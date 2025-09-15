Google Calendar

Manage your Google Calendar events with natural language

Note:

This extension uses Raycast AI to intelligently parse your natural language input, making it easy to create events without worrying about exact formats. If you are on the free Raycast plan, creating an event will use one of your 50 monthly AI requests.

Features

Create Events : Use natural language to create calendar events quickly

: Use natural language to create calendar events quickly Raycast AI-Powered Parsing : Automatically extracts dates, times, and locations from your input using Raycast AI

: Automatically extracts dates, times, and locations from your input using Raycast AI Color Selection : Choose from 11 Google Calendar event colors

: Choose from 11 Google Calendar event colors Calendar Selection : Create events in specific calendars

: Create events in specific calendars Smart Reminders : Configurable notification reminders

: Configurable notification reminders Customizable Defaults: Set your preferred colors, durations, and calendars

Commands

Create Event

Create calendar events using natural language like:

"Meeting tomorrow at 3pm"

"Dentist appointment Friday 2:30pm"

"Flight to NYC next Monday 6am"

Select Default Calendar

Choose which calendar to use as default for new events from your available Google calendars.

Setup

Install the extension Authenticate with your Google account when prompted Optionally configure preferences for default colors, calendar, and reminders Start creating events with natural language!

Privacy

This extension requires access to your Google Calendar to create events. Your data is only used for calendar operations and is not stored or shared.