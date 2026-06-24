DinoPass
Generate kid-friendly passwords from dinopass.com and copy them to your clipboard.
Commands
- Generate Simple Password — Creates an easy-to-remember password with lowercase letters and numbers.
- Generate Strong Password — Creates a stronger password with mixed case, numbers, and symbols.
Both commands copy the password to your clipboard as concealed text and show a HUD confirmation.
Usage
- Open Raycast and run Generate Simple Password or Generate Strong Password.
- Wait for the password to be fetched and copied.
- Paste the password where you need it.
No setup or API key is required. An internet connection is needed to reach dinopass.com.
Development
npm install
npm run dev