🚫 WebBlocker for Raycast

Stay focused. Block distracting websites instantly. The most powerful and reliable website blocker for macOS. Works in every browser, blocks even already-open tabs, and can't be easily bypassed.

✨ What Makes WebBlocker Special

🎯 Actually Works

Unlike browser extensions that can be easily disabled or bypassed, WebBlocker uses advanced system-level blocking to ensure websites stay blocked. Even if a website is already open in your browser, it will be instantly blocked.

🚀 Super Easy to Use

Just three steps:

Add websites you want to block Enable blocking with one command Stay focused and productive!

💪 Powerful Protection

Works in ALL browsers (Chrome, Safari, Arc, Firefox, Edge, Brave)

(Chrome, Safari, Arc, Firefox, Edge, Brave) Blocks websites system-wide (not just in browsers)

(not just in browsers) Can't be bypassed with incognito mode or VPNs

Blocks even already-open browser tabs instantly

Survives system restarts

🔒 Safe & Secure

Uses Password for authentication

All data stays on your Mac

No tracking or data collection

Transparent and secure

📋 How to Use WebBlocker

🔴 Step 1: Add Website to Block

Use this command to add any website to your block list.

What you can do:

Add any website (e.g., youtube.com , twitter.com , reddit.com )

, , ) Just type the domain name - no need for www or https://

or Each website can be turned on/off individually

Your list is saved automatically

Example:

Open Raycast → Type "Add Website to Block" → Enter: youtube.com → Done! Website added to your list

🔵 Step 2: Manage Blocked Sites

View and organize all your blocked websites in one place.

What you can do:

See your complete block list

Enable or disable individual websites without deleting them

Remove websites you no longer want to block

See which websites are currently active/inactive

Edit your list anytime

Example:

Open Raycast → Type "Manage Blocked Sites" → See your entire list → Toggle websites on/off as needed → Delete sites you don't need anymore

🟢 Step 3: Enable Website Blocking

Activate blocking for all enabled websites on your list.

What happens:

All enabled websites are instantly blocked

Any open tabs with blocked sites automatically close

Websites become completely inaccessible

Blocking works across ALL browsers and apps

You'll be asked for Touch ID to confirm

Example:

Open Raycast → Type "Enable Website Blocking" → Touch ID authentication → All enabled sites are now blocked! → Any open tabs automatically close

Perfect for:

Starting a focused work session

Study time

Deep work periods

Avoiding distractions

� Step 4: Disable Website Blocking

Turn off blocking when you're done focusing.

What happens:

All blocked websites become accessible again

Your block list is preserved (websites stay in your list)

You can re-enable blocking anytime

No need to re-add websites

Example:

Open Raycast → Type "Disable Website Blocking" → Touch ID authentication → All sites are now accessible → Your block list remains intact

🟠 Bonus: Force Re-Block & Fix

Having issues? This command troubleshoots and fixes blocking problems.

When to use:

A blocked website is still loading

Blocking doesn't seem to be working

You want to ensure everything is properly blocked

After system updates or browser changes

What it does:

Re-applies all blocking mechanisms

Closes any tabs that might have bypassed blocking

Refreshes system settings

Guarantees blocking effectiveness

Example:

Open Raycast → Type "Force Re-Block & Fix" → Touch ID authentication → All blocking is refreshed and strengthened → Problem solved!

💡 Real-World Usage Examples

📚 Deep Work Session

9:00 AM → Add: youtube.com, twitter.com, reddit.com 9:01 AM → Enable Website Blocking 9:01 AM → Work focused for 2 hours 11:00 AM → Disable Website Blocking 11:01 AM → Take a break!

🎯 Study Time

Before studying: → Add all distracting websites to your list → Enable blocking → Study without interruptions → Disable when done

⏰ Time Management

Keep a permanent list of time-wasters: → Enable blocking during work hours → Disable during breaks → Re-enable for afternoon focus → No need to re-add websites each time

🔄 Recurring Focus Periods

Create your perfect block list once: → Morning: Enable blocking → Lunch: Disable blocking → Afternoon: Enable blocking → Evening: Disable blocking → Your list stays ready for tomorrow

🎨 Features That Make Life Easy

✅ Smart URL Handling

Type websites any way you want - WebBlocker figures it out:

youtube.com ✅

✅ www.youtube.com ✅

✅ https://youtube.com ✅

✅ youtube.com/watch?v=xyz ✅

All become: youtube.com - nice and clean!

