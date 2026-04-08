Kill MCP Servers
A Raycast extension to view and manage MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers running on your Mac.
Features
- List all running MCP servers - See all MCP processes currently running on your system
- View resource usage - Monitor RAM and CPU usage for each server
- Identify source application - Know which application (Claude Desktop, VS Code, Cursor, Claude Code) spawned each server
- Kill processes - Gracefully terminate or force kill MCP servers
- Detailed view - See full command, configuration path, and more for each server
Installation
- Make sure you have Node.js 16.10+ and npm 7.0+ installed
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Start development mode:
npm run dev
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Type "List MCP Servers"
- Browse running MCP servers with real-time resource monitoring
- Click on a server to see detailed information
- Use keyboard shortcuts to kill processes:
-
⌘K - Kill process gracefully (SIGTERM)
-
⇧⌘K - Force kill process (SIGKILL)
-
⇧⌘A - Kill all filtered MCP servers
-
⌘R - Refresh the process list
-
⌘C - Copy process ID
-
⇧⌘C - Copy full command
Supported Applications
The extension detects MCP servers from:
- Claude Desktop —
~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
- VS Code —
~/Library/Application Support/Code/User/mcp.json
- Cursor —
~/.cursor/mcp.json
- Claude Code —
~/.claude/settings.json
Troubleshooting
No MCP servers detected
Ensure you have configured MCP servers in at least one of the supported applications. The extension monitors system processes and looks for patterns matching your MCP configurations.
Process still running after "kill"
Try using "Force Kill" (⇧⌘K) to send SIGKILL instead of SIGTERM.
Requirements