⚙️ Manage Auto Quits

A few weeks ago, we released Auto Quits, a feature that automatically quits applications after a period of inactivity. So far, Raycast auto-quit more than 1M applications. To make it easier to configure the feature, we’ve introduced a new Manage Auto Quits command. The command gives you an overview of your apps, lets you quickly change the interval, and for Pro users, lets you smartly set up multiple distracting apps at the same time.

Read more about the feature here and enjoy staying in the flow!

💎 Improvements

Browser Extension: When clicking on the Raycast icon in your browser, the “Ask About Webpage” command will be focused automatically

🐞 Fixes