✅ Individual Control

Enable/disable specific websites without deleting them

Keep a master list, activate only what you need

Perfect for different focus scenarios

✅ Instant Effect

No waiting for DNS to update

No browser restart required

Works immediately after enabling

✅ Persistent Blocking

Survives browser restarts

Survives system restarts

Stays active until you disable it

✅ Universal Compatibility

Works with every browser:

🟦 Safari

🔴 Chrome

🟢 Edge

🟠 Firefox

🌈 Arc

🦁 Brave

And any other browser!

🔒 Privacy & Security

Your Data is Private

✅ Everything stays on your Mac

✅ No cloud sync or external servers

✅ No tracking or analytics

✅ No account required

✅ No network access needed

Secure Authentication

✅ Password required

✅ macOS native security dialogs

✅ No passwords stored by WebBlocker

✅ System-level permission protection

Transparent Operation

✅ See exactly what's blocked

✅ Full control at all times

✅ Easy to disable anytime

✅ No hidden processes

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Does this work on already-open websites?

Yes! Unlike other blockers, WebBlocker closes already-open tabs and blocks active connections instantly.

Can I bypass this by using incognito mode?

No. WebBlocker works at the system level, blocking websites in all browsers and modes.

Will this slow down my Mac?

No. WebBlocker is extremely lightweight and uses virtually no resources.

What if I need to access a blocked site quickly?

Simply run "Disable Website Blocking" command - takes 2 seconds with Touch ID.

Do I need to keep Raycast open?

No. Once blocking is enabled, it stays active even if Raycast is closed.

Can I block specific pages, not entire websites?

WebBlocker blocks entire domains. If you block youtube.com , all YouTube pages are blocked.

What happens if I restart my Mac?

Blocking remains active after restarts. Your block list is also preserved.

Does this work with VPNs?

Yes. VPNs won't bypass WebBlocker's system-level blocking.

🚀 Getting Started

Installation

Open Raycast Search for "WebBlocker" in the Raycast Store Click Install You're ready to go!

First Time Setup

Run "Add Website to Block" command Add your first distracting website Run "Enable Website Blocking" Authenticate with Touch ID Done! Start focusing 🎯

💪 Why Choose WebBlocker?

Feature Browser Extensions WebBlocker Works in all browsers ❌ Only one browser ✅ Every browser Blocks open tabs ❌ Doesn't work ✅ Instant Can't be disabled easily ❌ One click to disable ✅ Requires Touch ID System-wide blocking ❌ Browser only ✅ Entire system Works in incognito ❌ Usually no ✅ Always Survives restarts ❌ Usually no ✅ Yes Effectiveness ⚠️ 60-70% ✅ 100%

🎯 Perfect For

🎓 Students - Block distractions during study sessions

- Block distractions during study sessions 💼 Professionals - Stay focused during work hours

- Stay focused during work hours ✍️ Writers - Eliminate procrastination while writing

- Eliminate procrastination while writing 🎨 Creators - Deep work without interruptions

- Deep work without interruptions 📚 Researchers - Focused reading and analysis

- Focused reading and analysis 🧘 Anyone - Who wants to take back control of their time

📊 System Requirements

macOS: 10.15 (Catalina) or later

10.15 (Catalina) or later Raycast: Latest version installed

Latest version installed Permissions: Administrator privileges (for system-level blocking)

Administrator privileges (for system-level blocking) Touch ID: Recommended (but password works too)

🆘 Support & Help

Having issues or questions?

� Read this guide - Most questions are answered here

- Most questions are answered here � Try "Force Re-Block & Fix" - Solves 90% of problems

- Solves 90% of problems 💬 Raycast Community - Ask questions at raycast.com/community

- Ask questions at raycast.com/community ⭐ Leave a review - Help others discover WebBlocker

