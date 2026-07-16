Picmal for Raycast
Convert and compress images, audio, and video right from Raycast — powered by the
Picmal macOS app and its bundled FFmpeg, ImageMagick, and sips tooling.
Commands
- Convert Files — Convert the selected files to another format (any of Picmal's
supported image, audio, and video formats). A pure format change at maximum quality by
default, with an optional Compress after converting option and metadata stripping.
- Compress Files — Compress files while keeping their format, optionally driven by
one of Picmal's built-in or custom presets.
- Combine PDFs — Merge two or more PDFs into a single PDF, in the order shown.
- Split PDF — Split a PDF into one document per page range (
1-3, 5, 8-), or one PDF
per page.
- Images to PDF — Build a multi-page PDF from images (one image per page) with a
page-size and quality choice and an optional open password.
- Merge Audio — Join two or more audio files into one track, losslessly when they
share a format.
- Combine Videos — Join two or more videos into one, losslessly when the clips match.
- Generate App Icons — Turn one image into a macOS
.icns, a Windows
.ico, and an
iOS icon set.
Every command prefills from your current Finder selection. Convert and compress write next
to each input (compress adds a
_compressed suffix); the merge, combine, and PDF commands
write a single new file next to the first input; Generate App Icons writes a folder of
icons next to the source. A toast reports the result with a Show in Finder action.
AI Tools
With Raycast AI you can run any of these without opening a command — e.g. "@picmal convert
these to webp", "@picmal compress the selected videos", "@picmal combine these PDFs",
or "@picmal make a PDF from these photos." Each action asks for confirmation, then reports
the output paths (and size savings for convert/compress).
- Convert Files — convert files to a target format.
- Compress Files — compress files (optionally with a preset) while keeping their format.
- Combine PDFs — merge two or more PDFs into one.
- Split PDF — split a PDF into one document per page range.
- Images to PDF — create a multi-page PDF from images.
- Combine Videos — join two or more videos into one.
- Generate App Icons — generate macOS, Windows, and iOS app icons from one image.
Requirements
- Picmal installed (the extension shells out to the
picmal-cli
binary bundled inside
Picmal.app).
- An active Picmal license — the same gate the app uses. If you're unlicensed, the
extension links you to activation.
How it works
The extension locates
Picmal.app via Spotlight (
com.cantimplorastudio.picmal) and runs
its bundled CLI at
Contents/MacOS/picmal-cli, parsing the CLI's stable NDJSON output for
results, errors, and live progress on long video transcodes. No separate install,
configuration, or API key required.
Development
npm install
npm run dev # ray develop — loads the extension into Raycast
npm run lint
npm run build