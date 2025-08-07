AG AudioFlow - Professional Audio Processing Suite

🎯 About

AG AudioFlow is a comprehensive audio processing suite designed for professionals, content creators, podcasters, musicians, and anyone who works with audio files. Built by Adi Goldstein and powered by AGsoundtrax.com, this extension brings professional-grade audio processing capabilities directly to your macOS desktop through Raycast.

Whether you're preparing podcast episodes, mastering music tracks, converting audio formats, or processing large batches of audio files, AG AudioFlow provides the tools you need with an intuitive, fast interface.

Features

🎵 Audio Format Conversion

Convert between WAV, MP3, AAC, FLAC, OGG, and other formats

Customizable bitrates (64k to 320k)

Sample rate conversion (8kHz to 96kHz)

Mono/Stereo channel conversion

✂️ Silence Trimming

Automatically remove silence from the beginning and end of audio files

Configurable silence detection thresholds

Preserves audio quality while reducing file size

🎛️ Fade Effects

Add professional fade-in effects at the beginning

Add smooth fade-out effects at the end

Customizable fade durations

📊 Audio Normalization

Normalize audio levels using EBU R128 standard

Multiple target loudness presets: -16 LUFS (Streaming/Radio) -18 LUFS (YouTube) -23 LUFS (Broadcast Standard) -14 LUFS (Spotify) -11 LUFS (CD Master)



🔊 Volume/Gain Adjustment

Precise volume control in decibels (-60dB to +60dB)

Common presets for quick adjustments

High-precision gain mode for subtle changes

Custom volume values with real-time validation

🎚️ Stereo Processing

Split Stereo to Mono : Extract separate left and right channel files

: Extract separate left and right channel files Stereo to Mono Conversion : Mix stereo to mono with channel selection options

: Mix stereo to mono with channel selection options Support for different mixing methods (mix both, left only, right only)

⚡ Speed Adjustment

Variable speed control with percentage precision (10% - 1000%)

Pitch preservation option to maintain original tone

Common presets: half speed, double speed, 1.5x, etc.

Perfect for lectures, music practice, or creative effects

📁 Batch Processing

Process multiple audio files simultaneously

Apply the same operations to entire folders

Progress tracking for large batches

Detailed success/failure reporting

📋 Audio File Information

View detailed metadata for audio files

Duration, bitrate, sample rate, channels

File size and format information

Copy information to clipboard

🚀 Quick Start

Step 1: Install AG AudioFlow

Download the AG AudioFlow extension Open Raycast and import the extension The extension will appear in your Raycast commands

Step 2: Install FFmpeg (Required)

AG AudioFlow requires FFmpeg for audio processing. See the FFmpeg Installation Guide below for detailed instructions.

Step 3: Start Processing Audio

Select audio files in Finder Open Raycast ( ⌘ + Space ) Type any AG AudioFlow command Follow the intuitive interface to process your audio

🔧 FFmpeg Installation Guide

Why FFmpeg is Required

FFmpeg is the industry-standard multimedia framework that powers AG AudioFlow's audio processing capabilities. Here's why we need it:

🎯 What is FFmpeg?

Industry Standard : Used by Netflix, YouTube, VLC, and major media companies worldwide

: Used by Netflix, YouTube, VLC, and major media companies worldwide Comprehensive : Supports virtually every audio and video format ever created

: Supports virtually every audio and video format ever created High Quality : Professional-grade encoding and decoding algorithms

: Professional-grade encoding and decoding algorithms Open Source : Free, secure, and continuously updated by a global community

: Free, secure, and continuously updated by a global community Cross-Platform: Works on macOS, Windows, and Linux

🛠️ What FFmpeg Enables in AG AudioFlow:

Format Conversion : Convert between MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, OGG and more

: Convert between MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, OGG and more Audio Processing : Volume adjustment, normalization, fade effects

: Volume adjustment, normalization, fade effects Advanced Filters : Silence removal, speed adjustment, stereo processing

: Silence removal, speed adjustment, stereo processing Metadata Handling : Read and write audio file information

: Read and write audio file information Batch Processing: Efficiently process multiple files simultaneously

🔒 Security & Trust:

FFmpeg is open-source with publicly auditable code

Used by Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other major tech companies

No telemetry, ads, or data collection

Installed locally on your machine with no cloud dependencies

Installation Methods

🍺 Method 1: Homebrew (Recommended)

Homebrew is the most popular package manager for macOS and the easiest way to install FFmpeg.

