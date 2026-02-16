VietQR Generator
A powerful and intuitive Raycast extension to instantly generate bank transfer QR codes following the VietQR (Napas 24/7) standard.
🚀 Features
- Dynamic QR Generation: Create payment codes by simply selecting a bank and entering an account number.
- Full Bank Support: Access an up-to-date list of over 50+ Vietnamese banks via the official VietQR API.
- Input Validation: Built-in real-time validation for account numbers and transaction amounts to prevent errors.
- Customizable Templates: Choose from different visual styles:
- Compact: Clean design with account details (Recommended).
- QR Only: Pure QR code for minimalists.
- Print: Large format suitable for printing.
- Seamless Integration: Copy the QR link or open the image directly in your browser for easy sharing.
📖 How to Use
- Open Raycast and search for "Generate Payment QR".
- Select Bank: Choose the recipient's bank from the dropdown list.
- Account Number: Enter the bank account number (required).
- Amount & Description: Optionally enter the transaction amount and memo.
- Template: Select your preferred QR style.
- Press Cmd + Enter or click Generate QR Code to view your result.
📋 Data & Privacy
- API Source: This extension uses the VietQR.io Quick Link API for generating images.
- Privacy: No financial data or account numbers are stored. All processing happens locally within Raycast and through direct API calls to VietQR.
📄 License
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
Developed with ❤️ from Viet Nam 🇻🇳