Is It Alive?

Raycast extension that monitors status pages so you can quickly answer: is the outage on my side or theirs?

Add status page URLs, get a color-coded list of services, and drill into component-level detail with uptime history — without opening a browser tab.

Screenshots

Site list — parallel fetch, status subtitles, and quick access to details.

Detail view — component breakdown, active incidents, and 90-day uptime history.

Supported status pages

The extension auto-detects the provider when you add a URL. Detection order: Railway → incident.io → Better Stack → Statuspage.

Provider Examples Detection Railway status.railway.com Hostname match incident.io status.openai.com /proxy/{host}/component_impacts API Better Stack status.yachtway.com /index.json JSON:API Statuspage.io status.claude.com, GitHub, Vercel /api/v2/summary.json

incident.io is checked before Statuspage because some Statuspage hosts expose proxy-style URLs that look similar but lack incident.io-only endpoints like component_impacts .

Features

Site list — parallel fetch, status subtitle, incident accessories

— parallel fetch, status subtitle, incident accessories Add / edit / delete — sites stored in Raycast local storage

— sites stored in Raycast local storage Detail view — overview, active incidents, per-component status

— overview, active incidents, per-component status Uptime charts — 90-day SVG bar history with uptime percentage

Usage

Open Is It Alive? in Raycast Add a status page URL (display name is optional — it defaults to the page title) Press Enter to preview

Development

Requires Raycast, Node.js, and npm.

npm install npm run dev # run in Raycast dev mode npm run lint # lint + format check npm run build # production build

Project structure

src/ alive.tsx # main list command adapters/ index.ts # provider detection + registry statuspage.ts # Statuspage.io v2 API betterstack.ts # Better Stack /index.json API incident-io.ts # incident.io proxy API railway.ts # Railway status API components/ site-form.tsx # add / edit form site-detail.tsx # preview with uptime charts hooks/use-sites.ts # local storage CRUD lib/ fetch-json.ts # shared JSON fetch helper snapshot-text.ts # uptime labels + status descriptions status-colors.ts # indicator + component colors uptime-chart.ts # SVG chart generation + uptime math url.ts # URL normalization + Railway host check types/ # shared + provider-specific API types

Adding a new provider

Add a SiteProvider variant in src/types/index.ts Add provider API types under src/types/ if needed Implement StatusAdapter ( detect? + fetchSnapshot ) in src/adapters/ Register it in src/adapters/index.ts and update detectProvider

Each adapter normalizes its API into a shared StatusSnapshot shape so the UI stays provider-agnostic.

License

MIT