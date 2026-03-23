Wrap Text

Wrap selected text with brackets, quotes, parentheses, curly braces, or any custom characters — instantly from anywhere on your Mac.

Features

6 built-in commands — one for each common wrapper character, ready to use out of the box.

— one for each common wrapper character, ready to use out of the box. Custom wrap — enter any character(s) and the extension intelligently figures out the left/right pair.

— enter any character(s) and the extension intelligently figures out the left/right pair. Works everywhere — select text in any app, trigger the command, and the wrapped result replaces your selection.

— select text in any app, trigger the command, and the wrapped result replaces your selection. Zero UI — every command runs in no-view mode; there are no windows to dismiss.

— every command runs in no-view mode; there are no windows to dismiss. Hotkey-friendly — assign a Raycast hotkey to each command for single-keystroke wrapping.

Commands

Command Output Description Wrap with Brackets [text] Wraps selection with square brackets Wrap with Parentheses (text) Wraps selection with parentheses Wrap with Curly Brackets {text} Wraps selection with curly braces Wrap with Single Quotes 'text' Wraps selection with single quotes Wrap with Double Quotes "text" Wraps selection with double quotes Wrap with Custom Characters (see below) Wraps selection with any character(s) you provide

Custom Wrap — How It Works

When you run Wrap with Custom Characters, you type in one or more characters and the extension resolves them into a left/right pair using these rules:

Input Result Rule applied * *text* Symmetric — same char on both sides < <text> Known pair detected → opening/closing > <text> Reverse pair detected → opening/closing ** **text** All-same symmetric chars repeated << <<text>> All-same pair chars repeated <> <text> Even-length mixed → split in half {{}} {{text}} Even-length mixed → split in half ` `text` Symmetric — same char on both sides

Recognized Pairs

The following character pairs are detected automatically — you can enter either side:

( ) · [ ] · { } · < > · « » · ‹ › · " " · ' '

Usage

Select text in any application. Open Raycast and search for a wrap command (e.g. "Wrap with Brackets"). The selected text is instantly replaced with the wrapped version.

Pro Tip 💡

Assign a Raycast hotkey to each command for instant, keyboard-only wrapping — no need to open the Raycast bar at all.

Raycast → Extensions → Wrap Text → click a command → Record Hotkey

Installation

From the Raycast Store

Search for "Wrap Text" in the Raycast Store and click Install.

Manual / Development

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/candemet/wrap-text.git cd wrap-text # Install dependencies npm install # Start the dev server npm run dev

Then open Raycast → Extensions and the dev extension will appear automatically.

Tech Stack

Tool Purpose TypeScript Language React Raycast runtime Raycast API Extension framework

Contributing

Contributions, issues, and feature requests are welcome!

Fork the repository. Create your feature branch — git checkout -b feat/my-feature . Commit your changes — git commit -m "feat: add my feature" . Push to the branch — git push origin feat/my-feature . Open a Pull Request.

Please make sure npm run lint passes before submitting.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.