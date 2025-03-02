StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
MuteDeck

Control MuteDeck from Raycast
AvatarChad Walters
New
Overview

MuteDeck for Raycast

Control your meeting audio, video, and more directly from Raycast. This extension provides quick access to MuteDeck's functionality through Raycast commands.

Features

  • Toggle Microphone: Quickly mute/unmute your microphone
  • Toggle Video: Turn your camera on/off
  • Leave Meeting: Exit meetings with confirmation protection
  • Show Status: View your current meeting state and controls

Prerequisites

  • macOS 12.0 or later
  • Raycast 1.50.0 or later
  • MuteDeck installed and running
  • Active meeting for controls to work

Installation

  1. Install MuteDeck if you haven't already
  2. Install this extension from the Raycast Store
  3. Configure your API endpoint (default: http://localhost:3491)
  4. Set up your preferred keyboard shortcuts

Configuration

API Endpoint

The extension needs to know where to find your MuteDeck instance:

  1. Open Raycast Settings
  2. Navigate to Extensions > MuteDeck
  3. Set the API Endpoint (default: http://localhost:3491)

Status Refresh Interval

Control how often the status display updates:

  1. Open Raycast Settings
  2. Navigate to Extensions > MuteDeck
  3. Set the Status Refresh Interval in seconds (default: 1)

Safety Features

Configure confirmation dialogs to prevent accidental actions:

  • Confirm Leave Meeting: Show confirmation before leaving meetings
  • Confirm Mute While Presenting: Extra protection while presenting
  • Confirm Video While Presenting: Extra protection while presenting
  • Show Toast Notifications: Enable/disable feedback notifications

Screenshots

All screenshots are in dark mode with consistent styling (2000×1250 pixels):

  1. Command List View

    • Shows all available MuteDeck commands
    • Quick access to microphone, video, and meeting controls
    • Clear command descriptions and icons

  2. Status Display

    • Real-time meeting status overview
    • Current microphone and camera state
    • Platform-specific indicators
    • Quick toggle actions

  3. Confirmation Dialog

    • Smart protection while presenting
    • Clear action confirmation
    • Prevents accidental meeting exits
    • User-friendly warning messages

Commands

Toggle Microphone

  • Default shortcut: None (customizable)
  • Toggles microphone mute state
  • Shows current state via toast notification
  • Optional confirmation when presenting

Toggle Video

  • Default shortcut: None (customizable)
  • Toggles camera on/off state
  • Shows current state via toast notification
  • Optional confirmation when presenting

Leave Meeting

  • Default shortcut: None (customizable)
  • Exits the current meeting
  • Optional confirmation dialog
  • Works across supported platforms

Show Status

  • Default shortcut: None (customizable)
  • Displays current meeting state
  • Shows microphone, camera, and meeting status
  • Real-time updates based on refresh interval

Support

Need help or want to contribute?

Privacy & Security

API Communication

  • Extension connects to MuteDeck's built-in HTTP API
  • HTTP protocol is required as per MuteDeck's implementation
  • Default endpoint is http://localhost:3491
  • Custom endpoints are supported while maintaining HTTP protocol compatibility

Data Security

  • No sensitive data transmitted
  • All preferences stored securely by Raycast
  • No external API calls or data collection
  • No logging or tracking

Best Practices

  • Keep MuteDeck up to date
  • Default endpoint (http://localhost:3491) recommended for most users
  • Custom endpoints must follow MuteDeck's API specifications
  • Contact support if you experience connection issues

Changelog

Next Version

Improvements

  • Enhanced type safety throughout the API
  • Improved error handling with custom error classes
  • Removed unnecessary files and cleaned up configuration
  • Updated documentation and screenshots
  • Fixed API endpoint validation
  • Added proper timeout handling
  • Optimized preferences handling
  • Cleaned up store assets

Technical Updates

  • Added MuteDeckError classes for better error handling
  • Implemented strict TypeScript types
  • Added proper URL validation
  • Improved status code handling
  • Enhanced configuration validation
  • Removed unused placeholder code

Documentation

  • Updated security documentation
  • Added screenshot specifications
  • Improved API documentation
  • Enhanced error messaging
