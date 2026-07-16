Picmal for Raycast

Convert and compress images, audio, and video right from Raycast — powered by the Picmal macOS app and its bundled FFmpeg, ImageMagick, and sips tooling.

Commands

Convert Files — Convert the selected files to another format (any of Picmal's supported image, audio, and video formats). A pure format change at maximum quality by default, with an optional Compress after converting option and metadata stripping.

— Convert the selected files to another format (any of Picmal's supported image, audio, and video formats). A pure format change at maximum quality by default, with an optional option and metadata stripping. Compress Files — Compress files while keeping their format, optionally driven by one of Picmal's built-in or custom presets.

— Compress files while keeping their format, optionally driven by one of Picmal's built-in or custom presets. Combine PDFs — Merge two or more PDFs into a single PDF, in the order shown.

— Merge two or more PDFs into a single PDF, in the order shown. Split PDF — Split a PDF into one document per page range ( 1-3, 5, 8- ), or one PDF per page.

— Split a PDF into one document per page range ( ), or one PDF per page. Images to PDF — Build a multi-page PDF from images (one image per page) with a page-size and quality choice and an optional open password.

— Build a multi-page PDF from images (one image per page) with a page-size and quality choice and an optional open password. Merge Audio — Join two or more audio files into one track, losslessly when they share a format.

— Join two or more audio files into one track, losslessly when they share a format. Combine Videos — Join two or more videos into one, losslessly when the clips match.

— Join two or more videos into one, losslessly when the clips match. Generate App Icons — Turn one image into a macOS .icns , a Windows .ico , and an iOS icon set.

Every command prefills from your current Finder selection. Convert and compress write next to each input (compress adds a _compressed suffix); the merge, combine, and PDF commands write a single new file next to the first input; Generate App Icons writes a folder of icons next to the source. A toast reports the result with a Show in Finder action.

AI Tools

With Raycast AI you can run any of these without opening a command — e.g. "@picmal convert these to webp", "@picmal compress the selected videos", "@picmal combine these PDFs", or "@picmal make a PDF from these photos." Each action asks for confirmation, then reports the output paths (and size savings for convert/compress).

Convert Files — convert files to a target format.

— convert files to a target format. Compress Files — compress files (optionally with a preset) while keeping their format.

— compress files (optionally with a preset) while keeping their format. Combine PDFs — merge two or more PDFs into one.

— merge two or more PDFs into one. Split PDF — split a PDF into one document per page range.

— split a PDF into one document per page range. Images to PDF — create a multi-page PDF from images.

— create a multi-page PDF from images. Combine Videos — join two or more videos into one.

— join two or more videos into one. Generate App Icons — generate macOS, Windows, and iOS app icons from one image.

Requirements

Picmal installed (the extension shells out to the picmal-cli binary bundled inside Picmal.app ).

binary bundled inside ). An active Picmal license — the same gate the app uses. If you're unlicensed, the extension links you to activation.

How it works

The extension locates Picmal.app via Spotlight ( com.cantimplorastudio.picmal ) and runs its bundled CLI at Contents/MacOS/picmal-cli , parsing the CLI's stable NDJSON output for results, errors, and live progress on long video transcodes. No separate install, configuration, or API key required.

Development