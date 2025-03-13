StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Entra PIM Role

Activate Entra Role via PIM with Graph
AvatarAimé Bertrand
Entra PIM Role

Activate Entra roles via PIM using Microsoft Graph API directly from Raycast.

Installation

  1. Ensure you have Raycast installed.
  2. Ensure that PowerShell for macOS is installed.
  3. Ensure that the following PowerShell modules are installed.
Install-Module Microsoft.Graph.Authentication
Install-Module Microsoft.Graph.Identity.Governance

Usage

  1. Search for "Entra PIM Role" or "epim" (Short command).
  2. Select the command to view your eligible roles.
  3. Choose a role to activate and fill out the "justification & duration" form.
  4. Submit the form to activate the role.

Preferences

  • PowerShell Path: Set the full path to your PowerShell executable in the extension preferences.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please ensure any changes are accompanied by updates to the CHANGELOG.md and follow the existing code style.

Screenshots

License

This extension is licensed under the MIT License.