First, install Homebrew (if not already installed):

/bin/bash -c " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh) "

Then install FFmpeg:

brew install ffmpeg

Verify installation:

ffmpeg -version

For Apple Silicon Macs (M1/M2/M3):

FFmpeg will be installed to /opt/homebrew/bin/ffmpeg

This is automatically detected by AG AudioFlow

For Intel Macs:

FFmpeg will be installed to /usr/local/bin/ffmpeg

This is automatically detected by AG AudioFlow

🚢 Method 2: MacPorts

If you prefer MacPorts over Homebrew:

Install MacPorts (if not already installed):

Download the installer from macports.org Run the installer package

Install FFmpeg:

sudo port install ffmpeg

Verify installation:

ffmpeg -version

📦 Method 3: Manual Installation

For advanced users who prefer manual installation:

Download FFmpeg: Visit ffmpeg.org/download.html

Click "macOS" section

Download the latest stable build Extract and Install: # Extract the downloaded archive tar -xzf ffmpeg-*.tar.gz # Move to applications folder sudo mv ffmpeg /usr/local/bin/ # Make executable sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/ffmpeg Add to PATH (if needed): echo 'export PATH="/usr/local/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.zshrc source ~/.zshrc Verify installation: ffmpeg -version

🐳 Method 4: Conda/Miniconda

If you use Conda for package management:

conda install -c conda-forge ffmpeg

Verification & Troubleshooting

✅ Verify Your Installation

After installation, verify FFmpeg is working:

# Check version (should show FFmpeg details) ffmpeg -version # Check if AG AudioFlow can find it # Run "Setup FFmpeg" command in Raycast

🔍 Troubleshooting Common Issues

Issue: "Command not found: ffmpeg"

Solution: FFmpeg is not in your PATH. Try restarting Terminal or add FFmpeg to PATH manually

Issue: "Permission denied"

Solution: Run installation commands with sudo where indicated

Issue: "AG AudioFlow says FFmpeg not installed"

Solution 1: Restart Terminal and try again

Solution 2: Run the "Setup FFmpeg" command in AG AudioFlow for diagnosis

Solution 3: Try manual PATH configuration

Issue: "Homebrew not found"

Solution: Install Homebrew first using the command in Method 1

For Apple Silicon Mac Users:

Ensure you're using the ARM64 version of Homebrew

FFmpeg should install to /opt/homebrew/bin/ffmpeg

For Intel Mac Users:

Use the standard Homebrew installation

FFmpeg should install to /usr/local/bin/ffmpeg

🆘 Still Having Issues?

Run the "Setup FFmpeg" command in AG AudioFlow for automated diagnosis Check the FFmpeg documentation Verify your macOS version compatibility Try a clean reinstallation

FFmpeg Capabilities

Once installed, FFmpeg enables these professional features in AG AudioFlow:

Feature Description Use Cases Format Conversion Convert between 50+ audio formats Compatibility, file size optimization Quality Control Adjust bitrate, sample rate, channels Professional mastering, streaming prep Audio Enhancement Volume, normalization, fade effects Podcast production, music mastering Advanced Processing Speed adjustment, stereo manipulation Creative effects, audio analysis Batch Operations Process hundreds of files simultaneously Large library management Metadata Handling Read/write ID3 tags and file info Organization, cataloging

🎬 Use Cases & Workflows

AG AudioFlow is designed for diverse audio processing needs. Here are some common workflows:

🎙️ Podcast Production Workflow

Import Raw Recording - Select your recorded audio file Trim Silence - Remove dead air from start/end Normalize Audio - Set to -16 LUFS for streaming platforms Add Fade Effects - 2-second fade in/out for professional sound Convert Format - Export as MP3 192kbps for distribution Batch Process - Apply same settings to entire episode series

