Stay focused. Block distracting websites instantly. The most powerful and reliable website blocker for macOS. Works in every browser, blocks even already-open tabs, and can't be easily bypassed.
Unlike browser extensions that can be easily disabled or bypassed, WebBlocker uses advanced system-level blocking to ensure websites stay blocked. Even if a website is already open in your browser, it will be instantly blocked.
Just three steps:
Use this command to add any website to your block list.
What you can do:
youtube.com,
twitter.com,
reddit.com)
www or
https://
Example:
Open Raycast → Type "Add Website to Block"
→ Enter: youtube.com
→ Done! Website added to your list
View and organize all your blocked websites in one place.
What you can do:
Example:
Open Raycast → Type "Manage Blocked Sites"
→ See your entire list
→ Toggle websites on/off as needed
→ Delete sites you don't need anymore
Activate blocking for all enabled websites on your list.
What happens:
Example:
Open Raycast → Type "Enable Website Blocking"
→ Touch ID authentication
→ All enabled sites are now blocked!
→ Any open tabs automatically close
Perfect for:
Turn off blocking when you're done focusing.
What happens:
Example:
Open Raycast → Type "Disable Website Blocking"
→ Touch ID authentication
→ All sites are now accessible
→ Your block list remains intact
Having issues? This command troubleshoots and fixes blocking problems.
When to use:
What it does:
Example:
Open Raycast → Type "Force Re-Block & Fix"
→ Touch ID authentication
→ All blocking is refreshed and strengthened
→ Problem solved!
9:00 AM → Add: youtube.com, twitter.com, reddit.com
9:01 AM → Enable Website Blocking
9:01 AM → Work focused for 2 hours
11:00 AM → Disable Website Blocking
11:01 AM → Take a break!
Before studying:
→ Add all distracting websites to your list
→ Enable blocking
→ Study without interruptions
→ Disable when done
Keep a permanent list of time-wasters:
→ Enable blocking during work hours
→ Disable during breaks
→ Re-enable for afternoon focus
→ No need to re-add websites each time
Create your perfect block list once:
→ Morning: Enable blocking
→ Lunch: Disable blocking
→ Afternoon: Enable blocking
→ Evening: Disable blocking
→ Your list stays ready for tomorrow
Type websites any way you want - WebBlocker figures it out:
youtube.com ✅
www.youtube.com ✅
https://youtube.com ✅
youtube.com/watch?v=xyz ✅
All become:
youtube.com - nice and clean!
Works with every browser:
Yes! Unlike other blockers, WebBlocker closes already-open tabs and blocks active connections instantly.
No. WebBlocker works at the system level, blocking websites in all browsers and modes.
No. WebBlocker is extremely lightweight and uses virtually no resources.
Simply run "Disable Website Blocking" command - takes 2 seconds with Touch ID.
No. Once blocking is enabled, it stays active even if Raycast is closed.
WebBlocker blocks entire domains. If you block
youtube.com, all YouTube pages are blocked.
Blocking remains active after restarts. Your block list is also preserved.
Yes. VPNs won't bypass WebBlocker's system-level blocking.
|Feature
|Browser Extensions
|WebBlocker
|Works in all browsers
|❌ Only one browser
|✅ Every browser
|Blocks open tabs
|❌ Doesn't work
|✅ Instant
|Can't be disabled easily
|❌ One click to disable
|✅ Requires Touch ID
|System-wide blocking
|❌ Browser only
|✅ Entire system
|Works in incognito
|❌ Usually no
|✅ Always
|Survives restarts
|❌ Usually no
|✅ Yes
|Effectiveness
|⚠️ 60-70%
|✅ 100%
Having issues or questions?
