Extension Icon

Copy Notion Markdown Link

Copy the current Notion page as a Markdown link. Works with Notion desktop app only.
Overview

Copy Notion Markdown Link

Copy the current Notion page as a Markdown link in the format [title](url).

Requirements

  • macOS
  • Notion desktop app (does not work with browser version)
  • Accessibility permissions for Raycast

Features

  • Works with both normal and fullscreen Notion windows
  • Automatically extracts page title and URL
  • Escapes special characters in titles
  • Preserves clipboard content on failure

Usage

  1. Open a Notion page in the Notion desktop app
  2. Trigger the extension via Raycast
  3. The Markdown link is copied to your clipboard

Example output:

[My Project Documentation](https://www.notion.so/My-Project-Documentation-abc123)

Troubleshooting

If the extension doesn't work:

  • Ensure Notion desktop app is the frontmost application
  • Check Raycast has Accessibility permissions in System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility
  • Verify you're on a valid Notion page (not settings or empty views)
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Productivity
