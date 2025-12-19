GeoGuessr Raycast Extension

View your GeoGuessr profile, track daily challenges, and analyze your game history right from Raycast.

Getting Started

Log in to GeoGuessr in your browser Open DevTools (F12 or Right Click → Inspect) Go to Application tab → Cookies → www.geoguessr.com Find the _ncfa cookie and copy its Value Paste the token in Raycast extension preferences when prompted

Note: The _ncfa token is valid for 1 year and provides secure access to your GeoGuessr data.

Optional Configuration

Number & Date Format - Select your preferred locale for formatting numbers and dates (default: German)

Country Code - Enter your 2-letter country code (e.g., DE, US, FR) for accurate team identification in duels

Commands

Get Your Profile

View your complete GeoGuessr profile with comprehensive statistics:

Level progression with XP tracking and progress bars

Battle Royale stats including level, division, and rating

Explorer and Streak medal progress across all tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum)

Overall game statistics: total games played, max/average scores, closest/average distances

Daily Challenge

Check today's daily challenge and track your performance:

View time remaining until the next challenge

See total participants and top 5 global leaderboard

Display your personal score, time, distance, and current streak (if you've played)

Shows whether you're on the leaderboard

Quick link to play the challenge directly in your browser

Show Your Recent Games

Browse your complete game history with support for multiple game types:

Daily Challenges - View scores, dates, and challenge tokens

Streak Sessions - See session summaries with best streak achieved

Duels - Check competitive match results

Click any game to view detailed information:

Round-by-round score breakdown

Distance from correct location for each round

Time taken per round

Clickable Google Maps links to actual locations and your guesses

Game settings (moving, zooming, rotating permissions)

For Duels: Displays team comparison, health tracking, victory/defeat status, rating changes, win streaks, and damage dealt per round.

Plonk It Integration: Each round includes a quick action to open Plonk It for practicing that specific country (keyboard shortcuts: Cmd+1 through Cmd+9 for rounds 1-9).

⚠️ Disclaimer

This extension is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to GeoGuessr AB in any way.

GeoGuessr® is a registered trademark of GeoGuessr AB. All GeoGuessr-related trademarks, logos, and assets are property of their respective owners.

This is an unofficial, community-built extension provided as-is for personal use only.

License

MIT License