Wrap selected text with brackets, quotes, parentheses, curly braces, or any custom characters — instantly from anywhere on your Mac.
|Command
|Output
|Description
|Wrap with Brackets
[text]
|Wraps selection with square brackets
|Wrap with Parentheses
(text)
|Wraps selection with parentheses
|Wrap with Curly Brackets
{text}
|Wraps selection with curly braces
|Wrap with Single Quotes
'text'
|Wraps selection with single quotes
|Wrap with Double Quotes
"text"
|Wraps selection with double quotes
|Wrap with Custom Characters
|(see below)
|Wraps selection with any character(s) you provide
When you run Wrap with Custom Characters, you type in one or more characters and the extension resolves them into a left/right pair using these rules:
|Input
|Result
|Rule applied
*
*text*
|Symmetric — same char on both sides
<
<text>
|Known pair detected → opening/closing
>
<text>
|Reverse pair detected → opening/closing
**
**text**
|All-same symmetric chars repeated
<<
<<text>>
|All-same pair chars repeated
<>
<text>
|Even-length mixed → split in half
{{}}
{{text}}
|Even-length mixed → split in half
`
`text`
|Symmetric — same char on both sides
The following character pairs are detected automatically — you can enter either side:
( ) ·
[ ] ·
{ } ·
< > ·
« » ·
‹ › ·
" " ·
' '
Assign a Raycast hotkey to each command for instant, keyboard-only wrapping — no need to open the Raycast bar at all.
Raycast → Extensions → Wrap Text → click a command → Record Hotkey
Search for "Wrap Text" in the Raycast Store and click Install.
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/candemet/wrap-text.git
cd wrap-text
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start the dev server
npm run dev
Then open Raycast → Extensions and the dev extension will appear automatically.
|Tool
|Purpose
|TypeScript
|Language
|React
|Raycast runtime
|Raycast API
|Extension framework
Contributions, issues, and feature requests are welcome!
git checkout -b feat/my-feature.
git commit -m "feat: add my feature".
git push origin feat/my-feature.
Please make sure
npm run lint passes before submitting.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.