Entra PIM Role
Activate Entra roles via PIM using Microsoft Graph API directly from Raycast.
Installation
- Ensure you have Raycast installed.
- Ensure that PowerShell for macOS is installed.
- Ensure that the following PowerShell modules are installed.
Install-Module Microsoft.Graph.Authentication
Install-Module Microsoft.Graph.Identity.Governance
Usage
- Search for "Entra PIM Role" or "epim" (Short command).
- Select the command to view your eligible roles.
- Choose a role to activate and fill out the "justification & duration" form.
- Submit the form to activate the role.
Preferences
- PowerShell Path: Set the full path to your PowerShell executable in the extension preferences.
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please ensure any changes are accompanied by updates to the
CHANGELOG.md and follow the existing code style.
Screenshots
License
This extension is licensed under the MIT License.