🎵 Music Production Workflow

Format Conversion - Convert WAV masters to distribution formats Volume Adjustment - Fine-tune levels with precision dB control Speed Adjustment - Create alternate tempo versions (with pitch preservation) Stereo Processing - Split stereo for stem creation or analysis Normalization - Master to -14 LUFS for streaming platforms Batch Export - Generate multiple format/quality versions

📚 Audiobook/Educational Content

Silence Trimming - Clean up chapter recordings Volume Normalization - Ensure consistent levels across chapters Speed Control - Create 1.25x and 1.5x speed versions Format Optimization - Balance quality vs file size for distribution Metadata Analysis - Verify duration and technical specs

🎬 Video Production Audio

Extract & Convert - Prepare audio tracks for video editing Sync Processing - Match audio levels across multiple clips Stereo to Mono - Create center channel for dialogue Background Processing - Optimize music tracks for background use

📚 Command Reference

🎵 Convert Audio Format

Purpose: Transform audio files between different formats with quality control

Supported Formats: MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, OGG

Quality Options: Bitrate (64k-320k), Sample Rate (8kHz-96kHz), Channels (Mono/Stereo)

Best Practices:

Use 320kbps MP3 for archival quality

Use 192kbps MP3 for web/streaming

Use WAV for professional editing

Use AAC for Apple ecosystem compatibility

✂️ Trim Silence

Purpose: Remove unwanted silence from audio beginnings and endings

Parameters:

Start Threshold: -50dB (adjustable)

End Threshold: -50dB (adjustable)

Pro Tips:

Use -60dB for very quiet recordings

Use -30dB for noisy environments

Perfect for cleaning up voice recordings

🎛️ Add Fade Effects

Purpose: Create smooth transitions with professional fade in/out effects

Options:

Fade In Duration: 0-60 seconds

Fade Out Duration: 0-60 seconds

Can use one or both effects

Common Durations:

Radio/Podcast : 2-3 seconds

: 2-3 seconds Music : 3-5 seconds

: 3-5 seconds Cinematic: 5-10 seconds

📊 Normalize Audio

Purpose: Standardize audio levels using professional loudness standards

Target Levels:

-16 LUFS : Streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music)

: Streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music) -18 LUFS : YouTube, social media

: YouTube, social media -23 LUFS : Broadcast television standard

: Broadcast television standard -14 LUFS : Spotify "Loud" setting

: Spotify "Loud" setting -11 LUFS: CD mastering reference

🔊 Adjust Volume/Gain

Purpose: Precise volume control with professional dB scaling

Range: -60dB to +60dB

Modes:

Standard volume adjustment

High-precision gain mode

Guidelines:

+6dB : Doubles perceived loudness

: Doubles perceived loudness -6dB : Halves perceived loudness

: Halves perceived loudness +3dB : Noticeable increase

: Noticeable increase -3dB: Noticeable decrease

🎚️ Split Stereo to Mono

Purpose: Extract left and right channels as separate mono files

Output: Creates filename_left.ext and filename_right.ext

Use Cases:

Isolate instruments from stereo recordings

Create stems for remixing

Audio analysis and troubleshooting

Prepare tracks for specific playback systems

🔄 Convert Stereo to Mono

Purpose: Combine stereo channels into single mono file

Methods:

Mix Both : Combines L+R channels (recommended)

: Combines L+R channels (recommended) Left Only : Uses only left channel

: Uses only left channel Right Only: Uses only right channel

Benefits:

Reduces file size by ~50%

Compatible with mono playback systems

Simplifies certain audio workflows

⚡ Adjust Audio Speed

Purpose: Change playback speed with optional pitch preservation

Range: 10% - 1000% (0.1x - 10x speed)

Pitch Modes:

Preserve Pitch : Maintains original tone (recommended)

: Maintains original tone (recommended) Natural Speed: Classic speed change with pitch shift

Common Uses:

