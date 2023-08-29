Quickly access your Mercury accounts and transactions directly from Raycast.
This extension uses the Mercury API to fetch your account and transaction data. To use it, you'll need to generate an API token from your Mercury account.
After generating a token, make sure to save it in a secure password manager. You won't be able to see it again after closing the dialog.
Important: Treat your Mercury API token as securely as you would treat any password. Someone who obtains your token can interact with your accounts on your behalf. Never store tokens in source control. If you accidentally expose a token, immediately revoke it and generate a new one from your Mercury dashboard.
There are three types of tokens:
Read Only: Can fetch all available data on your Mercury account. Recommended if you don't need to initiate transactions or manage recipients. Does not require an IP whitelist.
Read and Write: Can initiate transactions without admin approval and manage recipients. Requires an IP whitelist for security purposes.
Custom: Can only perform requests on specific granted scopes. Examples:
For this Raycast extension, a Read Only token is sufficient and recommended.
If you have any issues or feature requests, please file an issue or contact me via email.