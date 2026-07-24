One-keystroke buys through the Cove Telegram bot. Copy a token contract address anywhere (Telegram, Discord, a browser), hit your hotkey, and CoveCast will:
g_ for an immediate buy,
b_ for the buy panel.
The deeplinks are built using Cove's real
base62 deep-link protocol, so they work directly
in
cove_trading_bot.
⚠️ Both commands can execute a real, irreversible on-chain purchase. An immediate buy (
g_) always asks for one confirmation before it fires. If you'd rather always confirm inside Cove's own UI instead, set Default Buy Action to Market panel, or use the Open Buy Panel action.
The first contract address in the clipboard text is extracted, even from noisy strings like
CA: 0xabc… 🚀:
/0x[a-fA-F0-9]{40}/
/\b[1-9A-HJ-NP-Za-km-z]{32,44}\b/ (base58, excludes
0 O I l)
If both an EVM and a Solana address are present, EVM wins (deterministic). If none is found, you get an empty view telling you to copy a CA first.
solana.
GET https://api.dexscreener.com/latest/dex/tokens/{ca} (with a ~3s timeout)
and:
chainIds the token trades on,
liquidity.usd per chain and sorts chains by liquidity.
A chain counts as supported when Cove has a chain code for it — all 11 Cove networks (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, MegaETH, Solana, Tempo, Monad, Story, HyperEVM, Plasma, Robinhood). There is no configured allow-list and no fallback default chain; detection alone decides:
|Result
|Behavior
|One or more Cove-supported chains detected
|The highest-liquidity one is auto-selected
|No Cove-supported chain detected (or lookup failed)
|Error — the token isn't buyable on Cove right now
(Detection for the newer chains depends on Dexscreener using the same chainId as the built-in map; the major chains — Ethereum/Base/BNB Chain/Solana — are exact.)
Each amount is a row. The primary action (Enter) confirms, fires the Cove deeplink, and shows a
toast confirming the link was opened. Secondary actions: Open Buy Panel, Copy Deeplink
(
⌘⇧C), and Copy Contract Address.
All editable in Raycast → Extensions → CoveCast.
|Preference
|Default
|Description
|Buy Amounts (USD)
25,50,100,500
|Comma list of USD amounts. Decimals allowed (e.g.
0.5).
|Quick Buy Amount (USD)
25
|The USD amount the Quick Buy command fires in one keystroke. Decimals allowed.
|Default Buy Action
|Immediate buy
|Immediate buy (instant, confirmed) or Market panel (opens Cove's buy panel).
The bot handle (
cove_trading_bot) and the supported-chain set (all 11 Cove networks) are baked
into the code, not preferences. Invalid entries in the amount lists are ignored.
MIT.