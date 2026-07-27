Central Icon System for Raycast

Search, copy, and export the Central Icon System — 2,078 icons across 38 categories — without leaving Raycast.

Grid search over icon names and their search aliases, ranked by relevance

Outlined and filled variants side by side, or filtered to one

Copy or paste SVG, name, JSX, or a style-aware import statement

Export PNG at 16–512px (copy, paste, or save to Downloads)

Quick Look previews, preview backdrops, pins and recents

Update Icon Data command to pull the latest upstream release

Installing icon data

The icons themselves aren't bundled — they're downloaded from the @central-icons-react packages your licence covers, straight from the extension. Pick any style from the action panel and choose Install This Style; it takes a couple of seconds and roughly 5 MB per style.

Installed data lives in the extension's support directory, so it survives extension updates. Update Icon Data re-downloads installed styles against the latest release.

Development

npm install npm run dev

Optionally pre-build styles into assets/ instead of installing them at runtime — useful when working offline:

npm run build:icons:list # all 30 style ids npm run build:icons square-filled-radius-0-stroke-2 # one or more ids

Styles

The set ships 30 styles across three axes:

Axis Values Corner 0px Sharp, 0px Round, 1px Small, 2px Medium, 3px Large Stroke 1px, 1.5px, 2px Style Line, Solid

Corner is a single axis of five options — matching centralicons.com — because join and radius are not independent: square ships at radius-0 only. Five corners × three strokes × two fills is exactly the 30 published styles.

Every axis bakes distinct path geometry — stroke weight and corner radius are not CSS parameters over a shared path — so each style is a separate download. Two are installed by default ( round-outlined-radius-2-stroke-1.5 and its filled counterpart); the rest install on demand from the action panel.

Corner and stroke are set from the action panel and persist across launches. Style is a grid filter: "All" shows Line and Solid side by side.

Development

npm test # vitest (src) + node:test (build scripts) npm run lint npx tsc --noEmit

The build scripts are documented in docs/extraction.md .

Licensing

The Central Icon System is a commercial icon set. This extension does not include the icons and does not grant a license to them. This extension builds its icon data locally, from npm packages you are licensed to use. If you don't hold a license, buy one at iconists.co/central.

Credits

Icons by the iconists.