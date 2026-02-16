VietQR Generator

A powerful and intuitive Raycast extension to instantly generate bank transfer QR codes following the VietQR (Napas 24/7) standard.

🚀 Features

Dynamic QR Generation : Create payment codes by simply selecting a bank and entering an account number.

: Create payment codes by simply selecting a bank and entering an account number. Full Bank Support : Access an up-to-date list of over 50+ Vietnamese banks via the official VietQR API.

: Access an up-to-date list of over 50+ Vietnamese banks via the official VietQR API. Input Validation : Built-in real-time validation for account numbers and transaction amounts to prevent errors.

: Built-in real-time validation for account numbers and transaction amounts to prevent errors. Customizable Templates : Choose from different visual styles: Compact : Clean design with account details (Recommended). QR Only : Pure QR code for minimalists. Print : Large format suitable for printing.

: Choose from different visual styles: Seamless Integration: Copy the QR link or open the image directly in your browser for easy sharing.

📖 How to Use

Open Raycast and search for "Generate Payment QR".

Select Bank: Choose the recipient's bank from the dropdown list.

Account Number: Enter the bank account number (required).

Amount & Description: Optionally enter the transaction amount and memo.

Template: Select your preferred QR style.

Press Cmd + Enter or click Generate QR Code to view your result.

📋 Data & Privacy

API Source : This extension uses the VietQR.io Quick Link API for generating images.

: This extension uses the VietQR.io Quick Link API for generating images. Privacy: No financial data or account numbers are stored. All processing happens locally within Raycast and through direct API calls to VietQR.

📄 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Developed with ❤️ from Viet Nam 🇻🇳