v1.87.0December 4, 2024
⚙️ Manage Auto Quits
A few weeks ago, we released Auto Quits, a feature that automatically quits applications after a period of inactivity. So far, Raycast auto-quit more than 1M applications. To make it easier to configure the feature, we’ve introduced a new Manage Auto Quits command. The command gives you an overview of your apps, lets you quickly change the interval, and for Pro users, lets you smartly set up multiple distracting apps at the same time.
Read more about the feature here and enjoy staying in the flow!
💎 Improvements
- Browser Extension: When clicking on the Raycast icon in your browser, the “Ask About Webpage” command will be focused automatically
🐞 Fixes
- Window Management: Fixed Next/Previous Desktop commands on Sequoia
- Calendar: Fixed Cal.com icon in menu bar
- Deeplinks: Removed security alert showing when opening a deeplink from quicklink
- Raycast Notes: Fixed showing upgrade to Pro alert when trying to recover recently deleted note for some Pro users
- Raycast Notes: Fixed an issue that could result in the creation of two welcome notes for some users
- Raycast Notes: Fixed scroll position jump when deleting note from search list
- Raycast Notes: Fixed an issue where copying to and pasting from notes window wouldn’t work in some extensions
- Quicklinks: Fixed an issue where some special characters could be percent-encoded twice
- AI Chat: Fixed occasional crash in markdown rendering of images coupled with code blocks