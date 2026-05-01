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Track your AI premium requests usage and compare it with the remaining % of working days in the current month to see if you are ahead or behind.
Summarize YouTube Videos with AI
Summarize any YouTube Video with AI. Choose between Raycast, OpenAI or Anthropic. You have to either be a Raycast Pro Member or have an OpenAI/Anthropic API Key.
Apple Mail
Extension for Apple Mail.
Raycast Explorer
Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.