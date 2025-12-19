GeoGuessr Raycast Extension
View your GeoGuessr profile, track daily challenges, and analyze your game history right from Raycast.
Getting Started
- Log in to GeoGuessr in your browser
- Open DevTools (F12 or Right Click → Inspect)
- Go to Application tab → Cookies →
www.geoguessr.com
- Find the
_ncfa cookie and copy its Value
- Paste the token in Raycast extension preferences when prompted
Note: The
_ncfa token is valid for 1 year and provides secure access to your GeoGuessr data.
Optional Configuration
- Number & Date Format - Select your preferred locale for formatting numbers and dates (default: German)
- Country Code - Enter your 2-letter country code (e.g., DE, US, FR) for accurate team identification in duels
Commands
Get Your Profile
View your complete GeoGuessr profile with comprehensive statistics:
- Level progression with XP tracking and progress bars
- Battle Royale stats including level, division, and rating
- Explorer and Streak medal progress across all tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum)
- Overall game statistics: total games played, max/average scores, closest/average distances
Daily Challenge
Check today's daily challenge and track your performance:
- View time remaining until the next challenge
- See total participants and top 5 global leaderboard
- Display your personal score, time, distance, and current streak (if you've played)
- Shows whether you're on the leaderboard
- Quick link to play the challenge directly in your browser
Show Your Recent Games
Browse your complete game history with support for multiple game types:
- Daily Challenges - View scores, dates, and challenge tokens
- Streak Sessions - See session summaries with best streak achieved
- Duels - Check competitive match results
Click any game to view detailed information:
- Round-by-round score breakdown
- Distance from correct location for each round
- Time taken per round
- Clickable Google Maps links to actual locations and your guesses
- Game settings (moving, zooming, rotating permissions)
For Duels: Displays team comparison, health tracking, victory/defeat status, rating changes, win streaks, and damage dealt per round.
Plonk It Integration: Each round includes a quick action to open Plonk It for practicing that specific country (keyboard shortcuts: Cmd+1 through Cmd+9 for rounds 1-9).
⚠️ Disclaimer
This extension is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to GeoGuessr AB in any way.
GeoGuessr® is a registered trademark of GeoGuessr AB. All GeoGuessr-related trademarks, logos, and assets are property of their respective owners.
This is an unofficial, community-built extension provided as-is for personal use only.
License
MIT License