CoveCast

One-keystroke buys through the Cove Telegram bot. Copy a token contract address anywhere (Telegram, Discord, a browser), hit your hotkey, and CoveCast will:

Read the contract address off your clipboard, Auto-detect which chain it lives on (via Dexscreener), Let you pick a USD amount, and Open the matching Cove deeplink — g_ for an immediate buy, b_ for the buy panel.

The deeplinks are built using Cove's real base62 deep-link protocol, so they work directly in cove_trading_bot .

Commands

Buy — opens a list, you pick the amount; the chain is auto-detected.

— opens a list, you pick the amount; the chain is auto-detected. Quick Buy — no UI: fires your configured Quick Buy Amount in one keystroke, after a single confirmation for immediate buys. The fastest snipe.

⚠️ Both commands can execute a real, irreversible on-chain purchase. An immediate buy ( g_ ) always asks for one confirmation before it fires. If you'd rather always confirm inside Cove's own UI instead, set Default Buy Action to Market panel, or use the Open Buy Panel action.

How it works

1. Clipboard extraction

The first contract address in the clipboard text is extracted, even from noisy strings like CA: 0xabc… 🚀 :

EVM: /0x[a-fA-F0-9]{40}/

Solana: /\b[1-9A-HJ-NP-Za-km-z]{32,44}\b/ (base58, excludes 0 O I l )

If both an EVM and a Solana address are present, EVM wins (deterministic). If none is found, you get an empty view telling you to copy a CA first.

2. Chain detection (Dexscreener)

A Solana address is unambiguous → chain is solana .

address is unambiguous → chain is . An EVM address could be Base, Ethereum, BSC, etc. — the address alone can't tell you — so CoveCast calls GET https://api.dexscreener.com/latest/dex/tokens/{ca} (with a ~3s timeout) and: collects the distinct chainId s the token trades on, reads the token symbol/name, sums liquidity.usd per chain and sorts chains by liquidity.

address could be Base, Ethereum, BSC, etc. — the address alone can't tell you — so CoveCast calls (with a ~3s timeout) and:

A chain counts as supported when Cove has a chain code for it — all 11 Cove networks (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, MegaETH, Solana, Tempo, Monad, Story, HyperEVM, Plasma, Robinhood). There is no configured allow-list and no fallback default chain; detection alone decides:

Result Behavior One or more Cove-supported chains detected The highest-liquidity one is auto-selected No Cove-supported chain detected (or lookup failed) Error — the token isn't buyable on Cove right now

(Detection for the newer chains depends on Dexscreener using the same chainId as the built-in map; the major chains — Ethereum/Base/BNB Chain/Solana — are exact.)

3. Buy

Each amount is a row. The primary action (Enter) confirms, fires the Cove deeplink, and shows a toast confirming the link was opened. Secondary actions: Open Buy Panel, Copy Deeplink ( ⌘⇧C ), and Copy Contract Address.

Preferences

All editable in Raycast → Extensions → CoveCast.

Preference Default Description Buy Amounts (USD) 25,50,100,500 Comma list of USD amounts. Decimals allowed (e.g. 0.5 ). Quick Buy Amount (USD) 25 The USD amount the Quick Buy command fires in one keystroke. Decimals allowed. Default Buy Action Immediate buy Immediate buy (instant, confirmed) or Market panel (opens Cove's buy panel).

The bot handle ( cove_trading_bot ) and the supported-chain set (all 11 Cove networks) are baked into the code, not preferences. Invalid entries in the amount lists are ignored.

License

MIT.