50% : Slow for transcription

: Slow for transcription 125% : Slightly faster podcasts

: Slightly faster podcasts 150% : Fast learning/review

: Fast learning/review 200%: Double-speed playback

📁 Batch Audio Processing

Purpose: Apply any operation to multiple files simultaneously

Supported Operations: All individual commands

Features:

Progress tracking

Error handling

Organized output naming

Success/failure reporting

Workflow:

Select multiple files in Finder Choose operation and settings Specify output directory Monitor progress in real-time

📋 Audio File Info

Purpose: Analyze audio file technical specifications

Information Provided:

Duration and file size

Format and codec details

Bitrate and sample rate

Channel configuration

Metadata and tags

Professional Uses:

Quality control verification

Technical specification documentation

Troubleshooting audio issues

Archive cataloging

🔧 Setup FFmpeg

Purpose: Verify FFmpeg installation and get setup assistance

Features:

Automatic installation detection

Step-by-step setup guide

Copy-paste installation commands

Troubleshooting assistance

Status Indicators:

✅ FFmpeg Ready - All systems operational

❌ FFmpeg Required - Installation needed

Installation

Clone or download this extension Install dependencies: npm install Build the extension: npm run build Import into Raycast

Usage

Quick Start

Select Audio Files: Select one or more audio files in Finder Open Raycast: Press your Raycast hotkey Choose Command: Type the name of the audio editing operation: "Convert Audio Format"

"Trim Silence"

"Add Fade Effects"

"Normalize Audio"

"Adjust Volume/Gain"

"Split Stereo to Mono"

"Convert Stereo to Mono"

"Adjust Audio Speed"

"Batch Audio Processing"

"Audio File Info"

Individual Commands

Convert Audio Format

Automatically detects selected audio files

Choose output format, bitrate, and quality settings

Preserves original files, creates new converted versions

Trim Silence

Removes silence from start and end of audio files

Adjust threshold settings for different audio types

Great for cleaning up recordings and podcasts

Add Fade Effects

Add professional fade-in and fade-out effects

Specify custom durations for each effect

Perfect for music production and audio editing

Normalize Audio

Ensure consistent volume levels across files

Choose from industry-standard loudness targets

Essential for podcast production and music mastering

Adjust Volume/Gain

Increase or decrease audio volume with precise dB control

Choose from common adjustment presets or enter custom values

High-precision gain mode for professional audio work

Range: -60dB to +60dB with input validation

Split Stereo to Mono

Extract left and right channels as separate mono files

Automatically creates [filename]_left.ext and [filename]_right.ext

Perfect for isolating instruments or analyzing stereo recordings

Requires stereo (2-channel) input files

Convert Stereo to Mono

Convert stereo audio to single mono channel

Choose mixing method: mix both channels, left only, or right only

Reduces file size while maintaining audio content

Useful for speech, podcasts, or mono-compatible systems

Adjust Audio Speed

Change playback speed from 10% to 1000% with precision control

Pitch preservation option maintains original tone quality

Common presets for quick adjustments (half speed, double speed, etc.)

Perfect for learning, transcription, or creative audio effects

Batch Processing

Select multiple files and apply the same operation

Choose output directory for organized results

Real-time progress tracking

Detailed completion reports

Audio File Info

View comprehensive metadata for selected files

Copy information to clipboard for documentation

Support for multiple file analysis

Tips & Best Practices

File Selection: Always select your audio files in Finder before running commands Output Directories: Specify custom output directories to keep files organized Backup Originals: Original files are never modified - new files are created with descriptive suffixes Batch Processing: Use batch processing for consistent results across multiple files Quality Settings: Higher bitrates result in better quality but larger file sizes Normalization: Use -23 LUFS for broadcast content, -14 to -16 LUFS for streaming platforms

Supported File Formats

Input Formats:

MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, OGG, M4A, WMA

Output Formats:

MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, OGG

Troubleshooting

"FFmpeg Not Available" Error

Ensure FFmpeg is installed: ffmpeg -version

Check that FFmpeg is in your system PATH

Restart Raycast after installing FFmpeg

"No Audio Files Selected" Error

Select audio files in Finder before running commands

Ensure selected files have supported audio extensions

Try refreshing the command if files were recently selected

Conversion Failures

Check that input files are not corrupted

Ensure sufficient disk space for output files

Verify write permissions for output directories

Development

Build Commands

npm run dev - Development mode with hot reload

- Development mode with hot reload npm run build - Build for production

- Build for production npm run lint - Run ESLint

- Run ESLint npm run fix-lint - Fix ESLint issues

Project Structure

src/ ├── utils/ │ └── audioProcessor.ts # Core audio processing utilities ├── types.ts # TypeScript type definitions ├── convert-audio.tsx # Audio format conversion command ├── trim-silence.tsx # Silence trimming command ├── add-fade.tsx # Fade effects command ├── normalize-audio.tsx # Audio normalization command ├── adjust-volume.tsx # Volume/gain adjustment command ├── split-stereo.tsx # Stereo splitting command ├── stereo-to-mono.tsx # Stereo to mono conversion command ├── adjust-speed.tsx # Speed adjustment command ├── batch-process.tsx # Batch processing command └── audio-info.tsx # Audio information command

License

MIT License - feel free to modify and distribute as needed.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit issues, feature requests, or pull requests.

Changelog

v1.0.0 - Initial Release

✅ 11 Professional Audio Commands - Complete audio processing suite

- Complete audio processing suite 🎵 Format Conversion - Support for MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, OGG with quality control

- Support for MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, OGG with quality control ✂️ Audio Enhancement - Silence trimming, fade effects, volume adjustment

- Silence trimming, fade effects, volume adjustment 📊 Professional Tools - Audio normalization using EBU R128 standards

- Audio normalization using EBU R128 standards 🎚️ Stereo Processing - Split stereo to mono, stereo-to-mono conversion

- Split stereo to mono, stereo-to-mono conversion ⚡ Speed Control - Variable speed with pitch preservation (10%-1000%)

- Variable speed with pitch preservation (10%-1000%) 📁 Batch Processing - Process multiple files with any operation

- Process multiple files with any operation 📋 File Analysis - Detailed audio metadata and information display

- Detailed audio metadata and information display 🔧 Smart FFmpeg Detection - Automatic path detection for all Mac configurations

- Automatic path detection for all Mac configurations 🎨 Professional UI - Custom logo and intuitive interface design

👨‍💻 Creator & Support

AG AudioFlow is created with ❤️ by Adi Goldstein

🌐 Connect & Learn More:

Website : AGsoundtrax.com - Professional audio services and tools

: AGsoundtrax.com - Professional audio services and tools Portfolio : Explore more audio tools and services

: Explore more audio tools and services Support: Technical support and feature requests

🎵 About AGsoundtrax.com:

AGsoundtrax.com is a professional audio services platform specializing in:

Audio post-production and mastering

Custom audio tool development

Sound design and music production

Audio technology consulting

AG AudioFlow represents our commitment to bringing professional audio tools to everyday users, making advanced audio processing accessible through intuitive interfaces.

🤝 Contributing & Feedback

We welcome contributions, feedback, and feature requests!

How to Contribute:

Fork the repository Create a feature branch Submit a pull request with detailed description

Feature Requests:

Open an issue with your feature request

Describe your use case and expected behavior

We prioritize features that benefit the audio community

Bug Reports:

Use the "Setup FFmpeg" command for diagnostic information

Include your macOS version and FFmpeg version

Describe steps to reproduce the issue

📄 License

MIT License - Free to use, modify, and distribute.

Copyright (c) 2024 Adi Goldstein / AGsoundtrax.com Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

🙏 Acknowledgments

FFmpeg Team - For creating the world's best multimedia framework

- For creating the world's best multimedia framework Raycast Team - For building an incredible platform for productivity extensions

- For building an incredible platform for productivity extensions Open Source Community - For the tools and libraries that make this possible

- For the tools and libraries that make this possible Audio Professionals - For feedback and feature suggestions that shaped this tool

AG AudioFlow - Where professional audio processing meets everyday productivity.

Made with ❤️ by Adi Goldstein | Powered by AGsoundtrax.com