Copy Notion Markdown Link
Copy the current Notion page as a Markdown link in the format
[title](url).
Requirements
- macOS
- Notion desktop app (does not work with browser version)
- Accessibility permissions for Raycast
Features
- Works with both normal and fullscreen Notion windows
- Automatically extracts page title and URL
- Escapes special characters in titles
- Preserves clipboard content on failure
Usage
- Open a Notion page in the Notion desktop app
- Trigger the extension via Raycast
- The Markdown link is copied to your clipboard
Example output:
[My Project Documentation](https://www.notion.so/My-Project-Documentation-abc123)
Troubleshooting
If the extension doesn't work:
- Ensure Notion desktop app is the frontmost application
- Check Raycast has Accessibility permissions in System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility
- Verify you're on a valid Notion page (not settings or empty views)