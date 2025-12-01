Passbolt Raycast Extension

A powerful Raycast extension for managing your Passbolt passwords directly from your macOS menu bar.

Features

🔍 Search Passwords

Quickly search and access your Passbolt vault directly from Raycast. View password details, copy credentials, and access TOTP codes with keyboard shortcuts.

➕ Create Password

Create new password entries in your Passbolt vault with an intuitive form interface. Supports:

Name, username, and URI fields

Password field with built-in generator

Description for additional notes

Encrypted storage using PGP

🔑 Password Generator

Generate secure passwords with customizable options:

Interactive Mode : Full-featured form with real-time preview Adjustable length (8-128 characters) Character type selection (uppercase, lowercase, numbers, symbols) Exclude ambiguous characters option Exclude similar characters option Password strength indicator

: Full-featured form with real-time preview Quick Mode : No-view command for instant password generation Copy to clipboard Paste to active app Copy and paste

: No-view command for instant password generation

🔐 Authenticator (TOTP)

Dedicated view for managing Time-based One-Time Passwords (TOTP):

Automatically scans vault for resources with TOTP configured

Real-time countdown timer with color-coded urgency

Quick copy and paste actions

Displays 6-digit codes with 30-second refresh cycle

Installation

Prerequisites

Passbolt Account: You need access to a Passbolt instance (self-hosted or cloud) PGP Private Key: Your armored PGP private key file Raycast: Install Raycast if you haven't already

Setup

Clone this repository or install from Raycast Store (when published) Open Raycast preferences → Extensions → Passbolt Configure the following settings: Passbolt URL : Your Passbolt instance URL (e.g., https://passbolt.example.com )

: Your Passbolt instance URL (e.g., ) Private Key File : Path to your armored PGP private key file

: Path to your armored PGP private key file Passphrase : The passphrase for your private key

: The passphrase for your private key TOTP Secret (Optional): Your TOTP secret key for automatic MFA code generation

Getting Your TOTP Secret

If your Passbolt instance requires Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA):

Log into your Passbolt web interface Go to your profile settings → MFA When setting up TOTP, you'll see a QR code Click "Can't scan the code?" or similar to reveal the secret key Copy the base32 string (e.g., JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP ) Paste it into the extension's TOTP Secret preference

Authentication

This extension uses GPGAuth (PGP-based authentication) to securely connect to your Passbolt instance. The authentication flow:

Retrieves the server's public PGP key Sends your key fingerprint to initiate authentication Decrypts a server-provided nonce using your private key Returns the decrypted nonce to verify identity Handles MFA verification if required

All secrets are encrypted using OpenPGP before transmission and decrypted locally using your private key.

TOTP Implementation

The extension uses the otpauth library to generate TOTP codes. The implementation follows RFC 6238 standards:

For Passbolt MFA Authentication

import { TOTP } from "otpauth" ; private generateTOTP (): string { if (! this . totpSecret ) { throw new Error ( "TOTP secret not configured" ); } const totp = new TOTP ({ secret : this . totpSecret , digits : 6 , period : 30 , }); return totp. generate (); }

For Resource TOTP Codes

The Authenticator view scans all resources in your vault, decrypts their secrets, and extracts TOTP configurations stored in the following format:

{ "password" : "your-password" , "totp" : { "secret_key" : "BASE32ENCODEDSECRET" } }

For each resource with TOTP configured, the extension:

Generates the current 6-digit code Calculates time remaining (30-second cycle) Updates in real-time with color-coded urgency indicators

API Integration

This extension integrates with the Passbolt API v5.0.0 using the following endpoints:

Authentication : /auth/verify.json , /auth/login.json

: , MFA : /mfa/verify/totp.json

: Resources : /resources.json

: Secrets : /secrets/resource/{id}.json

: Resource Types: /resource-types.json

All API requests include proper session management, cookie handling, and CSRF token support.

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js 20.x or later

npm or yarn

Setup

# Install dependencies npm install # Development mode with hot reload npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

passbolt/ ├── src/ │ ├── authenticator.tsx # TOTP authenticator view │ ├── create.tsx # Create password form │ ├── details.tsx # Password details view │ ├── generate-password.tsx # Interactive password generator │ ├── generate-password-quick.tsx # Quick password generator │ ├── search.tsx # Search passwords view │ ├── lib/ │ │ └── passbolt.ts # Passbolt API client │ ├── types/ │ │ └── index.ts # TypeScript type definitions │ └── utils/ │ └── password-generator.ts # Password generation utilities ├── assets/ │ └── extension-icon.png # Extension icon ├── package.json # Dependencies and commands └── README.md # This file

Security Considerations

Private Key : Your private key never leaves your machine

: Your private key never leaves your machine Passphrase : Stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences

: Stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences Encryption : All secrets are encrypted with OpenPGP

: All secrets are encrypted with OpenPGP Session Management : Secure cookie-based session handling

: Secure cookie-based session handling TOTP Secrets: Stored locally and used only for code generation

Troubleshooting

"Server did not return a nonce token"

This usually means you're already authenticated. Try logging out from Passbolt web interface and retry.

"MFA is required but no TOTP secret provided"

Add your TOTP secret in the extension preferences. See Getting Your TOTP Secret.

"Invalid passphrase or corrupted key"

Verify that:

Your private key file path is correct The passphrase matches your private key The key file is in armored ASCII format (begins with -----BEGIN PGP PRIVATE KEY BLOCK----- )

No TOTP resources found

Make sure your Passbolt resources have TOTP configured in the secret data with the structure:

{ "totp" : { "secret_key" : "YOUR_BASE32_SECRET" } }

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

MIT

Links

Acknowledgments

Built with: