the host platform, using
runPowerShellScript on Windows. That would improve the setup story on macOS too, which today is "copy a file and hand-edit JSON." Notes in
docs/shelf.md.
I don't run Windows, so I can't verify any of the above — and shipping an untested platform claim is worse than declaring macOS-only. If you use Claude Code on Windows and want this, request Windows support in the Raycast extensions repo.
A capture from the probe (step 4) is genuinely the most useful thing you could attach: it answers whether the payload shape holds on Windows, which is the one fact the port depends on and the one I cannot get myself.
MIT