Append quick ideas, quotes, and notes to your text files without leaving your current context.
If you read something and want to save a thought immediately, this extension gives you fast, clipboard-first and text-first append workflows right inside Raycast.
You use text files, Markdown notes, and quick scratchpads. You do not want to switch apps, open a new editor window, and lose your flow.
Append to File is built for that exact moment:
This is intentionally a small workhorse, not a full document editor.
|Command
|What it does
|Append Text from Clipboard to File
|Pick text from clipboard history and append it to a file.
|Append Text to File
|Open a text input, edit the content, then choose a file and append it.
|Quick Append Current Clipboard Text to Last Appended File
|Append the latest clipboard text directly to the last file you appended to.
|Undo Last Append
|Revert only the most recent append when it is still safe to do so.
|Open Last Appended File
|Open the last file you appended to.
By default, the extension is limited to:
.txt or
.text
.md or
.markdown
You can expand this list in preferences if you want to support other plain-text formats.
This is intentional to keep append operations simple and low risk.
|Preference
|Purpose
|Root Directories
|Search roots for files.
|Allowed Extensions
|Allowed file extensions for safety.
|Search Excludes
|Paths/patterns to skip (for example
.git,
node_modules).
|Search Max Depth
|Folder depth limit for search.
|Separator Rule
|Controls spacing between existing content and appended content.
|Custom Separator
|Optional custom separator value (supports
\n and
\t).
|Ensure Trailing Newline
|Keep one trailing newline after append.
|Timestamp Format
|Format used when using timestamp mode.
|Default Insert Position
|Append at end or beginning by default.
|Default Clipboard Offset
|Preferred clipboard history item index (0 is latest).
npm install
npm run dev
Raycast should load the extension in development mode.
npm run build
npm test
npm run lint
This extension is intentionally limited and focused. It was built with AI-assisted development as a practical tool, and it is evolving based on real usage feedback.
If you use it daily, you can shape its defaults in preferences and share ideas for what would make it better.
If you run into issues, check the GitHub issues page or open a new issue.