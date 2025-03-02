MuteDeck for Raycast

Control your meeting audio, video, and more directly from Raycast. This extension provides quick access to MuteDeck's functionality through Raycast commands.

Features

Toggle Microphone : Quickly mute/unmute your microphone

: Quickly mute/unmute your microphone Toggle Video : Turn your camera on/off

: Turn your camera on/off Leave Meeting : Exit meetings with confirmation protection

: Exit meetings with confirmation protection Show Status: View your current meeting state and controls

Prerequisites

macOS 12.0 or later

Raycast 1.50.0 or later

MuteDeck installed and running

Active meeting for controls to work

Installation

Install MuteDeck if you haven't already Install this extension from the Raycast Store Configure your API endpoint (default: http://localhost:3491) Set up your preferred keyboard shortcuts

Configuration

API Endpoint

The extension needs to know where to find your MuteDeck instance:

Open Raycast Settings Navigate to Extensions > MuteDeck Set the API Endpoint (default: http://localhost:3491)

Status Refresh Interval

Control how often the status display updates:

Open Raycast Settings Navigate to Extensions > MuteDeck Set the Status Refresh Interval in seconds (default: 1)

Safety Features

Configure confirmation dialogs to prevent accidental actions:

Confirm Leave Meeting : Show confirmation before leaving meetings

: Show confirmation before leaving meetings Confirm Mute While Presenting : Extra protection while presenting

: Extra protection while presenting Confirm Video While Presenting : Extra protection while presenting

: Extra protection while presenting Show Toast Notifications: Enable/disable feedback notifications

Screenshots

All screenshots are in dark mode with consistent styling (2000×1250 pixels):

Command List View Shows all available MuteDeck commands

Quick access to microphone, video, and meeting controls

Clear command descriptions and icons Status Display Real-time meeting status overview

Current microphone and camera state

Platform-specific indicators

Quick toggle actions Confirmation Dialog Smart protection while presenting

Clear action confirmation

Prevents accidental meeting exits

User-friendly warning messages

Commands

Toggle Microphone

Default shortcut: None (customizable)

Toggles microphone mute state

Shows current state via toast notification

Optional confirmation when presenting

Toggle Video

Default shortcut: None (customizable)

Toggles camera on/off state

Shows current state via toast notification

Optional confirmation when presenting

Leave Meeting

Default shortcut: None (customizable)

Exits the current meeting

Optional confirmation dialog

Works across supported platforms

Show Status

Default shortcut: None (customizable)

Displays current meeting state

Shows microphone, camera, and meeting status

Real-time updates based on refresh interval

Support

Need help or want to contribute?

MuteDeck Support - For MuteDeck-specific issues

Report Extension Issues - For extension-related problems

Contribute - Help improve the extension

Privacy & Security

API Communication

Extension connects to MuteDeck's built-in HTTP API

HTTP protocol is required as per MuteDeck's implementation

Default endpoint is http://localhost:3491

Custom endpoints are supported while maintaining HTTP protocol compatibility

Data Security

No sensitive data transmitted

All preferences stored securely by Raycast

No external API calls or data collection

No logging or tracking

Best Practices

Keep MuteDeck up to date

Default endpoint (http://localhost:3491) recommended for most users

Custom endpoints must follow MuteDeck's API specifications

Contact support if you experience connection issues

Changelog

Next Version

Improvements

Enhanced type safety throughout the API

Improved error handling with custom error classes

Removed unnecessary files and cleaned up configuration

Updated documentation and screenshots

Fixed API endpoint validation

Added proper timeout handling

Optimized preferences handling

Cleaned up store assets

Technical Updates

Added MuteDeckError classes for better error handling

Implemented strict TypeScript types

Added proper URL validation

Improved status code handling

Enhanced configuration validation

Removed unused placeholder code

Documentation