JSON to GCF Converter
Convert JSON data into GCF (Graph Compact Format) instantly.
GCF is an LLM-optimized wire format that reduces token usage by 53-71% compared to JSON, with 90.7% comprehension accuracy across frontier models (GPT-4o, GPT-5.5, Claude, Gemini). Verified lossless across 33 billion+ round-trips.
Usage
- Copy JSON to your clipboard (or select it in any app)
- Run "Convert JSON to GCF" from Raycast
- The GCF output is copied to your clipboard (or pasted directly)
Preferences
- Default Action: Copy to clipboard or paste to active app
- Input Source: Auto-detect selected text, or always use clipboard
Why GCF over JSON for LLM prompts?
- 53-71% fewer tokens: Saves cost on every API call
- 90.7% comprehension accuracy: LLMs read GCF more accurately than JSON (53.6%) or TOON (68.5%)
- Lossless: 33 billion+ verified round-trips, zero failures
- Zero dependencies: The GCF library has no runtime dependencies
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