Search, copy, and export the Central Icon System — 2,078 icons across 38 categories — without leaving Raycast.
The icons themselves aren't bundled — they're downloaded from the
@central-icons-react packages your
licence covers, straight from the extension. Pick any style from the action panel and choose
Install This Style; it takes a couple of seconds and roughly 5 MB per style.
Installed data lives in the extension's support directory, so it survives extension updates. Update Icon Data re-downloads installed styles against the latest release.
npm install
npm run dev
Optionally pre-build styles into
assets/ instead of installing them at runtime — useful when
working offline:
npm run build:icons:list # all 30 style ids
npm run build:icons square-filled-radius-0-stroke-2 # one or more ids
The set ships 30 styles across three axes:
|Axis
|Values
|Corner
|0px Sharp, 0px Round, 1px Small, 2px Medium, 3px Large
|Stroke
|1px, 1.5px, 2px
|Style
|Line, Solid
Corner is a single axis of five options — matching centralicons.com — because join and radius are
not independent:
square ships at radius-0 only. Five corners × three strokes × two fills is
exactly the 30 published styles.
Every axis bakes distinct path geometry — stroke weight and corner radius are not CSS parameters
over a shared path — so each style is a separate download. Two are installed by default
(
round-outlined-radius-2-stroke-1.5 and its filled counterpart); the rest install on demand from
the action panel.
Corner and stroke are set from the action panel and persist across launches. Style is a grid filter: "All" shows Line and Solid side by side.
npm test # vitest (src) + node:test (build scripts)
npm run lint
npx tsc --noEmit
The build scripts are documented in
docs/extraction.md.
The Central Icon System is a commercial icon set. This extension does not include the icons and does not grant a license to them. This extension builds its icon data locally, from npm packages you are licensed to use. If you don't hold a license, buy one at iconists.co/central.
Icons by the iconists.