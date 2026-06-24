DinoPass

Generate kid-friendly passwords from dinopass.com and copy them to your clipboard.

Commands

Generate Simple Password — Creates an easy-to-remember password with lowercase letters and numbers.

— Creates an easy-to-remember password with lowercase letters and numbers. Generate Strong Password — Creates a stronger password with mixed case, numbers, and symbols.

Both commands copy the password to your clipboard as concealed text and show a HUD confirmation.

Usage

Open Raycast and run Generate Simple Password or Generate Strong Password. Wait for the password to be fetched and copied. Paste the password where you need it.

No setup or API key is required. An internet connection is needed to reach dinopass.com.

Development