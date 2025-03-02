MuteDeck for Raycast
Control your meeting audio, video, and more directly from Raycast. This extension provides quick access to MuteDeck's functionality through Raycast commands.
Features
- Toggle Microphone: Quickly mute/unmute your microphone
- Toggle Video: Turn your camera on/off
- Leave Meeting: Exit meetings with confirmation protection
- Show Status: View your current meeting state and controls
Prerequisites
- macOS 12.0 or later
- Raycast 1.50.0 or later
- MuteDeck installed and running
- Active meeting for controls to work
Installation
- Install MuteDeck if you haven't already
- Install this extension from the Raycast Store
- Configure your API endpoint (default: http://localhost:3491)
- Set up your preferred keyboard shortcuts
Configuration
API Endpoint
The extension needs to know where to find your MuteDeck instance:
- Open Raycast Settings
- Navigate to Extensions > MuteDeck
- Set the API Endpoint (default: http://localhost:3491)
Status Refresh Interval
Control how often the status display updates:
- Open Raycast Settings
- Navigate to Extensions > MuteDeck
- Set the Status Refresh Interval in seconds (default: 1)
Safety Features
Configure confirmation dialogs to prevent accidental actions:
- Confirm Leave Meeting: Show confirmation before leaving meetings
- Confirm Mute While Presenting: Extra protection while presenting
- Confirm Video While Presenting: Extra protection while presenting
- Show Toast Notifications: Enable/disable feedback notifications
Screenshots
All screenshots are in dark mode with consistent styling (2000×1250 pixels):
Command List View
- Shows all available MuteDeck commands
- Quick access to microphone, video, and meeting controls
- Clear command descriptions and icons
Status Display
- Real-time meeting status overview
- Current microphone and camera state
- Platform-specific indicators
- Quick toggle actions
Confirmation Dialog
- Smart protection while presenting
- Clear action confirmation
- Prevents accidental meeting exits
- User-friendly warning messages
Commands
Toggle Microphone
- Default shortcut: None (customizable)
- Toggles microphone mute state
- Shows current state via toast notification
- Optional confirmation when presenting
Toggle Video
- Default shortcut: None (customizable)
- Toggles camera on/off state
- Shows current state via toast notification
- Optional confirmation when presenting
Leave Meeting
- Default shortcut: None (customizable)
- Exits the current meeting
- Optional confirmation dialog
- Works across supported platforms
Show Status
- Default shortcut: None (customizable)
- Displays current meeting state
- Shows microphone, camera, and meeting status
- Real-time updates based on refresh interval
Support
Need help or want to contribute?
Privacy & Security
API Communication
- Extension connects to MuteDeck's built-in HTTP API
- HTTP protocol is required as per MuteDeck's implementation
- Default endpoint is http://localhost:3491
- Custom endpoints are supported while maintaining HTTP protocol compatibility
Data Security
- No sensitive data transmitted
- All preferences stored securely by Raycast
- No external API calls or data collection
- No logging or tracking
Best Practices
- Keep MuteDeck up to date
- Default endpoint (http://localhost:3491) recommended for most users
- Custom endpoints must follow MuteDeck's API specifications
- Contact support if you experience connection issues
Changelog
Next Version
Improvements
- Enhanced type safety throughout the API
- Improved error handling with custom error classes
- Removed unnecessary files and cleaned up configuration
- Updated documentation and screenshots
- Fixed API endpoint validation
- Added proper timeout handling
- Optimized preferences handling
- Cleaned up store assets
Technical Updates
- Added MuteDeckError classes for better error handling
- Implemented strict TypeScript types
- Added proper URL validation
- Improved status code handling
- Enhanced configuration validation
- Removed unused placeholder code
Documentation
- Updated security documentation
- Added screenshot specifications
- Improved API documentation
- Enhanced error messaging