Kill MCP Servers

A Raycast extension to view and manage MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers running on your Mac.

Features

List all running MCP servers - See all MCP processes currently running on your system

- See all MCP processes currently running on your system View resource usage - Monitor RAM and CPU usage for each server

- Monitor RAM and CPU usage for each server Identify source application - Know which application (Claude Desktop, VS Code, Cursor, Claude Code) spawned each server

- Know which application (Claude Desktop, VS Code, Cursor, Claude Code) spawned each server Kill processes - Gracefully terminate or force kill MCP servers

- Gracefully terminate or force kill MCP servers Detailed view - See full command, configuration path, and more for each server

Installation

Make sure you have Node.js 16.10+ and npm 7.0+ installed Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Start development mode: npm run dev

Usage

Open Raycast Type "List MCP Servers" Browse running MCP servers with real-time resource monitoring Click on a server to see detailed information Use keyboard shortcuts to kill processes: ⌘K - Kill process gracefully (SIGTERM)

- Kill process gracefully (SIGTERM) ⇧⌘K - Force kill process (SIGKILL)

- Force kill process (SIGKILL) ⇧⌘A - Kill all filtered MCP servers

- Kill all filtered MCP servers ⌘R - Refresh the process list

- Refresh the process list ⌘C - Copy process ID

- Copy process ID ⇧⌘C - Copy full command

Supported Applications

The extension detects MCP servers from:

Claude Desktop — ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json

— VS Code — ~/Library/Application Support/Code/User/mcp.json

— Cursor — ~/.cursor/mcp.json

— Claude Code — ~/.claude/settings.json

Troubleshooting

No MCP servers detected

Ensure you have configured MCP servers in at least one of the supported applications. The extension monitors system processes and looks for patterns matching your MCP configurations.

Process still running after "kill"

Try using "Force Kill" (⇧⌘K) to send SIGKILL instead of SIGTERM.

Requirements